Here’s a pile of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball news and notables to keep you distracted from the snow and ice set to inundate the area …

SECTION CHASES

Hempfield (7-0 league, 10-1 overall) suffered its first loss on Saturday, a nonleague setback against Berks County contender Wilson. But the Black Knights will start the week alone atop the Section 1 heap, a game clear of Penn Manor (6-1, 8-6). FYI: Comets at Knights in Landisville on Jan. 26.

Hempfield and Penn Manor both get Section 2 leader Lebanon (5-1, 10-3) this week; the Knights host the Cedars on Tuesday; the Comets are at Lebanon on Friday. Circle those games, won’t you.

Cedar Crest (3-2, 7-5) and Manheim Township (3-2, 7-5) are both hanging around the Section 1 leaderboard, while McCaskey (0-7, 2-10) is playing spoiler. In Section 2, Ephrata (3-3, 5-7) is trying to keep pace with Lebanon, while Warwick (2-5, 4-9), Conestoga Valley (1-4, 6-5) and Elizabethtown (1-6, 4-8) are in chase mode.

Not sure if any player in the state had a better week than Lebanon freshman ace Kailah Correa. Last Monday, she poured in 41 points in the Cedars’ electric 64-61 win over Conestoga Valley. The very next night, Correa popped in 36 points in Lebanon’s riveting 58-53 victory over McCaskey. That’s 77 points — plus six 3-pointers and, most importantly, a pair of wins — in 24 hours.

Lebanon had its glittering 7-game winning tear snapped last Friday when Cedar Crest rolled into Cedar Country and earned a 44-37 win. The Falcons have been warming to the task as of late.

Manheim Central (5-0, 8-2) is two games clear of hard-charging Lampeter-Strasburg (5-2, 6-5) in Section 3. The Pioneers have won three games in a row, and they’re knocking at the door, while Garden Spot (2-3, 6-6), Cocalico (2-3, 3-8) and Solanco (0-6, 1-12) are looking to bump off the leaders and lob monkey wrenches into this race.

Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 10-3) is large and in charge in Section 4, three games clear of Elco (2-3, 5-8) and four ahead of Northern Lebanon (2-4, 5-8) and Donegal (1-4, 2-13) in the loss column. Catholic will welcome Manheim Central in a battle of first-place teams for a much-anticipated crossover clash on Friday. Circle that one. The Barons KO’d the Crusaders in Manheim last winter, so you know Catholic will be thinking payback on Friday.

Columbia (4-0, 12-0) is now the league’s lone undefeated squad, after Hempfield fell to Wilson on Saturday. The Crimson Tide topped Lancaster Country Day (3-2, 9-2) on Saturday to stretch its lead in Section 5, with Pequea Valley (2-2, 6-8), Annville-Cleona (2-2, 4-6), Lancaster Mennonite (1-2, 2-6) and Octorara (0-4, 1-7) looking up at the leaders.

Lancaster Country Day is at Columbia on Thursday for the rematch between two of top-ranked teams in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings; the Tide opens the week at No. 1, followed by three-time reigning 2A champ Linden Hall, with the Cougars at No. 3.

Speaking of Octorara, the Braves snapped a maddening 24-game losing streak — dating back to Jan. 27, 2020, almost two full calendar years — when Ja’syah James hit a buzzer-beater jumper on Saturday to top Antietam, 21-19. Exhale, Atglen. Your Braves are in the win column.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

SCORING LEADERS

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (24.3 points per game); Columbia's Brie Droege (22.3); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (22.2); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (20.9); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (17.2); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (16.5); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.4); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (16.2); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (14.8).

MOST 3-POINTERS

Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (25 treys); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (24); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (22); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (19); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (18); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (18); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (18); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (18); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (18); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (18); E-town’s Ainsley Raybold (17).

MILESTONE MOMENTS

Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier became the first L-L League girls player to join the 1,000-point club this season, when she dropped 30 points at Elco last Friday. She’s up to 1,027 points, fifth-best in program history. … Ten other current L-L League players have 500 or more career points: Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (814); Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (795); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (792); Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (784); Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger (734); Penn Manor senior Lily Sugra (631); Columbia sophomore Brie Droege (621); E-town senior Ainsley Raybold (584); Manheim Central senior Rachel Nolt (539); and E-town senior Jade Love-Morris (515). … E-town coach John Myers (98 wins) is still two victories shy of 100; the Bears start the week stuck in a 4-game slide, and they’ll need to pick up the pace if they’re thinking D3-5A playoff invite.

