A stack of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball notables, with the finish line — believe it or not — coming up right around the bend …

CHASING THE BLACK KNIGHTS

Hempfield (9-0 league, 12-1 overall) starts the week atop the Section 1 heap, but Penn Manor (8-1, 10-7) is pounding on the door. Big week ahead for the Black Knights; the Comets come to Landisville for a first-place showdown on Wednesday (LNP coverage) and Hempfield is at Cedar Crest (5-3, 9-7) on Friday (LNP coverage). The Knights cap it Saturday with a nonleague date vs. another D3-6A heavyweight, Dallastown, in the Keystone Cup finale at Governor Mifflin.

Dallastown is at No. 1 and Hempfield is at No. 2 to start the week in the D3-6A power ratings.

Penn Manor hosts McCaskey (0-9, 2-12) on Friday, while Manheim Township (5-3, 9-6) is at McCaskey on Tuesday before hosting Section 2 leader Lebanon (5-3, 10-5) for a juicy crossover game on Thursday (LNP coverage).

CEDARS STILL STANDING TALL

Lebanon leads the way in Section 2, but the Cedars are riding a 3-game losing streak, and Ephrata (4-4, 6-8) has emerged from the pack to stare down Lebanon after the Mountaineers KO’d Manheim Township in a crossover clash last week.

Kinda figured the Section 2 hunt would come down to the crossover games; Lebanon went 0-3 in crossovers last week — and faces a trip to Manheim Township on Thursday — while Ephrata finally solved a Section 1 squad with a W over the Blue Streaks to gain some ground on the Cedars.

Big-game alert: Lebanon at Ephrata on Tuesday. Circle it — in red ink. Ephrata is at backyard rival Warwick (3-6, 5-10) on Friday.

Also in Section 2, Elizabethtown (2-7, 6-9) and Conestoga Valley (1-6, 7-7) are playing spoiler — while trying to amass enough power points to wedge their way into the D3 playoffs. The Bears and the Buckskins both need big finishes to make that happen.

BARONS HAVE COMPANY

Manheim Central (6-1, 10-3) was cruising right along before the Barons dropped a crossover game at Lancaster Catholic last Friday. That opened the door for Lampeter-Strasburg; the Pioneers (6-2, 7-5) hit the week riding a 4-game winning streak, and they’re directly on Central’s heels. Another big-game alert: Barons at Pioneers on Tuesday (LNP coverage).

Central also dodged a bullet late last week, when the league’s leading scorer, Maddie Knier, came up with a gimpy ankle and missed the Barons’ big crossover clash at Lancaster Catholic on Friday. But Knier was back in the lineup Saturday, when Central beat Spring Grove in a nonleague tilt. It looks like the Barons will be without Summer Bates (ankle) a little longer.

Also in Section 3, Garden Spot (4-3, 8-7) has an intriguing nonleague game Monday at Lebanon, as the Spartans are within shouting distance of the lead pack in the section hunt and are making a D3 playoff push, while Cocalico (2-4, 4-10) and Solanco (0-7, 1-13) are chasing the leaders.

CROWN THE CRUSADERS

Lancaster Catholic (8-0, 13-3) has clinched the outright Section 4 title already; the Crusaders have a cozy 4-game lead with three league games to go, and that’s five section crowns in a row and a league-best 25 overall for Lancaster Catholic.

An intriguing nonleague game on the slate this week for the Crusaders, who are set to play at D3-6A No. 4 Central York (13-2) on Thursday. That’s a fun matchup.

Elco (3-4, 7-9) and Northern Lebanon (2-5, 5-9) are currently duking it out for the runner-up slot — and a league playoff bid — in Section 4; the Vikings are at Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. Donegal (1-6, 2-16) has played a league-high 18 games; just four games to go on the Indians’ regular-season slate.

BRAVES ON THE PROWL

Columbia (6-0, 16-0) continues to sizzle; the Crimson Tide has a safe and sound 2-game cushion in the Section 5 hunt, and they’re No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings, coming off a nifty nonleague win over river-rival Eastern York on Saturday in the Battle of the Bridge.

Pequea Valley (4-2, 8-8) has leapfrogged Lancaster Country Day (4-3, 11-3) for second place in Section 5, and the Cougars welcome the Braves on Tuesday with that L-L League playoff spot hanging in the balance. Circle that matchup.

That’s also a key game in the D3 race: Pequea Valley is No. 3 in 3A and Lancaster Country Day is No. 3 in 2A. The No. 1 team in 3A is Brandywine Heights. Guess who the Bullets (11-2) are hosting on Saturday? Undefeated Columbia, in a battle of top-ranked D3 teams in Mertztown (LNP coverage).

Also in Section 5, Annville-Cleona (3-3, 5-7) is hanging tough, and the Dutchmen will host Columbia on Tuesday. Lancaster Mennonite (1-4, 2-8) and Octorara (0-6, 1-11) are both in retool mode, but are keeping everyone honest.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Here’s one for you: Lancaster Catholic sophomore sniper Autumn Lipson has 22 made field goals for the Crusaders so far this season. All 22 are 3-pointers; she has zero 2-point buckets.

TOP SCORERS

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.2 points per game); Columbia’s Brie Droege (22.4); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.8); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (19.8); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (18.1); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.8); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (16.4); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.8); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15.5); Garden Spot’s Taylor Soehner (13.5); Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris (13.2); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (13.0).

3-POINT LEADERS

Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (28); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (26); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (25); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (25); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (24); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (23); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (23); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (23); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (23); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (22); Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (22); Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (22).

