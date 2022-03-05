Lampeter-Strasburg’s basketball team, the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 5A champion, is 27-0.

The Pioneers’ most remarkable number is 248.

That’s the number of three-point shots the Pioneers have made, an average of 9.2 threes per 32-minute game.

It’s the one thing, beyond the obvious W-L numbers, for which this remarkable team will be most remembered.

Lampeter-Strasburg basketball coach Ed Berryman, with the chance to establish himself as a shooting guru, demurs. Maybe Seth Beers, the L-S point guard from 2017-20 and now a sophomore at Lancaster Bible College, gets some credit as a standard-setter.

“It’s not anything special we’re doing in practice,’’ Berryman said, shrugging off credit.

“A lot of it is repetition. Get in the gym and shoot.’’

Berryman said one of his assistants, Austin Smucker, works with the kids regularly on individual skill development.

In practice last week, Berryman arranged the baskets and bleachers in L-S’ gym to create a shooting visual in which the rim and backboard aren’t “framed,’’ as they would be in a typical high school gym.

He’s done that in the past, to prepare for playing in Hershey’s Giant Center and other arena settings. It’s not nearly enough, of course, to explain what’s going on here.

“The numbers,’’ Beers said Saturday, “are pretty unheard of at any level.’’

The 248 threes are in 583 attempts, which means L-S is shooting just over 42 percent, for the year, from the arc.

The Chicago Bulls led the NBA, through Thursday, at 37.6 percent. In college hoops, the mighty Jackrabbits of South Dakota State were shooting 45 percent from the arc, the best figure in decades in NCAA Division One.

No one else, among 358 D1 schools, was over 40 percent.

Beers made 59 of 120 threes his senior year, or 49 percent, a number even the current Pioneers - even Steph Curry - would envy.

Four L-S starters, Ty Burton, Isaiah Parido, Ben Wert and Berkeley Wagner, all have 50 threes or more, all shooting 41 percent or better. Even Luke Kines, a burly power-forward type who comes off the bench, has made five of 11 (45 percent).

“It’s pretty much five guards out there, all about the same size,’’ Beers said. “And they can all shoot and score.

Oddly, the Pioneers shot only 30 percent from the arc a year ago. Wagner was at 26 percent, Parido, 27.

Berryman said he thought it helped that Wagner played last spring and summer, for Doug Kraft’s Cats AAU team.

The Pioneers all play a lot in the offseason, but other than Burton, they aren’t really 12-months a year basketball guys. Berkeley is the quarterback of the football team. Parido is an L-S golfer, starting forward Luka Vranich a cross country runner.

Further, there isn’t an “L-S style,’’ of shot mechanics, at least one discernible by This Space.

Parido, the percentage leader, puts one foot forward and angles his body slightly, the ball released high, in the Larry Bird/Chris Mullin mode.

Chase Smucker, a freshman backup guard you’ll be hearing more about, has an elbows-together, two-handed-until-the-last-second release that evokes Steph Curry.

Burton, the sophomore all-state lock, has the rare ability to drive the ball hard, full-speed, off the dribble, and then pull straight up in an instant, bounce off the floor (he’s 5-10), and fire. Think Jerry Johnson, the McCaskey legend.

Burton calls Beers “a real role model for me.’’ That started a couple years ago, when Burton decided to come home from IMG Academy in Florida.

“He came back during the (COVID-19) shutdown,’’ Beers said Saturday. “We had all day to work on stuff and compete against each other.’’

One specific thing, Beers recalled, was quickening Burton’s release and the transition from dribble to shot. Again, think Jerry Johnson.

“A lot of the stuff we did was focused on elevating his shot, speeding the whole thing up,’’ Beers said.

There’s something of a tradition here. Chase Broderick, a 2018 L-S grad, made 64 of 149, or 42 percent, as a senior. Berryman said Broderick was in the gym, getting shots up, 329 days in a calendar year, usually at the Strasburg YMCA.

“We thought he had a sleeping bag at the YMCA,’’ Beers said.

Wish we had a fancier explanation than hard work.

“Every single day,’’ Burton said Thursday, a district gold medal around his neck. “Look how it paid off.’’