NOTABLES

Last six games for Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly: 16.3 points and 10 3’s, including a 28-point, 3-trey night in a come-from-behind crossover win vs. McCaskey. Hehnly recently committed to play at Roanoke College. … Last three games for E-town’s Jade Love-Morris: 12.0 points, five 3’s since missing two games. Classmate Ainsley Raybold has eight 3’s in the last four games for the Bears, but they’re looking to snap out of a mid-season funk. … Last six games for Lebanon’s Kailah Correa: 27.8 points and nine 3’s, and the first-place Cedars are 5-1 over that blistering clip. … Last six games for L-S’s Jenna Daveler: 13.3 points and nine 3’s, including a career-high 20-point effort in a win over Garden Spot. The Pioneers are 5-1 in their last six outings and are nipping at Manheim Central’s heels in the Section 3 hunt. … Speaking of the Barons, they’re riding a 4-game winning streak. Maddie Knier during that 4-game spree: 29.0 points and five 3’s, including back-to-back 30-point nights, plus the secret password into the league’s 1,000-point club. … Last three games for Annville-Cleona’s Sage Sherk: 10.3 points and three 3’s for the Dutchmen, who bumped off Lancaster Country Day 35-25 last Wednesday, handing the Cougars their first setback this season. … Last three games for Columbia’s Brie Droege: 27.3 points and a couple of 3’s, including a season-best 31-point explosion in a nonleague W over Harrisburg Christian last week. … Teammate MacKenzie Burke has 13 3’s in the Tide’s last five games, and she leads the league in treys heading into the week. … Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows joined the 800-point club last Thursday with a 20-point effort in a nonleague win over Mount Calvary Christian. She’s the only current L-L League player with 800-plus points, and if she maintains her average, Meadows could hit the 1,000-point mark at the tail end of the regular season. Stay tuned. … Last three games for Pequea Valley’s Shania Stoltzfus: 12.0 points and five 3’s as the Braves are scratching and clawing to remain in the D3-3A hunt. … Cedar Crest opens the week riding a 3-game winning streak; Sarah Batra is at 14.0 points with four 3’s over that clip, including a season-high 24-point, 3-trey night in a crossover win vs. E-town last week. … Last five games for Hempfield sniper Sophia Ott: 14.4 points and five 3’s, including a 19-point, 3-triple night in a crossover dub vs. Warwick last week. … Last five games for Manheim Township floor general Ava Byrne: 12.2 points and four 3’s, with a season-best 18-point effort with a couple of treys in a nonleague win over Reading last week, as the Blue Streaks — like Cedar Crest — chase the Section 1 leaders and fight for D3-6A power points. … McCaskey has a couple of red-hot snipers in Mariah Ruth and Anisha Sepulveda; Ruth is at 12.4 points with 11 3’s in the last five games, and Sepulveda is at 14.6 points with six 3’s over the same stretch. They both torched Conestoga Valley in a crossover game last week: Ruth had 16 points and three treys, and Sepulveda bucketed a career-high 32 points with three 3’s. Alas, the Tornado is winless in league play — but they’ll make you play all 32 minutes. … Victoria Burton continues to dominate for Donegal; she’s at 17.0 points over the last four games, including a season-best 26-point night against Northern Lebanon last week. … Last five games for Elco’s Kailey Eckhart: 18.2 points and six 3’s, as she’s poised the join the 800-point club this week. … Last four games for Lancaster Catholic’s Lily Lehman: 10.8 points and nine 3’s, including a season-high 15 points with three treys in a crossover victory vs. Solanco last week. … Last four games for Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter: 11.5 points and eight 3’s, including a 15-point, three-3 night in a nonleague win over Pequea Valley on Saturday. … As for the rest of the L-L League squads in the D3 power ratings: In 6A, Hempfield is third; Lebanon is ninth; Penn Manor is 11th; Cedar Crest is 12th; Manheim Township is 13th; Conestoga Valley is 15th; Ephrata is 18th; Warwick is 20th; and McCaskey is 21st. … In 5A, Manheim Central is third; Garden Spot is 17th; L-S is 18th; E-town is 22nd; Cocalico is 27th; Donegal is 28th; and Solanco is 29th. … In 4A, Lancaster Catholic is sixth; Elco is 14th; Northern Lebanon is 17th; and Octorara is 22nd. … In 3A, Pequea Valley is fourth; Annville-Cleona is ninth; and Lancaster Mennonite is 12th. ... The 1A rankings are loaded with Lancaster County teams: Lititz Christian (7-0) is first; Lancaster County Christian (8-1) is third; and Mount Calvary Christian (7-5) is fifth.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