MOST FOUL SHOTS MADE

Penn Manor's Lily Sugra (77); Lebanon's Kailah Correa (71); Northern Lebanon's Ashlyn Messinger (68); Columbia's Brie Droege (59); Elco's Kailey Eckhart (57); Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (55); Donegal's Victoria Burton (54).

MILESTONE MADNESS

Lampeter-Strasburg coach Tony Fink hit 150 career victories when his Pioneers topped Garden Spot on Jan. 15. Fink is up to 151 career wins. … Elizabethtown coach John Myers reached 100 career victories on Saturday, when his Bears picked off Palmyra in a nonleague game. … Up next on the L-L League coaching milestone chart: Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo needs six wins for 50; Lancaster Catholic’s Charlie Detz needs 10 wins for 200; and Elco’s Ashli Shay needs 10 wins for 150. … Five current L-L League players have 800-plus career points: Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier (1,062); Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (861); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (848); Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (833); and Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (816).

NOTABLES

Last three games for Cocalico’s Teagan Sahm: 12.3 points, including a 19-point effort in a win over Exeter on Saturday, which snapped the Eagles’ 3-game skid. … Teammate Kiersten Shipton has 10 3’s in the last six games for Cocalico. … Last five games for Garden Spot’s Taylor Soehner: 15.4 points and a pair of 3’s, including a season-best 23 points in a win over Donegal last week. Soehner and the Spartans are at Lebanon on Monday for an interesting nonleague showdown with D3 playoff implications aplenty. … Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler during the Pioneers’ 4-game winning tear: 14.3 points and eight 3’s; she has six treys in the last two games, plus a season-high 20 points in a victory over Garden Spot last week. … Manheim Central snipers Rachel Nolt and Abbie Reed have combined for 13 3’s in the last five games, as the Barons are trying to fend off Lampeter-Strasburg for Section 3 supremacy. … Last five games for Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly: 13.6 points and eight 3’s for the Buckskins, who can throw a monkey wrench into the Section 2 proceedings on Wednesday when Ephrata invades Witmer. You kind of get the feeling that Section 2 hasn’t had its final twist or turn just yet. … Last six games for Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris: 11.5 points and eight 3’s for the Lock Haven University commit. … Huge week for Ephrata: Tuesday vs. Lebanon; Wednesday at Conestoga Valley; Friday at Warwick; Saturday vs. Twin Valley. … Equally huge week for Lebanon: Monday vs. Garden Spot (LNP coverage); Tuesday at Ephrata; Thursday at Manheim Township (LNP coverage). … Section 2 team most in need of an adrenaline shot: Warwick, which is 1-6 in its last seven games. Playing spoiler isn’t always a barrel of laughs, but the Warriors have the weaponry to do it. … Ava Hoover is a kid you need to know moving forward; Annville-Cleona’s freshman is at 10.7 points over the last 10 games, including a career-high 14 points in a win over Tulpehocken mixed in there. … Fun stat: Columbia has four current players with 500-plus points on the roster, including senior MacKenzie Burke (742); sophomore Brie Droege (712); senior Morgan Bigler (608); and sophomore Brooke Droege (525). Brie Droege is at 24.7 points with five 3’s in the last seven games. … Last five games for Lancaster Country Day’s Kiana Wakefield: 11.4 points, three 3’s. … Last five games for Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera: 11.2 points and a couple of 3’s, including a 24-point outburst in a win over Octorara. … Last five games for Pequea Valley’s Shania Stoltzfus: 11.6 points and eight 3’s, as the Braves have strong-armed their way into second place in Section 5. Pequea Valley has 26 3’s in its last five games, so the arc has been friendly for the Braves. … Victoria Burton is having an all-star season for Donegal; she’s at 14.9 points in the last seven games, with five double-digit efforts and a pair of 20-point nights mixed in there, including a season-high 26 points against Northern Lebanon. … Speaking of all-star seasons, Kailey Eckhart has been rock-steady for Elco; she’s at 18.4 points with nine 3’s over the last eight games, with a trio of 20-point efforts. … Lancaster Catholic’s league winning streak is up to 56 games in a row, after the Crusaders picked off Manheim Central last Friday. Mary Bolesky has found her rhythm; she has eight 3’s in the last four games, including three treys and 17 points in a clutch nonleague win over D3-4A foe Eastern York last week. … Last five games for Northern Lebanon ace ninth-grader Olivia Shutter: 12.8 points and 10 3’s, as the Vikings chase Elco for second place in the Section 4 derby. … Last three games for Cedar Crest’s Sarah Batra: 13.3 points, as the Falcons find themselves in a tie for third place with Manheim Township in the Section 1 hunt. Key game this week is Friday, when Hempfield comes calling to The Cage. … Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt was tabbed Section 1 MVP by the league’s coaches last winter, and she’s making another run at those honors this season; Moffatt is at 12.5 points with 13 3’s in the last six games, and the Knights are 5-1 over that clip. … Teammate Sophia Ott — who has really come into her own as one of the top clutch snipers around the league this winter — is at 12.1 points with nine 3’s in the last eight games for Hempfield, which is angling for its third Section 1 gold trophy in a row. … Ava Byrne has been ripping stuff up for Manheim Township; she’s at 15.5 points with five 3’s in the last six games, including a career-high 27-point night with three treys in a victory over Conestoga Valley last week. … Last four games for McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda: 18.0 points, seven 3’s. … Looking for another Section 1 MVP candidate? Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra is having a heck of a season in the paint for the Comets; she’s at 20.1 points with five 3’s in the last eight games, including a career-best 36-point explosion in a clutch win over Section 2 front-runner Lebanon last week.

MONDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at West Nottingham Academy, 6 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.

York at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

