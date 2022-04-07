The finality of the situation didn’t hit MacKenzie Burke until a couple of minutes after the buzzer sounded, and the Home team topped the Away team 56-48 in Thursday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball senior all-star game at Cocalico.

When an observer reminded Columbia’s senior ace shooter that this was the last time she’d be wearing a Crimson Tide basketball uniform, Burke — bless her heart — broke down in tears while sharing her final moments as a prep hoops player with classmate Morgan Bigler.

“I love my girl Morgan,” Burke said. “It was so nice to be able to play with her all these years. And it was nice to go from losing games to winning games, especially with her because we’ve been playing together for so long. We always tried to keep the team together, and we’re proud of that.”

Burke and Bigler came into Columbia’s basketball program together, as wide-eyed ninth graders. Coach Karl Kreiser, in retool mode with the storied program, put Burke and Bigler in his starting lineup as freshmen, and he never pried them out.

In their first two seasons on the varsity, Burke and Bigler served as the bridge to Columbia’s resurgence. The Tide went to the last two District 3 Class 2A championship games, and this past winter, Columbia won its first section title since 1997, went to the league semifinals and won a PIAA playoff game.

Burke and Bigler, best friends and teammates since fifth grade, very fittingly closed their prep careers in Columbia uniforms together in Thursday’s fete, and they both contributed to the victory.

Burke’s 3-pointer — her forte the last four seasons — stretched the Home team’s lead to 35-25 with 15:46 to play, and Bigler bagged five rebounds and scored four points, including a nifty transition layup off Burke’s pretty pass.

“Kenzie, she’s my girl,” said Bigler, who will continue her basketball career at Arcadia University.

“She’s my best friend, and I’ve had a great time playing basketball with her. We’ve experienced the losing side of basketball, and we’ve experienced the winning side. All four years for us was such a great experience, especially these last two. It was a great year to end on, our senior season. We’ll remember it forever.”

There was no MVP award handed out after the game, but Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra, who committed to East Stroudsburg University earlier this week, scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the victorious Home squad. She was all over the glass.

Manheim Central sharpshooter Rachel Nolt drilled three 3-pointers and chipped in with 9 points, and Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly added 9 points for the winners, who had a 24-18 lead after the first of two 20-minute halves.

Cedar Crest’s Sarah Batra buried three 3-pointers, popped in a game-high 13 points, and snared seven rebounds for the Away squad, which took a 25-24 lead on a bucket by Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (9 points, 8 rebounds for the Lebanon Valley College commit) with 16:51 to play.

But the Home team punched back with a 17-4 blitz, getting a pair of treys from Ephrata’s Brynn Adams and triples from Burke, Hehnly, Nolt and Sugra during the spree.

