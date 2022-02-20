That’s a wrap for the head-to-head section and league-playoff portion of the 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season.

Not sure where those two and a half months went but — poof! — here we are.

Everyone made it to the finish line this time around, after coronavirus delays and protocols wrecked the 2020-21 campaign, but this season’s results and records are tucked away neatly after Lancaster Catholic pocketed its 16th league championship, compliments of a 58-43 victory over Ephrata in the tournament title game.

Kudos to Penn Manor, Ephrata, Lebanon, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Lancaster Catholic and Columbia for winning outright — or sharing — section crowns this winter, as the league got back to some semblance of normalcy this time around.

This was also the swan song for the five-section format; the league will return to a more familiar four-section look for the 2022-23 campaign in December. And no, we don’t know what the playoff brackets will look like yet. Relax.

Up next on the hoops schedule: The District 3 playoffs, starting Monday, with 15 local teams ready to set sail for postseason glory.

Here’s a preview …

CLASS 6A

Monday, Section 1 champ and league semifinalist Penn Manor hosts Berks County runner-up Wilson, Section 2 co-champ Lebanon is at Central York, and a couple of old-school rivals will collide when Section 1 runner-up Hempfield hosts Manheim Township. That winner goes to No. 2 Dallastown. The loser is out.

Hempfield and Township in an elimination game? Should be plenty of sparks flying in that matchup of bitter rivals.

If Penn Manor wins, the Comets are at top-seeded and undefeated Mid-Penn tournament champ Cedar Cliff, and if Lebanon wins, the Cedars go to No. 4 Mid-Penn heavyweight Central Dauphin. The 6A quarterfinals are Thursday.

CLASS 5A

On Tuesday, Section 3 co-champ Lampeter-Strasburg welcomes York Suburban and Garden Spot — in districts for the first time since 2008 — is at No. 2 Gettysburg, the 2020 champ and 2021 runner-up. On Wednesday, Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central hosts New Oxford.

With a win, Central would get West York or Palmyra, and if Garden Spot and L-S both win, they’d square off in an all-L-L League quarterfinal.

CLASS 4A

One L-L League team in here: Fresh off its league crown, Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic is at 2-loss Schuylkill Valley in the quarterfinals on Friday. Win there, and top-seeded reigning champ Delone Catholic will likely be waiting in the semifinals.

The Squirettes beat the Crusaders in last year’s title game, and outlasted Lancaster Catholic in OT in a nonleague scrap earlier this season. The 4A bracket is cavernous with landmines aplenty.

CLASS 3A

Lone L-L League entrant here is Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley, which hosts Upper Dauphin on Tuesday. If the Braves win that, defending champ and No. 2 seed Trinity — a Mid-Penn tournament finalist — awaits in the semifinals on Friday.

CLASS 2A

Local entrants galore here, with No. 1 seed Columbia hosting Millersburg and 3-time reigning champ Linden Hall welcoming Lancaster Country Day for semifinal showdowns on Friday. Only the finalists make the state playoffs, so those are win-or-go-home matchups.

Linden Hall beat Country Day in the semifinals and Columbia in the title game last year. A friendly reminder that the Lions are set to join the L-L League as associate members in the fall, and Linden Hall will slide into Section 4 — and down to Class 1A — next winter.

FYI: No, that is not a misprint on the master schedule; Columbia is at Brandywine Heights on Monday in a makeup nonleague game from a snow-out back in January. It will give both teams their max 22-game regular-season schedule. Brandywine Heights is the 1-seed in the 3A bracket.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

CLASS 1A

Three local teams locked in for quarterfinal games on Tuesday: No. 2 Lititz Christian will welcome Greenwood, while reigning CCAC champ Mount Calvary Christian will head to Lancaster County Christian in win-or-go-home duels.

Mount Calvary Christian dusted 1-seed Christian School of York for CCAC gold. All three Lancaster County entrants are in the bottom bracket, by the way.

SCORING LEADERS

Through the L-L League playoffs: Columbia’s Brie Droege (22.6 points per game); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.1); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (21.0); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.7); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (18.8); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.2); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.4); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15.8); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.8); Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (15.3); Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (13.4); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (13.1). ... Hehnly joined LNP Roundtable earlier this season.

3-POINT LEADERS

Through the L-L League playoffs: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (51 3-pointers); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (43); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (42); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (40); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (39); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (39); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (39); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (39); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (38), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (35); Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (33); Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (32); Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (31); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (31).

Still one of our favorite stats this season: All 31 of Autumn Lipson’s made buckets for Lancaster Catholic this winter are 3-pointers; she has zero 2-point field goals in 25 games.

MILESTONES

Heading into the district playoffs, these high-scoring players can still add to their career point-totals this season: Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier (1,248 points); Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (1,045); Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (906); Penn Manor senior Lily Sugra (854); Columbia sophomore Brie Droege (851); Columbia senior MacKenzie Burke (803). … Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (1,032) joined the 1,000-point club last week, but the Mountaineers failed to make the district playoffs. … Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz is sitting on 198 career victories, two shy of joining the 200-win club. ... Griffin joined LNP Roundtable earlier this season.

