And then — after the first full week of the District 3 playoffs — there were nine.

Nine local girls basketball teams are still dancing in the district playoffs, and seven of those squads have locked up spots in PIAA brackets. Three of those teams earned slots in district championship games, and two squads are in the semifinals.

The other two teams still cutting the proverbial playoff rug are in line for a state-playoff invite, but need one more victory in the consolation round to do so.

That’s a lot to juggle. Here are the details ...

CLASS 6A

L-L League Section 1 rivals Penn Manor and Manheim Township are still alive in the consolation bracket. Monday, the eighth-seeded Comets (17-9 overall) are at No. 5 Central York (19-6) and the 10th-seeded Blue Streaks (15-8) will visit No. 3 Red Lion (18-5).

A win means a spot in the PIAA tournament, and a trip to Wednesday’s fifth-place game. A loss means a spot in Wednesday’s win-or-go-home seventh-place clash.

Penn Manor, the Section 1 champ and L-L League semifinalist, fell to Central York by a 45-23 count in Millersville back on Dec. 10 in the first game of the season for both teams. Township dropped a 40-28 decision against Red Lion in the championship game of the Lions’ tip-off tournament back on Dec. 11, so there is some familiarity between these four squads.

And yes, if Penn Manor and Township both fall on Monday, they’d tango on Wednesday for the final PIAA bid. The Comets swept their season series vs. the Streaks on the way to winning their first section championship since 1974.

The Class 6A semifinals are on tap for Monday: No. 4 Central Dauphin (18-4) is at No. 1 Cedar Cliff (25-0) and No. 6 Cumberland Valley (19-4) is at No. 2 Dallastown (21-3). Plenty of heavy hitters in that fearsome foursome.

Cedar Cliff KO’d CD in the Mid-Penn semifinals; CV — the defending champ in this bracket — fell to Dallastown in the first round of Hempfield’s tip-off tournament back on Dec. 10. Those rematches are for a spot in Thursday’s title game at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

CLASS 5A

Fourth-seeded Manheim Central (19-5) is through to the semifinals, and the Section 3 co-champ Barons will play at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (20-4) in a Final Four clash on Tuesday. The winner goes to the title game, set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center; the loser goes to the third-place game on Friday.

Like Manheim Central, seventh-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg (15-9) has clinched a spot in the state tournament, and the Pioneers play Tuesday at No. 3 Greencastle-Antrim (18-4) in a consolation game. Win, and Section 3 co-champ L-S plays for fifth place. Lose, and the Pioneers play for seventh place. Those state seeding games are Friday.

By the way, the bus ride from L-S’s front door to G-A’s parking lot is 109 miles — one way. Yo Pios, pack plenty of snacks.

Tuesday’s other consolation game features No. 8 Twin Valley (15-9) at No. 5 West York (15-8). FYI: L-S was supposed to play Twin Valley in a nonleague scrap back in mid-January, but the game was snowed out and never played.

The other Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday pits No. 6 Lower Dauphin (15-9) at No. 2 Gettysburg, which has knocked out a pair of L-L League entrants so far: The Warriors (19-5) beat Garden Spot in the first round before stopping Lampeter-Strasburg in the quarterfinals. Gettysburg won this bracket in 2020 and was the runner-up last winter. The Warriors want a return trip to GC.

CLASS 4A

L-L League champ and Section 4 winner Lancaster Catholic (22-4) was hoping to get a rematch in the finale with Delone Catholic, which snapped the Crusaders’ string of three straight D3 titles last year. Turns out fifth-seeded Lancaster Catholic is getting the top-seeded Squirettes in the semifinals, Tuesday at Delone Catholic in McSherrystown.

The Squirettes stunned the Crusaders in OT in a nonleague tilt back in mid-January. The rematch is for a spot in Saturday’s finale at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Tuesday’s other 4A semifinal is No. 7 Bermudian Springs (23-4) at No. 3 Berks Catholic (20-5). That winner gets the Catholic/Delone survivor for D3 gold in this deep, talented bracket.

Interestingly, Bermudian Springs beat Lancaster Catholic in the title game of New Oxford’s tip-off tournament back on Dec. 11, and BS topped Delone Catholic — for the Squirettes’ lone setback this season — in the YAIAA championship tilt.

Lancaster Catholic owns 19 district championship trophies, and one more would tie the Crusaders with Lebanon Catholic for a district-best 20 crowns.

CLASS 3A

Third-seeded Pequea Valley (13-12) has locked up a PIAA slot, and the Section 5 runner-up Braves are set for the D3 third-place game on Tuesday at No. 1 Brandywine Heights.

The Bullets (17-6) beat the Braves 27-17 back on Dec. 28 in Brandywine Heights’ holiday tournament title game. The rematch is for bronze in the district bracket and for state-playoff seeding.

The 3A championship game is set, and stop us if you’ve heard this matchup before: No. 2 Trinity (17-7) will try to defend its crown on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center against … No. 4 York Catholic, in a battle of old-school D3 girls basketball foes. The Fighting Irish (12-12) beat top-seeded Brandywine Heights in the semifinals.

