It’s the last week of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball regular-season action, and there is still plenty of work and heavy lifting to be done before the playoffs — yeah, the playoffs — tip-off Thursday.

Where did this season go?

Just two of the league’s five sections are under lock and key, with a pair of section races knotted at the top and another race to be sorted out before late Tuesday.

Here are all the scenarios, plus some news, notables, stats and facts from around the league …

CROWN THE COMETS

Section 1 is a wrap, after Penn Manor (12-1 league, 15-7 overall) clinched its first outright section championship since 1975 on Saturday compliments of a victory at Manheim Township for a spiffy 1-setback league ride. Go crazy, Millersville. Hempfield, regardless of how the Black Knights (10-2, 13-5) fare Tuesday in their regular-season finale at home against McCaskey, clinched second place.

In the L-L League quarterfinals on Saturday, Penn Manor hosts the winner of Thursday’s play-in game pitting the Section 5 runner-up against the Section 3 runner-up, while Hempfield — big-game alert — will play at Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic in a rematch of last year’s title game, won by the Knights. Circle that one, in red ink.

ALL KNOTTED UP

Ephrata (7-5, 11-9) and Lebanon (7-5, 13-7) start the week in a flat-footed tie for the Section 2 lead. On Tuesday, the Mountaineers visit Elizabethtown and the Cedars head to Conestoga Valley, which conquered Ephrata on Saturday to knock the Mounts out of solo first.

If Ephrata and Lebanon both win or both lose Tuesday, they’ll share the section title, and the league playoff seed will be determined by the tiebreaker criteria, which could also be a doozy because the Mounts and the Cedars split their season series, and are also battling it out for the 12th and final slot in the District 3 Class 6A playoff bracket with similar power ratings.

Not surprisingly, Section 2 will go right down to the final buzzer on the last night of league play — and likely beyond, if tiebreaker criteria and power-rating tabulations need to be poured through after the final scores are posted.

PIONEERS AND BARONS — OH MY — FIT TO BE TIED

Lampeter-Strasburg (9-2, 12-7) and Manheim Central (9-2, 15-4) start the week tied atop the Section 3 charts. On Tuesday, L-S is at Garden Spot and Central is at Cocalico. In a similar scenario as the wonderfully wacky Section 2 chase, if the Pioneers and the Barons both win or both lose Tuesday, they’ll share the crown, and the tiebreaker criteria will decide the league playoff seeds.

L-S and Central split their season series — the second meeting ended on a buzzer-beater — and the Barons currently own the better D3-5A power rating. Stay tuned.

CRUSADERS, RAIDERS ARE IN

Lancaster Catholic (9-0, 16-4) is your Section 4 champ — for the fifth year in a row, and for the 25th time in program history — and the Crusaders will go for a perfect league ride Monday against Donegal and Tuesday at Elco, which has wrapped up second place.

The Raiders (5-4, 10-10) will take on the Section 2 runner-up — Ephrata or Lebanon — in a league play-in game on Thursday. Meanwhile, Catholic will host Hempfield in a much-anticipated league quarterfinal on Saturday.

CRIMSON TIDE CLOSING IN

Columbia (8-0, 19-0) clinches the Section 5 championship outright with a win Monday at Lancaster Mennonite, and the Tide finishes up at second-place Pequea Valley (7-2, 12-9) on Tuesday.

The Section 5 champ hosts the Section 2 winner — Ephrata or Lebanon — in the quarterfinals on Saturday, while the runner-up gets the Section 3 runner-up — L-S or Manheim Central — in a play-in game on Thursday.

Getting all of this?

Columbia, which is angling for its first section championship since 1997, is one of three undefeated teams around District 3, along with Delone Catholic (21-0) and Cedar Cliff (20-0).

SCORING LEADERS

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.6 points per game); Columbia’s Brie Droege (22.0); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (21.0); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.6); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (19.0); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (17.0); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (16.9); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.4); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (16.0); Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (15.4).

MOST 3-POINTERS

Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (40); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (35); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (34); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (33); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (33); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (33); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (33); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (33); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (32).

MILESTONES

The doors to the L-L League’s 1,000-point club could swing open as early as Monday, when Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows goes for a grand when the Cougars visit Veritas Academy for a nonleague clash. Meadows has 982 points — 18 shy of the milestone mark. … Meadows is angling to become the second L-L League player to hit a grand this season; Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier is up to 1,191 career points for the Barons. … Five other players are at 800-plus points: Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (923); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (920); Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (887); Penn Manor senior Lily Sugra (822); and Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger (816). … Two players are at 700-plus, and they also just happen to be teammates — and have the exact number of points: Columbia senior MacKenzie Burke and Tide sophomore Brie Droege are both at 771 career points. … More current leading career scorers: E-town senior Ainsley Raybold (657); Columbia senior Morgan Bigler (633); E-town senior Jade Love-Morris (614); Manheim Central senior Rachel Nolt (599); Columbia sophomore Brooke Droege (583); and Hempfield junior Lauren Moffatt (560). … Two players are poised to hit their 100th career 3-pointer this week: Manheim Central senior Rachel Nolt (98) and Cocalico junior Kiersten Shipton (96) are closing in fast on triple-digit treys.

