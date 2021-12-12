Some highlights from the first full weekend of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball action …

SALUTE THE CHAMPS: Four teams won tip-off tournaments, including Columbia (over Big Spring) in the Big Spring tip-off, Elizabethtown (over Red Land) in the Bears’ own tip-off, Hempfield (over Dallastown) in the Black Knights’ own tip-off, and Lebanon (over Fleetwood) in the Fleetwood tip-off. ... Tack on Lancaster Country Day winning a pair of games in the Cougars’ home showcase event, and that’s five 2-0 teams coming out of the first weekend of action. ... Cedar Crest (1-0) and Elco (1-0) also had clean starts with nonleague wins.

SETTLING FOR SILVER: Five other teams reached tip-off title clashes but came up short in the gold-trophy game. That list includes Garden Spot (lost to Eastern York in Exeter tip-off), Lancaster Catholic (lost to Bermudian Springs in New Oxford tip-off), Manheim Township (lost to host Red Lion in the Lions’ tip-off), Northern Lebanon (lost to Palmyra in the Vikings’ tip-off) and Warwick (fell to Northeastern York in Cocalico tip-off). … Catholic rallied from a pair of double-digit deficits and nearly pulled off the comeback vs. Bermudian; the Crusaders misfired on a pair of free throws with no time on the block, and the Eagles eked out a 65-64 win. … Warwick saw Northeastern bury — gulp — 14 3-pointers on Saturday in their clash.

STILL SEARCHING: Bit of a head-scratcher here as a trio of defending section champions are 0-2 out of the chute; Section 2 co-champ Ephrata, Section 3 champ Cocalico and Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite all had fourth-place finishes in their tip-off tournaments. … Ephrata had a tough draw in Red Lion’s tip-off event, getting the host Lions and then Governor Mifflin in the third-place game.

MILESTONE WIN: When Pequea Valley topped Tulpehocken 50-26 on Saturday for third place in Tulpy’s tip-off event, Braves’ skipper Jason McDonald picked up his 100th career coaching victory. Up next on the 100-win list is E-town’s John Myers, who is up to 96 victories after his Bears beat Red Land 35-22 on Saturday to claim E-town’s tip-off crown.

GAMES TO WATCH: Head-to-head section play gets started this week, and here are four games to circle: Tuesday, E-town opens defense of its Section 2 co-crown with a trip to Warwick; Wednesday, Lancaster Catholic visits Northern Lebanon for a Section 4 showdown; Thursday, Section 2 co-champ Ephrata is at Lebanon, which has some serious momentum already; and Friday, Cedar Crest is at two-time defending Section 1 champ Hempfield. … Also hang a star next to Friday’s Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite Section 5 scrap, where former McCaskey standout players Devonne Pinkard (Country Day) and Teasia (Myers) Pena (Mennonite) will clash as opposing rookie coaches. … Lancaster Catholic and Linden Hall are playing in the PA vs. MD Showcase on Saturday at Gettysburg.

HOT STARTS: Country Day sniper Genesis Meadows had 45 points in wins over Dayspring Christian and West Shore Christian as the Cougars are 2-0. Meadows joined the 600-club in the process; the junior is at 629 career points. … Columbia twins Brie and Brooke Droege picked up where they left off last season; the Crimson Tide’s stupendous sophomores are off to sizzling starts: Brie had 52 points — including a 30-point night vs. Big Spring — and Brooke had 44 points and five 3-pointers in wins over Steel-High and Big Spring. Columbia averaged 70.5 points a game in those victories, by the way. … E-town’s Taryn Hummer had 25 rebounds, including 14 boards vs. Red Land, and Jadyn Lloyd had 20 rebounds, including 12 boards vs. McCaskey, in the Bears’ 2-0 getaway. … Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky and Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke have a league-best six 3-pointers apiece coming out of the first weekend of action. … Most baffling stat: Solanco managed a grand total of five field goals made in setbacks against Hempfield and Cumberland Valley. Tough schedule for the Golden Mules out of the gate. … Two teams didn’t play over the weekend: Manheim Central and Octorara are both 0-0 and will get started this week; the Barons host Twin Valley on Monday, while the Braves welcome Country Day on Tuesday. … Wunderkind freshman Kailah Correa made a big splash in her debut with 32 points in wins over William Allen and Fleetwood as coach Jaime Walborn and her Cedars are 2-0 for the first time in a long time. … More top performances from the opening weekend of games: Country Day’s Piper Graham poured in a career-high 23 points in a win over Dayspring Christian. … Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger, the reigning Section 4 MVP, dropped 26 points in the Vikings’ victory over Milton Hershey. … Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly hit five 3’s and scored 23 points in two games, including a 15-point, 3-trey night in a win over William Allen. … Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin had 30 points in two games, and she’s cracked the 600-point club, with 616 career points heading into Thursday’s game vs. Lebanon. … Elco’s Kailey Eckhart is up to 617 career points after she bucketed 17 points in the Raiders’ nonleague W over Boiling Springs. … One L-L League player is poised to join the 700-club this week: Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller is at 694 career points after she rattled in 19 points in a victory over Lampeter-Strasburg. … McCaskey canned nine 3-pointers in its win over Donegal in the E-town tip-off consolation game — three each by Alani Rodriguez and Mariah Ruth, as the Red Tornado (1-1) has already equaled last season’s win total. … Speaking of Donegal, Victoria Burton had 28 points — including 16 points vs. McCaskey — in two games in E-town’s tip-off for the Indians. … E-town’s Ainsley Raybold (496 career points) is in line to join the 500-club this week. … A name to remember: Northern Lebanon is playing six freshmen, and ninth-grader Olivia Shutter is off to a quick start with 22 points and three 3’s in two outings for the Vikings. … Sadly, some injury news to report: Bolesky, Pequea Valley’s Brooke Graham, Manheim Township’s Gianna Smith, Elco’s Emma Fox, E-town’s Abby Sedun, Warwick’s Demi Perezous and Solanco’s Arianna Seiberlich are all currently on the shelf. There are a rash of injuries — particularly knee ailments — around District 3.