PICK AND ROLLS

Last year, Hempfield won the league championship on a Saturday, and then turned around and was ousted in the first round of the D3-6A playoffs on Tuesday against Harrisburg. The Black Knights are hoping for a reversal of fortune this time around, after falling to eventual champ Lancaster Catholic in the league quarterfinals, and a runner-up finish in the Section 1 race this season. They’ll have to get through their arch-rivals to do it. … Hempfield and Township split their season series: The Knights won handily, 30-15, on Dec. 21 in Landisville, and the Blue Streaks held off Hempfield 58-53 in the rematch on Feb. 1 in Neffsville. Monday’s clash, on Hempfield’s home court, is for a spot in the district quarterfinals at No. 2 Dallastown on Thursday. The loser is out. … Township must keep an eye on Hempfield sniper Sophia Ott, who popped in a career-high 24 points with six 3-pointers in the second meeting. Conversely, the Knights have to keep tabs on Township ace Ava Byrne, who poured in a career-high 30 points in the second meeting. Byrne is at 21.4 points with eight treys in the last eight games. … Penn Manor’s OT setback against Ephrata in the league semifinals snapped the Comets’ 6-game winning tear. Still, Penn Manor is 8-2 in its last 10 games, and is feeling fine heading into its D3-6A showdown vs. Wilson, which fell to Governor Mifflin for Berks County gold. The Bulldogs are 2-1 vs. L-L League teams this season: Wilson beat Warwick and Hempfield and fell to Cedar Crest; Penn Manor was 2-0 vs. Cedar Crest, beat Warwick, and split with Hempfield, as the Knights handed the Comets their lone league loss. … Last six games for Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller: 10.6 points, 12 3’s. … Last 10 games for Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra: 22.3 points, eight 3’s. … Last 10 games for Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer: 10.0 points and 14 3’s as she’s become a go-to scoring sidekick with freshman wiz Kailah Correa, who is at 20.6 points with 12 treys in the last eight games. … Lebanon’s Olivia Uffner has also found her scoring touch as of late, with 25 points and five 3’s in the last three games, including a season-high 13 points with three treys in a win over Conestoga Valley, which sewed up the Cedars’ Section 2 co-title. … Manheim Central’s setback vs. Ephrata in the league quarterfinals snapped the Barons’ 6-game winning streak, but Central is 8-2 in its last 10 games heading into Wednesday’s D3-5A opener vs. New Oxford. Yes, Wednesday. All the other 5A openers are Tuesday, so Barons vs. Colonials will be the only game in town Wednesday at Doe Run Elementary School. … Garden Spot is going to need an “A” effort at Gettysburg, but the Spartans are playoff dancing for the first time since 2008, and that’s a great thing. The Warriors must keep an eye on Garden Spot mid-range ace Taylor Soehner, who is at 13.0 points in the last eight games, including a 15-point, 2-trey effort in the Spartans’ win over Conestoga Valley, which landed them a spot in the D3-5A bracket. … The more Lampeter-Strasburg wins, the longer Tony Fink’s coaching career will keep going on the Pioneers’ bench, as he’s announced that this will be his final season. L-S hosts York Suburban on Tuesday, with the Spot-Gettysburg winner waiting in the wings. … Three players to watch for L-S: Snipers Jenna Daveler (12.0 points, 11 3’s last five games) and Kiersten Hostetter (9.2 points, 14 3’s last 10 games) and glass-crasher Maggie Visniski (three double-digit scoring nights in last four games) must be on York Suburban’s defensive radar. ... Daveler, Hostetter, Visniski joined LNP Roundtable earlier this season. … Jeriyah Johnson has caught fire from the arc for Lancaster Catholic; she’s at 12.3 points with 16 treys in the last six games — all victories, including the Crusaders’ triumph over Ephrata for league gold, and Johnson drilled four 3’s and scored 18 points in that tilt. … Lancaster Catholic is angling for its 20th District 3 championship, which would tie now-defunct Lebanon Catholic for most in D3 history. … As mentioned, Columbia gets one last tune-up before Friday’s D3-2A semifinal vs. Millersburg with a makeup nonleague game vs. Brandywine Heights on Monday. Tide is also angling for its third D3 finals trip in the last six years; Columbia fell to Linden Hall last winter, and to Camp Hill in 2017. … Lancaster Country Day will have the longest layoff between games among L-L League squads; the Cougars haven’t played since picking up a 77-46 nonleague win at Steel-High on Feb. 10, and they won’t play until Friday’s trip to Linden Hall in the 2A semifinals. That’s 15 days off between games. … Can’t talk Country Day without mentioning Genesis Meadows (24.3 points, 24 3’s last seven games), Kiana Wakefield (14.5 points, 16 3’s last eight games) and Piper Graham (16.7 points, 12 3’s last three games). That trio has been stupendous, and will challenge Linden Hall’s defense. … Last five games for Pequea Valley’s Shania Stoltzfus: 11.2 points, five 3’s. The Braves have been steady from deep, with 50 3’s in their last 10 games. Yo, Upper Dauphin: Defend the arc. ... Stoltzfus joined LNP Roundtable earlier this season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

