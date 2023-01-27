The Octorara boys basketball team entered Friday night jockeying with Lampeter-Strasburg for first place in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three. Both teams have one league loss. The Braves’ lone league defeat had come to Donegal earlier in the season.

As a matter of fact, Donegal had won the last two head-to-head meetings against Octorara. And it appeared headed that way again when the host Indians opened up an 11-point lead on the visiting Braves with six minutes left Friday night.

But the game had 10 lead changes to that point. Octorara made it 11, first tying it with three minutes left and eventually coming away with a hard-fought 65-60 comeback win. Octorara scored 18 of the game's final 20 points.

“They fought hard,” Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk said of Donegal. “They’re a hard team to beat. They have a bunch of athletes.”

Kirk (31 points, three rebounds) went to the half with four personal fouls, the fourth coming on a technical, partly a result of the fiery manner in which Kirk plays. But he didn’t pick up a foul again, as he and teammate Elijah Hamilton (22 points, three rebounds, three blocks, three steals) led the Braves (7-1 league, 12-5 overall) to victory.

Kirk logged the fifth 30-point game of his career. Kirk is one of only three L-L League players with at least three games of 30 or more points this season.

“When you pick up your fourth foul because of a technical foul because you’re talking, that’s not good,” longtime Octorara coach Gene Lambert said. “But what he (Kirk) did in the second half was he shut his mouth, he kept playing, he kept defending and he made shots. He’s good enough to be able to do that. All the other stuff is not needed. But he’s working through it. … He’s a great kid. The court excites him.”

His team down 58-47 with six minutes left, Kirk scored 10 of Octorara’s next 12 points on a pair of three-points, a jump shot, and a layup, the last tying it at 60-60 with 2:59 left.

Up 63-60 with 6.5 seconds left, Octorara missed a free-throw that could have been rebounded by Donegal, and thus give the Indians (5-4, 11-8) a chance at a potential chance to tie the game. Only problem for the Tribe on the rebound attempt was the ball went off the hands of two Donegal players and landed out of bounds, forcing the Tribe to foul again. Kirk hit a pair of game-icing free-throws with 5.5 seconds remaining.

Donegal was paced by Evyan Patel (career-high 20 points), Dutch Good (13 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Sawyer Flood (10 points, four rebounds) and James Turbedsky (10 points, four rebounds). The Tribe entered the night at No. 14 in the District Three Class 5A power ratings. The top 14 teams qualify for the District 3-5A tournament.

“We’ll evaluate what happened tonight,” Donegal first-year coach Ryan Shipper said. “How we can take care of the ball a little better, finishing around the rim. We’ll be back in here 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning getting ready for Northern Lebanon on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Octorara is just percentage points back of Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1, 15-3) for first place in L-L Section Three, as we near their meeting at L-S next Friday in a contest that will likely decide the section crown. If the Braves end up going far in the postseason, though, they’ll likely look back on the propellant to have gotten them there as being what happened in the fourth quarter in Mount Joy on Friday.

“The years we’ve made states there’s always been one of those games we look back on,” Lambert said. “The one year we won a league title there was a game earlier in the year where we were down by three with two seconds left and tied it on a fullcourt baseball pass where the kid caught the ball and shot it and made it. We ended up going to overtime and won. That was the change of our season. If we would’ve lost that game would’ve been a different place in our hearts. I believe this (win tonight) is like that, too.”

