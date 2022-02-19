In what has become an annual and quixotic tradition, today we answer the question, “Which are the best high school basketball teams in the state (PIAA members only)?”

Ground rules: This isn’t quite a literal best-of ranking. If it was, most of the top 10 might come from Philadelphia’s fearsome Catholic League, which has arguably never been deeper.

The aim here is for a diverse cross-section by competitive strength but also geography, PIAA class, demographics and noteworthiness according to me, with informal help from experts around the Commonwealth.

For that and other reasons, don’t take this too seriously. Obviously.

10a. Lampeter-Strasburg (24-0, District Three, 5A, public): One could quibble about the lack of size or strength of schedule. But the unbeaten Lancaster-Lebanon League champions feature an all-state point guard, sophomore Ty Burton, and a bunch of polished, skilled, and now battle-tested pieces around him.

Wins over Bishop McDevitt, Hempfield, Lebanon (by 20), Lower Dauphin.

10b. New Castle (20-1, District 7, 5A, public): Traditional Western power has won seven of the last 10 WPIAL 5A titles. Only loss was early, to Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

Best win probably over 4A western power Lincoln Park.

9. Lower Merion (19-3, District 1, 6A, public): Kobe Bryant’s alma mater looks like the strength of the Philly suburbs. The Aces feature 6-10 Penn State recruit Demetrius Lilley, point guard Sam Brown, the son of ex-Sixers’ coach Brett Brown, and a terrific coach, Gregg Downer.

Wins over Reading, Pocono Mountain West, Friends Central. Losses to Parkland (early), Conestoga and Haverford, the latter two of which the Aces have since beaten.

8. Archbishop Wood (16-7, District 12, 6A, private): Lost four D-1 players from last year’s Catholic League champs and state finalists.

Transfers rebuilt the roster, but the Vikings have been erratic. Lost to Archbishop Ryan in the quarterfinals of the PCL playoffs Friday.

Wins over Roman Catholic, Neumann-Goretti (by 15), Devon Prep, Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.

Losses to Reading, the George School, St. Francis Academy (Baltimore), Camden (N.J.).

7. Cheltenham (25-0, District 1, 6A, public): Similar to Pittsburgh North Hills (see below), has dominated a schedule of mostly large, suburban schools. Had only one game with a single-figure final margin, 63-54 over Central Bucks East.

Best win was probably over talent-laden District 11 3A Executive Education.

6. Sacred Heart (18-0, District 7, 2A, private): The Chargers have won a national-best 58 straight games as of Friday and the last two state AA titles.

Haven’t played an elite schedule. Haven’t had a close game. Led by 6-3 Sr. Jake Dimichele, a 2,000-point career scorer who was the state AA player of the year a season ago.

5. West Catholic (18-3, District 12, 3A, private): Junior-oriented team has put together a remarkable season and seems a clear state-title favorite in 3A.

The Burrs have as many quality wins as anybody, including over Devon Prep by 22, La Salle College by 20, Neumann-Goretti by 15, Archbishop Wood, Abraham Lincoln, Gray Academy (S.C.).

Losses to Roman Catholic, Imhotep, Archbishop Spalding (Md.).

4. Pittsburgh North Hills (22-0, District 7, 6A, public): Has dominated a schedule of mostly larger public schools from the WPIAL. Has not had a close game.

Royce Parham, a 6-7 sophomore, has already scored 1,000 career points and has offers from Duquesne and Robert Morris.

3. Roman Catholic (14-3, District 12, 6A, private): The Cahillites have their usual monstrous talent, led by 6-7 senior Cincinnati recruit Daniel Skillings. On an 11-game winning streak through Friday.

Wins over West Catholic, Devon Prep, Neumann-Goretti, La Salle College and Bishop Laughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

Losses to Imhotep, St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) and Archbishop Wood.

2. Imhotep (19-4, District 12, 5A, charter): Clear state-title favorite in 5A, where the Panthers have landed due to PIAA success formula. Wins over Roman Catholic, Neumann-Goretti, West Catholic, Vashon (St. Louis), Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore).

Losses to Reading, IMG (Fla.) Academy, St. Paul VI (Virginia), and Abraham Lincoln.

1. Reading (22-3, District 3, 6A, public): When everybody’s there and dialed-in, Red Knights are probably better than last year’s 6A state champs. Junior Rueben Rodriguez has emerged as one of the best guards in the state.

Wins over Imhotep, Vertical (N.C.) Academy, La Salle College (by 20), Pocono Mountain West.

Losses are to Lower Merion, Devon Prep and Muhlenberg. The first two were without three rotation players due to violation of team rules. The last was avenged, 70-54 in Berks league playoffs last week.

Others to watch: Neumann-Goretti (15-4, District 12, 4A, private); Allentown Central Catholic (12-4, District 11, 4A, private); Devon Prep (13-7, District 12, 3A private); Archbishop Ryan (17-6, District 12, 5A, private), Methacton (21-2, District 1, 6A, public; Quaker Valley (20-0, District 7, 4A, public); Fox Chapel (21-1, District 7, 6A, public); Abraham Lincoln (12-6, District 12, 6A, public); Scranton (19-2, District 2, 6A, public); Dallas (19-3, District 2, 4A, public); Chester (15-3, District 1, 5A, public); Math, Civics and Sciences (13-3, District 12, 3A, charter).