With the holiday break in the rear-view mirror, and with the meat of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball schedule on tap, here are some news and notables for your reading pleasure …

SECTION RACES: Hempfield (4-0 league, 7-0 overall) starts the week alone in first place in Section 1, with four games on tap over the next six days: Monday at McCaskey (0-4, 2-7); Tuesday at Ephrata (2-1, 3-5); Friday at Warwick (2-3, 4-7); and Saturday at home with Berks contender Wilson. The Black Knights open the week ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 6A power ratings.

Penn Manor (4-1, 6-4) has an intriguing nonleague date Wednesday at Section 3 leader Manheim Central. Cedar Crest (1-2, 5-5) and Manheim Township (1-2, 4-5) are treading water in the section hunt, as Hempfield and Penn Manor have broken away from the pack.

Lebanon (3-0, 8-2) sits alone atop the Section 2 hunt, with Ephrata, Warwick, Elizabethtown (1-3, 4-4) and Conestoga Valley (0-2, 4-3) in chase mode. CV visits Lebanon on Monday, and the Cedars have crossover games Tuesday at McCaskey and Friday at home vs. backyard rival Cedar Crest. Will there be more facelifts in Section 2 this week? The short answer is yes.

Manheim Central (4-0, 5-2) is the Section 3 leader, with Garden Spot (2-1, 5-4), Lampeter-Strasburg (2-2, 3-4), Cocalico (1-2, 2-6) and Solanco (0-4, 0-10) trying to keep pace. Key game this week for the Barons is a crossover clash Friday at Elco (2-1, 5-5).

Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 7-3) took over sole possession of first place in Section 4 last Friday after knocking off Elco. Northern Lebanon (0-3, 2-7) and Donegal (0-2, 1-10) are in spoiler mode.

Columbia (2-0, 9-0) and Lancaster Country Day (3-0, 8-0) are both undefeated and share the Section 5 lead — in the loss column. Big game alert: Crimson Tide visits the Cougars on Saturday in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in D3-2A; Columbia is No. 1, Lancaster Country Day is No. 2.

Pequea Valley (1-2, 4-6), Annville-Cleona (1-2, 3-5), Lancaster Mennonite (0-1, 1-5) and Octorara (0-2, 0-5) are in the chase pack.

MILESTONE UPDATE: The doors to the L-L League’s 1,000-point club could swing open as early as this week for Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier, who is sitting on 939 career points. The Barons play Monday at home against Red Land, Wednesday at home against Penn Manor, Friday at Elco and Saturday at Fleetwood. Gotta believe Knier — who is averaging 21 points a game — hits a grand in one of those games. … Eight other current L-L League players have 500-plus career points: Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (795); Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (769); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (746); Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (732); Columbia senior MacKenzie Burke (685); Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger (667); Elizabethtown senior Ainsley Raybold (544); and Columbia sophomore Brie Droege (539). … L-S coach Tony Fink (147 wins) needs three victories for 150. The Pioneers play Monday at Spring Grove, Tuesday vs. Northern Lebanon, Friday at Donegal and Saturday vs. Garden Spot. … E-town coach John Myers (98 wins) needs two victories for 100. The Bears play Monday at Solanco, Wednesday at Cedar Crest, Friday vs. Manheim Township and Saturday at Ephrata in a showdown between last year’s co-Section 2 champs.

SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (23.1); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.1); Columbia’s Brie Droege (20.6); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.2); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.3); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (17.4); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (17.0); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.2); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (14.6); Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris (14.6).

3-POINT LEADERS: Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (22); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (21); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (16); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (16); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (15); Warwick’s Kayla Willis (15); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (13); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (13).

THIS AND THAT: Conestoga Valley hasn’t played since Dec. 29; the Bucks get back at it Monday at Lebanon vs. the first-place Cedars, trying to throw yet another slippery monkey wrench into the always entertaining Section 2 race. … Ephrata hasn’t played since Dec. 29, and it’s a pivotal week for the Mountaineers: Monday vs. reigning Section 3 champ Cocalico, Tuesday vs. Section 1 solo leader Hempfield, Friday at Section 1 second-place Penn Manor, and Saturday vs. E-town. All mega games for Ephrata, which is trying to remain on Lebanon’s heels. … Last three games for Lebanon ace freshman Kailah Correa: 23.3 points, including a career-best 28-point night in an OT win at Warwick. … Warwick lefty shooter Kayla Willis — who has been getting more and more minutes in the Warriors’ rotation — has eight 3’s in the last four games. … Last four games for Columbia sniper MacKenzie Burke: 12.8 points, 13 3’s. … Last four games for Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows: 100 points, 25.0 avg., nine 3’s. The Cougars have needed her scoring prowess; in Saturday’s nonleague win over York Country Day, Lancaster Country Day had six players in uniform. … Lancaster Mennonite hasn’t played since Dec. 29; the Blazers are slated to return to action Monday at Octorara, which also hasn’t played since Dec. 29. Because of illness and injuries, Mennonite recently canceled six nonleague games, and will play a 16-game schedule this season. … Pequea Valley lefty shooter Katie Stoltzfus has been instant offense off the pine for the Braves; she has 11 3’s in the last six games, with three double-digit scoring efforts over that clip. Remember her name moving forward. … Last four games for Elco’s Kailey Eckhart: 17.3 points and five 3’s, including a season-best 23-point effort last Friday at Lancaster Catholic. … Last four games for Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft: 15.3 points, including a career-high 23 points in a win over Donegal last week. … Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger has 52 points and five treys in the last two games, including a career-best 29-point explosion in a win over Tulpehocken last week. … Manheim Central floor general Abbie Reed has 28 points and four triples in the last two games, including a career-high 20 points with a trio of treys in a win over Solanco last week. … Kindly keep Solanco coach Chad McDowell in your thoughts as he battles some health issues. He hopes to be back on the bench and at 100 percent soon. … Last three games for Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt: 13.0 points, six 3’s. And a tip of the cap to her Knights’ teammate, Sophia Ott, who poured in a career-high 24 points with a couple of 3’s in a win over E-town last week, as shorthanded Hempfield — with two starters out — remained unbeaten. … McCaskey’s Mariah Ruth has seven 3’s in the last four games, including a 3-trey, 11-point night vs. Cedar Crest last week. Big week for McCaskey; Tornado gets undefeated Hempfield on Monday and Section 2 leader Lebanon on Tuesday before a trip to Conestoga Valley on Thursday. … The only L-L League players to hit at least one 3-pointer in every game out this season? Three of them: Penn Manor sniper Morgan Miller, who has a league-best 22 treys, including four triples in a win over Manheim Township last week. Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows, who is putting together a heck of a junior campaign for the Cougars. And Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi, who has eight 3’s in the last three games for the Mountaineers.

