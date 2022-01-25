Unbeaten and playing a road game without their leading scorer, Lampeter-Strasburg took care of business Tuesday night with a 62-39 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three boys basketball win at Manheim Central.

With the victory, the Pioneers (10-0 league, 15-0 overall) wrapped up the L-L Section Three crown. L-S scored the game’s first eight points, led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter, 31-10 at intermission and 55-29 at the end of the third quarter.

The Pioneers won Tuesday without sophomore Ty Burton, last year’s Class 5A all-state guard and this year’s third-leading scorer in the L-L. He injured his right ankle in last Friday’s win vs. Elco and was in a walking boot after that game, as he was again Tuesday.

But the L-S offense has often been team-oriented. It showed Tuesday, with all five starters scoring five or more points, three of them in double-figures, including junior forward Luke Hines, who tallied 10 points in his first start of the year in place of Burton.

“We just run the same offense we always run,” L-S sixth-year coach Ed Berryman said. “Luke stepped up and did a nice job for us. It’s nice because I can relate back to times in the summer and fall leagues. We played a game against Central Dauphin over the summer where we didn’t have Ty (Burton) or Ben (Wert). Central Dauphin is usually one of the best teams in the area. We were in the game, tied with them in the fourth quarter. I tried to remind them of that tonight.”

Helping the cause was the veteran leadership of seniors Isaiah Parido (16 points), Berkeley Wagner (five points) and Luka Vranich (nine points), all three of whom were key starters for different teams in the fall that all made deep postseason runs.

“They’re strong mentally,” Berryman said of the trio. “They’ve been through the wars. They give us a lot of confidence.”

On a similar note, Hines was also a varsity starter on the football team.

“Luke is sort of lowkey,” Berryman said. “He goes out there and doesn’t get stressed. …I knew he could handle that situation.”

Wert had a team-high 17 points inside Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. L-S made 57.5 percent of their shots from the floor in the first three quarters (19 of 33) and drained nine 3-pointers by the end.

Through the first three quarters, the Manheim Central defense made back-to-back stops just once, midway through the second quarter. In other words, L-S had little trouble scoring.

Manheim Central (5-4, 11-6) was led by league-leading scorer Trey Grube (17 points). Eight days earlier, the Barons were riding a 10-game win streak but have now lost four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, L-S claimed the program’s 13th section crown all-time. The previous 12 section champions each had at least one loss in their first 15 games, so this L-S squad is believed to be off to the best start in program history. Though, the 1959 squad went undefeated in the regular season (12-0) before losing to Columbia in the Lancaster County title game. That’s believed to be the only other L-S squad to go unbeaten in the regular season, worth keeping in mind as the Pioneers march onward with six games left on the regular season slate.

Both squads will be back in action Thursday, when L-S hosts Solanco and Manheim Central hosts Spring Grove.

Berryman said Burton is day-to-day, and could return as early as Saturday at E-town.

BOX SCORE