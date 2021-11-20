Basketball practice — yeah, we’re talking about practice — started on Friday. Let that sink in a minute.

After last year’s truncated, protocol-filled season, which had a PIAA-mandated 4-week shutdown at the outset, and didn’t get started until Jan. 8, it’s safe to say the L-L League combatants are keeping their collective fingers and toes crossed for a return to normalcy this time around.

The schedules are set; every L-L League team is slated to play at least 20 games, with a few squads at 21 and everyone else at the max-22 number. And it will certainly be nice to see the return of tip-off and holiday tournaments.

No L-L League teams won District 3 championships last season, although Columbia, in 2A, and Lancaster Catholic, in 4A, reached title games. Hempfield — which outlasted Catholic in OT in a memorable matchup — is the reigning league champ, and is set to return a nice nucleus from that club, which has also pocketed back-to-back Section 1 crowns.

Columbia fell to future L-L League member Linden Hall in that 2A finale; after one more independent season this winter, Linden Hall — the back-to-back-to-back reigning D3-2A champ and primed and ready for another run this winter — will join the L-L League next year, and slot nicely into Section 4.

This season — knock firmly on wood — is set to begin Dec. 10, and it will be the final season with the five-section format; the L-L League will go back to four sections starting in 2022-23.

The final night of league play is Feb. 8 and yes, there are crossover games on the schedule; Section 1 teams will play Section 2 teams, and Section 3 teams will play Section 4 teams. No crossovers for the Section 5 crew, which will play a 10-game head-to-head league slate.

Because of the crossover games and a busy nonleague schedule, you’ll be able to find a girls’ basketball game in our neck of the woods pretty much every Monday through Saturday moving forward.

With all of that as a backdrop, here are some news and notables as teams prep for their first full week of practice, and get ready for those Dec. 10 openers …

ALL-STARS: Plenty of talent in the L-L League pool, with 25 all-stars and three section Most Valuable Players due back this season. Here’s the list …

Section 1 — MVP Lauren Moffatt, junior, Hempfield; first-team all-star Gianna Smith, senior, Manheim Township (she had an offseason knee injury, but is expected back for the Blue Streaks); second-team all-stars Morgan Miller, senior, Penn Manor, Autumn Cook, junior, Hempfield, Lily Sugra, senior, Penn Manor, and Missy Welch, senior, Manheim Township.

Section 2 — MVP Jasmine Griffin, junior, Ephrata; first-team all-star Taylor Hehnly, senior, Conestoga Valley; second-team all-stars Jade Love-Morris, senior, Elizabethtown and Ainsley Raybold, senior, Elizabethtown.

Section 3 — First-team all-stars Maddie Knier, junior, Manheim Central and Erin Gonzalez, senior, Garden Spot; second-team all-stars Taylor Soehner, senior, Garden Spot, Kiersten Shipton, junior, Cocalico, and Rachel Nolt, senior, Manheim Central.

Section 4 — MVP Ashlyn Messinger, senior, Northern Lebanon; first-team all-stars Kailey Eckhart, senior, Elco and Mary Bolesky, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic; second-team all-stars Naomi Zulueta, senior, Lancaster Catholic, Jeriyah Johnson, senior, Lancaster Catholic, and Victoria Burton, senior, Donegal.

Section 5 — First-team all-stars Brie Droege, sophomore, Columbia, Brooke Droege, sophomore, Columbia, Genesis Meadows, junior, Lancaster Country Day, and Lily Lehman, sophomore, Lancaster Mennonite; second-team all-stars Rebecca Cox, senior, Pequea Valley, Ja’syah James, senior, Octorara, and Brooke Liney, junior, Pequea Valley. … FYI: Lehman has transferred to Lancaster Catholic.

NEW SKIPPERS: There will be four first-year coaches in the L-L League, and they all just happen to call Section 5 home. Say hello to Wee Sanchez at Annville-Cleona, Devonne Pinkard at Lancaster Country Day, Teasia Myers-Pena at Lancaster Mennonite and Scott Whiteside at Octorara. … Sanchez is the former Lebanon Catholic boys coach, and Pinkard and Myers-Pena were standout players for McCaskey during their prep careers.

GRAY BEARDS: Who are the longest-tenured coaches in the L-L League? Here’s the list: Ken Battistelli, Northern Lebanon (15th season); Karl Kreiser, Columbia (15th season in second stint with the Crimson Tide); Kevin Gensemer, Garden Spot (15th season); Brian McCloud, McCaskey (15th season); Ashli Shay, Elco (12th season); Sean Burkhart, Manheim Township (11th season); Tony Fink, Lampeter-Strasburg (10th season); and Jason McDonald, Pequea Valley (10th season).

NEW HOME GYM: Because of ongoing construction at the high school, Manheim Central will play its home games this winter at Doe Run Elementary School.

GRAND POINT-GETTERS: Will this be a banner season for 1,000-point scorers? Hmmm, maybe. Six active players are at 500-plus points; three are seniors and three are juniors. That list: Maddie Knier, junior, Manheim Central (784); Morgan Miller, senior, Penn Manor (672); Kailey Eckhart, senior, Elco (600); Jasmine Griffin, junior, Ephrata (586); Genesis Meadows, junior, Lancaster Country Day (584); Ashlyn Messinger, senior, Northern Lebanon (510). We’ll track their progress starting Dec. 10.

