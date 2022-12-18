The list of undefeated teams in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball circles is dwindling.

Lebanon (5-0), Ephrata (4-0), Lancaster Catholic (4-0), Northern Lebanon (4-0) and Columbia (3-0) are unscathed, heading into the final week of full-schedule action before the holiday breather.

They’ve all taken different routes to perfect records through the first full two weeks of the season:

Lebanon has nail-biter wins over Manheim Central, Bethlehem Catholic and Manheim Township. Ephrata and Lancaster Catholic — last season’s L-L League finalists — have breezed to 4-0 getaways. Northern Lebanon had an escape-job Section 3 win last week at Cocalico. And Columbia is averaging a robust 72 points a game, while allowing just 25 points a night.

A lot of good defense, a lot of crooked scores and — sadly — a lot of illness, injuries and missed time have highlighted the first couple of weeks of the season. But there’s still a long, long way to go, so buckle up.

BIG-SHOT BRANDT

Lebanon freshman sniper Olive Brandt is five games into her varsity career, and she’s already hit some clutch buckets for the undefeated Cedars. Back on Dec. 6, she scored seven points in the final 3:45 of regulation — including three must-have, crunch-time free throws — in Lebanon’s gut-check 43-40 nonleague victory over Manheim Central. And this past Friday, she squared up and knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT in the Cedars’ 53-50 thrilling Section 1-opening victory at Manheim Township.

Brandt is averaging 10.2 points with four 3-pointers in Lebanon’s first five games. The Cedars will go for a 6-0 start Monday when Garden Spot comes calling for a nonleague clash.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

RED-HOT RED TORNADO

Other than the five undefeated teams, the next hottest squad in the circuit is McCaskey, which has rattled off six wins in a row since a 2-point setback against Red Land back on Dec. 2 in the first round of Elizabethtown’s tip-off tournament. The Tornado topped a pair of Berks County contenders — Reading and Wilson — both by identical 49-46 scores, and McCaskey took care of Penn Manor 48-31 in the Section 1 opener.

Balance galore for the Tornado, as the top six players in coach Brian McCloud’s rotation — Anisha Sepulveda (13.5 points a game, 9 3-pointers), Mariah Ruth (9.3, 6 3-pointers), Elaina Foley (8.9, 3 3-pointers), Samijah Myers (7.2, 2 3-pointers), Keymara Myers (6.4) and Johanna Mills (6.0) — have all chipped in. Sepulveda had a 25-point, 3-trey night in a win over Warwick back on Dec. 6.

McCaskey has a nonleague date at home Monday vs. Conestoga Valley — which is fresh off its first win this season in the Buckskins’ Section 2 opener vs. Solanco last Friday — before jumping back into Section 1 play with a 5-star matchup Wednesday at Lebanon. Been saying this for years: The Section 1 race is always so much more fun when McCaskey is running with the lead pack.

Manheim Central has won four in a row, erasing a 0-2 start to jump to the top of the Section 2 chart. The Barons are allowing just 24 points a game during their four-game tear. Meanwhile, Cedar Crest has won six of its first seven outings, and that setback was against Mid-Penn heavyweight Mechanicsburg. The Falcons responded with three straight wins, including a W over Hempfield to get an early leg-up in the Section 1 standings.

GAMES TO WATCH

A pair of Section 1 showdowns to circle on Wednesday, when Hempfield visits Manheim Township — never any love lost there — and Lebanon hosts McCaskey, It’s early, yes, but you don’t want to fall too far behind in that race. … Also Wednesday, Solanco is at Warwick and Manheim Central visits Conestoga Valley in Section 2 play, as that race begins to take shape. The same night, Columbia travels to Trinity for an intriguing nonleague clash between longtime District 3 heavyweights. … And this backyard-rivalry nonleague must-see scrap on Thursday: Ephrata at Cocalico.

There are nonleague games through Friday — albeit a light slate later in the week — and then game action resumes Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 with holiday tournament matchups all over the region. League play resumes Jan. 3. We’ll post the holiday tournament schedule next week; 22 L-L League teams are slated to play in holiday events, so it’ll be a busy week before the calendar flips to 2023. Stay tuned.

TOP SCORERS

The league’s leading scorers heading into this week’s games: Lancaster Mennonite's Jayla Rivera (25.7 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (24.7), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (24.3), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.8), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (23.0), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (17.6), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (17.4), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (17.0), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (13.5), McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda (13.5), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (13.3), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (13.3), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13.0).

TOP SHOOTERS

Most 3-pointers made heading into this week’s games: Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (14), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (13), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (12), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (12), Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (11), Hempfield’s Autumn Cook (10), Conestoga Valley’s Grace Harrison (10), Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore (10), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (10), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (10), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (10). … Sanchez — a Hempfield transfer — had a single-game-best six treys in Country Day’s win over Octorara last Friday.

NOTABLES

Active career scoring leaders heading into this week: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,517), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,152), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,124), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,047), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (777), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (675), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (631), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (606). … When Lancaster Catholic dropped Donegal 59-12 in the Section 3 opener last week, it was the Crusaders’ 60th league victory in a row. They hold the league record with 100 straight section wins, and they’re chasing that number again. … It’s probably a tad too early to be committing the District 3 power ratings to memory. But heading into this week, three L-L League teams occupy the 1-line in their respective classifications: Lebanon in 6A, Northern Lebanon in 4A and Lancaster Catholic in 3A.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORING EFFORTS

Most points scored in a game this season …

36 points — Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Linden Hall

30 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Twin Valley

29 points — Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite vs. St. James (Maryland)

28 points — Sophia Ott, Hempfield vs. Governor Mifflin

27 points — Kailah Correa, Lebanon vs. Bethlehem Catholic

27 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg

27 points — Brie Droege, Columbia vs. Brandywine Heights

27 points — Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day vs. Christian School of York

26 points — Sophia Ott, Hempfield vs. Reading

26 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. West Perry

26 points — Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite vs. West Shore Christian

26 points — Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite vs. York Tech

25 points — Kailah Correa, Lebanon vs. Manheim Township

25 points — Anisha Sepulveda, McCaskey vs. Warwick

25 points — Sophia Ott, Hempfield vs. Downingtown West

25 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown

25 points — Brie Droege, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

