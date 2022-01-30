It’s the penultimate week of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball regular-season action, and all five section races have reached a boiling point. Here’s breaking down those chases, plus more news and notables with February on-deck …

FIT TO BE TIED

Hempfield (10-1 league, 13-3 overall) and Penn Manor (10-1, 13-7) are all knotted up atop the Section 1 standings after the Comets KO’d the Black Knights last week to even up their season series and force a logjam for section supremacy.

Three monster games to circle this week: On Tuesday, Penn Manor welcomes Cedar Crest (6-4, 10-9) and Hempfield heads to Manheim Township (7-3, 11-6) for showdown scraps; the Blue Streaks are still mathematically alive in the race, and Township is set to host Penn Manor on Friday in another must-see collision.

Hempfield wraps up league play Feb. 8 at McCaskey (0-11, 2-16).

Meanwhile, Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2, 10-6) and Manheim Central (7-2, 12-4) are tied for the top spot in the loss column in Section 3, after the Pioneers stunned the Barons on a buzzer-beater last week. This week, L-S hosts Cocalico (4-5, 6-11) on Friday, while Central will welcome Garden Spot (5-4, 9-9) on Tuesday and Solanco (0-9, 1-15) on Friday.

Friendly reminder: If there is a tie for first place at the end of the regular season, there will be a one-game playoff in a neutral gym to decide the section champ. If there is a tie for second place, the tiebreaker criteria — head-to-head, record against the section champ, District 3 power rating — will be used to determine who gets the league playoff bid.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS, SCHEDULES

CHASING THE MOUNTAINEERS

Ephrata (7-4, 9-8) hits the week riding a four-game winning streak, and the Mounts sit atop the Section 2 heap, a game clear of Lebanon, as the Cedars (5-5, 11-7) lost grip of the section lead as they’ve hit a 1-5 speed bump.

Key games this week: On Tuesday, Lebanon hosts Elizabethtown, as the Bears (4-7, 8-9) will bring a four-game winning streak to Cedar Country. And on Friday, Ephrata hosts Conestoga Valley (1-9, 7-10) and Warwick (3-8, 5-12) heads to Lebanon.

Anything can — and likely will — happen in Section 2 with two weeks to go. Don’t mark anything in ink in that race until the finish line.

TWO TEAMS FOR ONE SPOT

Lancaster Catholic (9-0, 15-3) has wrapped up the Section 4 title, leaving Elco (4-4, 8-10) and Northern Lebanon (2-6, 5-11) to fight it out for second place and the L-L League playoff invite. The Raiders can take a big step in clinching that spot on Tuesday, when the Vikings welcome Elco to Fredericksburg.

TIDE CLOSING IN

Columbia (7-0, 18-0) can clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 5 title with a win Tuesday at Octorara (0-7, 2-13) as Pequea Valley (6-2, 10-9) is two games clear over Lancaster Country Day (4-4, 13-4) and Annville-Cleona (3-4, 7-8) for second place — and the league playoff bid.

Two games to circle here: Pequea Valley hosts Lancaster Mennonite (1-4, 2-10) on Monday and the Braves head to Columbia on Friday, when the Tide could potentially clinch the section outright. Columbia hasn't pocketed a section championship since 1997.

TOP SCORERS

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.1 points per game); Columbia’s Brie Droege (22.1); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (21.1); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (19.8); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (18.6); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.2); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.5); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.2); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15.5); Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (14.6).

MOST 3-POINTERS

Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (33); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (32); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (30); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (30); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (29); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (29); Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (28); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (27); L-S’s Jenna Daveler (26); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (26); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (26); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (25).

MILESTONES

Four current players are at 800-plus career points as the calendar quickly approaches Feb. 1: Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (921); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (879); Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (879); and Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (866) are all chasing 1,000. … Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier starts the week with 1,131 career points for the Barons. … Another four current players are at 700-plus points: Penn Manor senior Lily Sugra (775); Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger (774); Columbia senior MacKenzie Burke (765); and Columbia sophomore Brie Droege (752).