MILESTONE ALERT: Ten L-L League coaches are approaching milestone victories. The list: Pequea Valley’s Jason McDonald needs one win for 100; Manheim Township’s Sean Burkhart needs two wins for 175; Penn Manor’s Megan Collins needs two wins for 50; Hempfield’s Kendra Merrifield needs five wins for 50; Lampeter-Strasburg’s Tony Fink needs six wins for 150; Elizabethtown’s John Myers needs six wins for 100; Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo needs 12 wins for 50; Solanco’s Chad McDowell needs 17 wins for 100; Elco’s Ashli Shay needs 17 wins for 150; Lancaster Catholic’s Charlie Detz needs 23 wins for 200. … Merrifield (45-45), Myers (94-93), Cocalico’s Andrew Garrett (56-55), Warwick’s Danny Cieniewicz (29-30) and McDowell (83-85) are all hovering at or near the .500 mark heading into the season.

NOTABLES: A heck of a bracket for Lower Dauphin’s holiday tournament, which will include Cedar Crest, Harrisburg, Twin Valley and host LD in a who’s-who of D3 heavyweights. … Hempfield’s tip-off tournament is intriguing: The Black Knights will take on Solanco and reigning D3-6A champ Cumberland Valley will square off against Dallastown on Dec. 10 in Landisville. … A trio of L-L League teams — Hempfield, Donegal and Manheim Central — will play in York Suburban’s holiday tournament. … Ephrata is in two heavy duty tournaments; the Mountaineers — who shared the Section 2 crown with Elizabethtown last winter — will play Red Lion in Red Lion’s tip-off event (Manheim Township gets Governor Mifflin in the other first-rounder) and Ephrata will play in Lancaster Catholic’s holiday tournament, taking on the host Crusaders in the first round. That other first-rounder? Venerable D1 power Central Bucks West will make the trip up from Doylestown to take on Lancaster Mennonite. … McCaskey will host Lancaster Mennonite on Jan. 15, and first-year Blazers’ skipper Teasia Myers-Pena will bring her team to Tornado Alley to play in her old gym. … Truncated schedule for Penn Manor’s season-opening event; instead of a 4-team bracket, the Comets will host Central York on Dec. 10 and then welcome Lampeter-Strasburg on Dec. 11. … Elizabethtown and Columbia are slated to play in Northeastern York’s holiday tournament, although those first-round matchups have not been revealed. … A couple of D3 heavyweights will play in Warwick’s holiday tournament; Wilson will square off against Bishop McDevitt in the first round on Dec. 29. The host Warriors will play backyard rival Garden Spot. … No holiday tournament for reigning Section 3 champ Cocalico; the Eagles will take on Warwick and Conrad Weiser will play Northeastern in first-round games Dec. 10 in Cocalico’s tip-off event. … No tournaments at all for Lampeter-Strasburg, which loaded up its nonleague slate instead. … Solanco, Columbia and Lancaster Catholic are slated to play in the West York Showcase event on Jan. 8; no matchups to report just yet. Definitely check that out if you can. West York has a beautiful facility, and the Bulldogs have put together a great day of hoops in this event. … Absolutely love Elco’s nonleague slate; the Raiders are set to play 3-time reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall, longtime D3 powerhouse York Catholic, Mid-Penn heavyweight Lower Dauphin, and this gem: Jan. 10 against Pottsville in the very awesome Martz Hall facility. Might have to gas up the car and make that trip to one of the best venues in PA. … Lancaster Catholic will play St. John’s (Maryland) in the PA vs. MD Showcase event Dec. 18 at Gettysburg. The Crusaders will also play in the annual Catholic Showcase, set for Jan. 15 at York Catholic. No matchups to report yet. Lancaster Catholic — which fell to Delone Catholic in the D3-4A finale last winter — also has nonleague dates vs. Central York, Linden Hall and D4 contender Loyalsock. … Northern Lebanon is sticking close to home for its two tournaments: The Vikings will host Milton Hershey, Middletown and Palmyra in their tip-off event, and NL will play McCaskey and Lebanon will play New Oxford in the Cedars’ holiday tournament. … Annville-Cleona will play a nonleague home-and-home series with Camp Hill: CH at A-C on Jan. 20; A-C at CH on Jan. 29. … Circle this one: Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite in a Section 5 clash on Dec. 17. LCD rookie coach Devonne Pinkard and Mennonite rookie coach Teasia Myers-Pena — both 1,000-point scorers for McCaskey — will square off for the first time. … Myers-Pena and Mennonite aren’t shying away from anyone in their nonleague schedule; the Blazers are in Twin Valley’s tip-off events and get the hosts in the first round. The other game: Lower Dauphin vs. D1 heavyweight Mount St. Joe’s. Later, Mennonite gets D1 power CB West in Lancaster Catholic’s holiday event, and the Blazers also have games vs. Steel-High, Linden Hall, Camp Hill, York Catholic and Manheim Central on the horizon. … No tip-off tournament for Octorara, which will get the latest start in the league when the Braves host Lancaster Country Day for a Section 5 clash on Dec. 14. … Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald will go for his 100th career victory in the Braves’ opener, Dec. 10 vs. Schuylkill Valley in the first round of Tulpehocken’s tip-off tournament. … Linden Hall will play its usual funky schedule before sliding into the L-L League next year. The Lions open up in State College’s tip-off event against Loyalsock — which will make the trip to Lancaster Catholic on Feb. 5 — with the host Little Lions taking on Western Wayne. Linden Hall is also set to play in the PA vs. MD Showcase on Dec. 18, and in the Catholic Showcase on Jan. 15 at York Catholic. The Lions will play future L-L League foes Elco, Lancaster Mennonite and Lancaster Catholic, and they’ll make a trip to Pittsburgh on Jan. 14 to take on Woodland Hills. There’s also a home-and-home series with Executive Educational Charter, plus dates against Williamsport and longtime Philly power Imhotep Charter sprinkled in there, as coach Ellen Bair and her Lions go for four D3 titles in a row.