ALLEY OOPS

Annville-Cleona starts the week safely inside the bubble for a D3-3A playoff invite, but the Dutchmen have to survive a gauntlet of games to lock up that bid. A-C is at York Tech on Monday, finishes up Section 5 play Tuesday at Lancaster Country Day, travels to Oley Valley on Thursday and then wraps up regular-season play Friday with a home date vs. Camp Hill. That’s four games in five days — with a spot in the district bracket at the end of the rainbow if the Dutchmen can maneuver that clip. … Last three games for Columbia’s Brooke Droege: 19.3 points and seven 3’s, including a 23-point, 5-trey night in a win over Annville-Cleona as the Tide is one win from clinching the Section 5 crown outright. FYI: No word on Columbia’s potential makeup date vs. Brandywine Heights. Teams are running out of dates to wedge in makeup games. … Genesis Meadows has been on a roll for Lancaster Country Day, scoring at a 23.8 clip with 19 3’s in the last six games, as she is on the brink of joining the 1,000-point club. Meadows has 61 points and seven 3’s in the last two games, including a snazzy 30-point, six-3 night in a win over Lancaster Mennonite. … Speaking of the Blazers, Jayla Rivera is at 19.3 points with nine 3’s in the last three games, including a 26-point, 3-trey performance against McCaskey on Saturday. … In case you missed it: Rookie coaches from McCaskey making impacts with their L-L League programs. … Last six games for Octorara ace Ja’syah James: 11.0 points, six 3’s. … Last two games for Pequea Valley freshman lefty sniper Katie Stoltzfus: 28 points, 8 3’s in wins over Lancaster Mennonite and Dayspring Christian, as the Braves start the week at 6-1 in their last seven games, guaranteed for no worse than a runner-up finish in Section 5, and large and in charge for a solid D3-3A seed. … Donegal hasn’t played since Jan. 28; the Indians had a funky schedule, and they were the first L-L League team to reach 20 games played this season. They’ll wrap up Monday at Lancaster Catholic and Wednesday with Northern Lebanon at home. … Speaking of the Vikings, they’ll polish off their schedule on Sunday — yes, Sunday — with a trip to Minersville to take on the Battlin’ Miners. Northern Lebanon fans, make the trip. You’ll be glad you did. … Elco’s Kailey Eckhart is making a push for Section 4 MVP honors; the Lebanon Valley College commit is at 18.3 points with five 3’s in the last six games, as the Raiders prep for their league play-in game Thursday. … Lancaster Catholic’s four setbacks: Potential D3-4A bracket opponent Bermudian Springs (18-4) by a point; Delone Catholic (21-0) in OT; D1-6A heavyweight Central Bucks West, with a fourth-quarter lead; and D4-3A kingpin Loyalsock, down by a point in the fourth. … Last two games for Cocalico sniper Kiersten Shipton: 27 points and seven 3’s, and the Eagles — one year after winning Section 3 gold — can play spoiler with a victory against Manheim Central on Tuesday. … Ditto for Garden Spot, which can make a mess of things in Section 3 with a win over L-S on Tuesday. Sparty Nation can still clinch a winning season, but a 1-3 clip down the stretch will likely cost Garden Spot a postseason trip. … L-S shooters Jenna Daveler and Kiersten Hostetter have combined for 28 3’s in the last nine games; the Pioneers are 7-2 over that stretch, and will go for section gold — or co-gold — on Tuesday. … Manheim Central is 6-1 in its last seven games. That setback: At L-S. In OT. … Last five games for Solanco’s Olivia Lasko: 13.0 points, three 3’s. … Taylor Hehnly continues to have a hot second-half surge for Conestoga Valley with eight double-digit games in a row; she’s at 12.6 points with 18 treys over that stretch, as the Bucks tossed a greasy monkey wrench into the Section 2 race Saturday with a win over Ephrata. CV hosts Lebanon on Tuesday, with another chance to make a mess of things. … Longtime E-town teammates Jade Love-Morris and Ainsley Raybold are finishing fast; they’re averaging 25.8 points with 12 3-pointers between them in the last four games. The Bears, who shared the Section 2 crown with Ephrata last year, can play spoiler against the Mounts on Tuesday. … After Genesis Meadows at Lancaster Country Day, Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin is next in line for 1,000 career points; she needs 77 points to reach the plateau, and the Mounts play Tuesday at E-town before an L-L League playoff game. Ephrata has a PPD game against Twin Valley on the books; no makeup date to report. … Last five games for Lebanon’s Kailah Correa: 19.8 points and nine 3’s, as the Cedars took care of their own business and now have a shot to win section gold. … A tough setback, yes, but Warwick’s Olivia Shertzer flipped in a career-high 25 points Saturday, but the Warriors dropped a 45-41 decision to Lebanon. Warwick played the Cedars tough; their first meeting went to OT. … Cedar Crest, Ephrata and Lebanon are duking it out for the 12th and final D3-6A playoff bid. The Falcons are at McCaskey on Monday and finish up Tuesday at home with Manheim Township. … Hempfield has hit a snag with a late-season 0-3 clip, and the Knights saw their 2-year reign over Section 1 come to a close when Penn Manor clinched the crown Saturday. Hempfield soph shooter Sophia Ott has really come into her own as a sniper du jour this winter; she bucketed a career-high 24 points with six 3’s against Township last week. Alas, the Blue Streaks won the game, knocking the Knights out of a first-place tie and paving the way for Penn Manor to wrap up the section. … Last six games for Township ace Ava Byrne: 23.5 points and seven 3’s. During that red-hot clip, she had 27 points against Conestoga Valley, 29 points against McCaskey, 28 points against Lebanon and 30 points against Hempfield. … McCaskey has splashed 33 3’s in its last eight games. … Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra likely locked up Section 1 MVP honors with this dastardly-hot stretch: 23.9 points and eight 3’s in the last eight games, and the Comets went 7-1 over that clip.

MONDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Solanco at Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Elco at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day at Veritas Academy, 6 p.m.

Octorara at Lititz Christian, 6 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