THIS AND THAT

Last eight games for Conestoga Valley sniper Taylor Hehnly: 13.8 points, 18 3’s. Teammate Rhiannon Henry has 12 treys over the same clip, as the arc has been kind for the Buckskins. … Last eight games for E-town’s Jade Love-Morris: 12.1 points and 10 3’s for the Lock Haven commit, as the Bears have won four straight to make a late-season playoff push. … Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin during the Mounts’ four-game winning streak: 19.5 points, six 3’s. FYI: Griffin has an offer from D1 Bryant. … Last three games for Lebanon freshman Kailah Correa: 22.3 points and seven 3’s, but the Cedars went 1-2 over that clip and fell into second place in the Section 2 hunt. … Warwick has hit a snag; the Warriors have dropped three games in a row, and are 1-8 in their last nine games. But they’ll fight like heck to play spoiler in Section 2. … With two weeks to go, Donegal has played 20 games; the Indians have one game this week (Friday at Lancaster Catholic) and one game next week (Feb. 9 against Northern Lebanon). And a lot of extra practice time in between. … Last five games for Elco’s Kailey Eckhart, who recently committed to Lebanon Valley College: 17.3 points and five 3’s, as the Raiders are zeroing in on second place in Section 4. … Last four games for Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky: 14.3 points and 11 3’s, including a 17-point, 5-trey night in a win over Northern Lebanon. … Last five games for Northern Lebanon ace ninth-grader Olivia Shutter: 13.6 points, seven 3’s. … Last six games for Cedar Crest’s Sarah Batra: 12.5 points and four 3’s, as the Falcons will now play spoiler in the Section 1 race, while making a push for a D3-6A playoff bid. … Hempfield shooters Lauren Moffatt and Sophia Ott have combined for 23 3’s in the last night games. … Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne is on a crazy roll: 24.3 points and four 3’s in the last four games, with games of 27, 28 and 29 points. The Streaks are 3-1 over that stretch, and have enormous games this week vs. front-runners Hempfield and Penn Manor. … Last six games for Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra: 24.0 points and six 3’s, as she’s making a serious play for Section 1 MVP. Sugra has a pair of 30-point games over that red-hot clip. … Cocalico’s Teagan Sahm matched her career-high with 23 points — and five treys — in a win over Garden Spot on Thursday. The loss knocked the Spartans back another peg in the Section 3 race, as Sparty Nation continues its push to make the D3 playoffs for the first time in 16 years. … Last six games for Garden Spot’s Taylor Soehner: 14.2 points and a couple of 3’s, including a season-high 23-point night in a crossover win vs. Donegal. … L-S’s Jenna Daveler and Kiersten Hostetter have combined to can 18 3’s in the last six games, as the Pioneers have wedged their way to the top of the Section 3 charts along with Manheim Central. … Speaking of the Barons, they’ve also lit it up from the arc lately; Central has 24 treys in the last five games. … A 1-15 mark for Solanco, yes. But Olivia Lasko is putting together an all-star season for the Golden Mules. She’s been a bright spot in Quarryville all winter. … Annville-Cleona is 3-1 in its last four games, and is making a playoff push. … Last nine games for Columbia’s Brie Droege: 23.7 points and five 3’s; her lowest scoring game over that clip was 19 points, in a victory over Annville-Cleona. She’s been on a major tear. … Lancaster Country Day’s fearsome trio in the last four games: Genesis Meadows (20.5 points, 12 3’s), Kiana Wakefield (14.5 points, 6 3’s) and Piper Graham (10.8 points, 4 3’s) have helped the Cougars to a 3-1 mark over that stretch, as they chase Pequea Valley for second place in Section 5, and for a D3-2A invite. … Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera is at 11.3 points with a couple of 3’s in the last three games, as the Blazers continue to retool and keep everyone honest. … Last three games for Octorara’s Ja’syah James: 16.0 points and a pair of 3’s, including a career-high 25-point effort in a win over West Nottingham Academy (Maryland) last week. … Pequea Valley is riding a four-game winning streak in league play, and the Braves enter the week with a stranglehold on second place in Section 5. PV is two full years removed from reaching the L-L League finale. Like some other teams, the 3-ball has been kind to the Braves as of late; PV has 26 3’s in the last seven games, as the Braves open the week at No. 3 in the D3-3A power ratings. … In 2A, Columbia is No. 1, three-time reigning champ Linden Hall is at No. 2 and Lancaster Country Day is No. 3. … Linden Hall is set to host Lancaster Catholic on Monday. Circle that one. … In 4A, Lancaster Catholic is No. 5; in 5A, Manheim Central is No. 4; and in 6A, Hempfield is No. 3.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage