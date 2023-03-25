HERSHEY - West Catholic lit up the Giant Center Saturday, scoring 52 points in the second and third quarters to obliterate a close game and roll past Deer Lakes, 83-55 for the Class AA state basketball championship.

The Burrs (20-10), of the Philadelphia Catholic league, got a brilliant game from point guard Budd Clark, a division one college recruit who scored 32 points on 16-of-18 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Almost as good was Zion Stanford, a 6-5 Temple recruit who scored 30 on 11-of-16 shooting. The Burrs ended the suspense with a 24-4 second quarter.

West committed just five turnovers, made 61 percent of their shots (33-of-54), had 12 steals and won the rebound battle 30-17.

Deer Lakes (21-9), the District Seven champion from Cheswick, Pa., got 21 points from Billy Schaeffer and 20 from Bryce Robson.