CLASS 2A

The championship clash is set, and it’s a familiar matchup: No. 1 Columbia (24-1) will square off against three-time defending champ Linden Hall (12-5) on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

The third-seeded Lions, who are set to join the L-L League as associate members in the fall, tamed the Crimson Tide in last year’s title game, and now the same clubs will square off again — and then both will shuffle off to the state tournament.

Columbia’s lone loss: 43-42 to Lancaster Catholic in the L-L League semifinals.

CLASS 1A

An intriguing championship game is a go: No. 1 Christian School of York (23-2) will take on No. 6 Mount Calvary Christian (15-9) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center. Both teams will be off for more than a week before playing for the gold trophy in Chocolatetown.

A week back, Mount Calvary KO’d CSY 35-31 in the CCAC championship game. The Chargers and the Defenders will duke it out for district gold Saturday, and then both will continue on to states.

Tuesday’s third-place game in 1A pits No. 7 Greenwood (9-12) at No. 4 New Covenant Christian (13-8). Greenwood was bounced by Mount Calvary in the semifinals, 44-42 in OT.

SCORING LEADERS

Through Feb. 25 games: Columbia’s Brie Droege (22.4 points per game); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.0); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.8); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (20.5); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (18.0); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.2); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.4); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.1); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15.8); Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (15.0); Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (13.4); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (13.1).

3-POINT LEADERS

Through Feb. 25 games: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (53 3-pointers); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (45); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (43); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (41): Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (40); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (40); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (39); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (39); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (39); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (38); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (34); Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (34); Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (33); Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (32); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (31); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (31).

MILESTONES

Three active L-L League players are in the 1,000-point club: Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier (1,291), Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (1,055) and Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (1,032). Only Knier’s team is still alive in the postseason. … Two active L-L League players are at 900-plus career points: Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (918) and Columbia sophomore Brie Droege (915) are still playing in the postseason. … Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz (8th season) has 199 career victories with the Crusaders.

THIS AND THAT

Manheim Township is 3-1 in its last four games, and needs one more win in the consolation round for a state bid. Ava Byrne continues to sizzle for the Blue Streaks; she’s at 19.3 points with six 3’s in the last eight games. Township is 6-2 over that clip, and has at least two more games to go. … Penn Manor is 7-2 in its last nine outings, and the Comets are still alive for a state-playoff trip, and it’s been a while since Penn Manor has made a PIAA-playoff appearance. … Cedar Cliff did a nice job muscling up Lily Sugra in the lane, holding the Comets’ leading scorer to a season-low 7 points in the quarterfinals. Still, Sugra is at 20.2 points with eight 3’s in the last 12 games, and Penn Manor is 9-3 over that stretch and is still playing. … Lebanon ace freshman Kailah Correa finished up her breakout ninth-grade season with 499 points, so she’s on track to hit 1,000 points as a sophomore. … FYI: Lebanon, the Section 2 co-champ this winter, is ticketed to go up to Section 1 next season in the league’s next round of section realignment. … As mentioned, Columbia’s Brie Droege, with an extended postseason run, could hit 1,000 as a sophomore this season for the Tide. Do so, and Droege — and Correa — would be on pace for a 2,000-point career. … In four postseason games, Lampeter-Strasburg mid-range fiend Katie Ranck is at 11.8 points, including a season-high 21-point effort in the Pioneers’ D3-5A first-round win over York Suburban. L-S has also continued to hit 3’s in the playoffs; the Pioneers have 15 treys in four postseason tilts — six by Kiersten Hostetter. … Manheim Central bounced back nicely after its L-L League quarterfinal-round setback against Ephrata, with back-to-back district wins at home by a combined 21 points. Maddie Knier had 43 points in those victories, and Kaylie Kroll popped in a season-high 11 points Friday in the Barons’ quarterfinal win over West York. … Last seven games for Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson: 12.6 points and 19 3’s, as she’s caught fire from the perimeter. Johnson has 14 treys in the last four games alone, including four in the L-L League title game vs. Ephrata, and three more in the Crusaders’ D3-4A quarterfinal win at Schuylkill Valley. Catholic drilled nine 3’s vs. the Panthers in Leesport on Friday. … Columbia is heading to a D3 finale for the third time since 2017, as the Tide locked up a spot in the 2A gold game compliments of a 68-21 rout over Millersburg — that after Columbia beat D3-3A No. 1 seed Brandywine Heights 55-43 in a makeup nonleague game earlier in the week. … Last six games for Columbia’s Brie Droege: 24.0 points with a couple of 3’s, as she takes dead aim at 1,000 career points as a 10th-grader. Twin sister Brooke Droege is at 16.6 points with 14 3’s in the last nine games for the Tide. … Columbia senior sniper MacKenzie Burke has 827 career points and 145 career 3-pointers heading into Thursday’s district finale vs. Linden Hall. She’s a 4-year starter — as is Morgan Bigler, who is at 681 career points for the Tide. … Teams are starting to figure out Pequea Valley freshman lefty shooter Katie Stoltzfus. After a sizzling three-game stretch with 43 points and 12 3’s, she’s been held scoreless in three of the last four games, as the opposition has beefed up its perimeter defense vs. the Braves. Still, Stoltzfus has been mega solid from the arc in her breakout ninth-grade campaign, and Pequea Valley has sewed up its second PIAA trip in the last three years, and the Braves will play for third place in the 3A bracket on Tuesday.

