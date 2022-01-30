With this season being the 50th of L-L boys hoops, we’re taking a weekly look back at the league's memorable moments, achievements, coaches, players, etc. So far, we caught up with former Warwick coach Dave Althouse, and looked back at the Cocalico’s 1977 state title team, Columbia's 1987 state title team, and Annville-Cleona’s 1999 state title team. There was also this project taking a look at the origins, highlights and history of L-L League basketball.

This week, we’re turning the spotlight on Warren Goodling, the L-L’s No. 2 all-time winningest coach. Though, when Goodling retired as the Hempfield boys basketball coach in April 2010, his 452 wins as a coach in the Lancaster-Lebanon League was tops in the history of the league. That mark was eventually passed by McCaskey’s Steve Powell, who finished with 468 career wins when he retired as the Red Tornado boss in 2018.

Anyways, Goodling’s Hempfield teams compiled a 452-205 record and won six section and five league championships. His last Hempfield team in 2010 went 29-2 and reached the finals of the District Three Class 4A playoffs and the quarterfinals of the PIAA state tournament. Goodling had only one losing season in 25 at Hempfield.

A 1970 West York graduate, Goodling went on to play college ball at Lock Haven University, where he averaged 15.2 points per game as a 5-9 senior guard, earning all-conference honors. At Lock Haven, he set program records for free-throw shooting percentage (88.6) and consecutive free throws made (27) - it’s unclear where those marks stand today.

Goodling became the Northeastern coach in York County in 1976, taking over a long-struggling program that last had a winning season in the 1960s. After four turbulent years at Northeastern, Goodling steered the Bobcats to a 17-6 campaign in 1981, when he was named the York County Interscholastic Athletic Association Coach of the Year.

He left Northeastern to become a Shippensburg University assistant coach under brother Roger. That lasted two seasons before Goodling was later named the Hempfield coach in June 1985.

Goodling’s overall career record as a high school head coach is 482-274. He's still active in the game today, playing in recreation leagues, and serving as color commentator for L-L boys basketball broadcasts for llhoops.com.

In recent weeks, I caught up with a few folks connected to Goodling, whether it be former assistants or players. What follows below is by no means all-encompassing of the many people impacted by Goodling, but some brief reflections on what made him successful.

Ken Gerber might be better known today as the Lancaster County Midget Baseball League general manager, but he’s been a longtime assistant coach in L-L hoops, serving under Goodling and current Hempfield skipper Danny Walck through 2014, among other stops. He’s now in his eighth season as the Penn Manor freshman coach: “The first thing about him (Goodling) is his love of the game and his relationship with players. He loves the game. He’s a total student of the game. He is probably one of the most analytical people around. He would watch video hour upon hour, breaking things down. It was video not of just other teams, but video of his own team, trying to make his guys as best he could. His attention to detail was amazing. The other thing is his people skills. He utilizes his staff really well. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve been around. He was my roommate at Notre Dame when we worked camps out there for over 20 years. …He was a guy that knew where players were coming from. He was a straight-shooter. Just a good man. He knows how to manage.”

Jordan Stewart, one of the best Hempfield players during the Goodling era, playing for the Black Knights from 2004 to 2008 before a stellar career at Lebanon Valley College. Stewart is now the Manheim Township junior varsity coach: “The one thing we were talking about the other day was the three phases he (Goodling) would bring up. If I’d get frustrated as a player and come off court, he’d ask me, ‘What phase are you in right now?’ The three phases were frustration, intimidation and motivational. He would always ask you that. …the other thing are his people skills. Even now he comes to games and he’ll have a conversation with 10 to 15 people before the game starts. …the biggest thing that I try to implement from him was the relationship aspect with each individual player. He was such a great coach in getting to know the guys on and off the court. It means that much more. And then the players know that it’s coming from a place of love and respect. …he’s still the best shape of anyone I know. It’s crazy. I played in a few rec leagues with him. One time, I was sitting on the bench with Goodling during a rec league game. He asked me, ‘What did you today?’ After I answered, he responded, ‘I swam two miles, got a lift in, biked five miles and now I’m here playing basketball.”

Larry Bellew, former Hempfield assistant who is now in his 10th season as the Penn Manor head coach: “Warren is a basketball nut. He’s still playing. That’s the first thing. No. 2 was his attention to detail. Everybody was scouted to the tee. And then, he had really good players.”

Finally, here’s Goodling in an interview from early January 2022.

Goodling on his coaching tree: “I had tremendous assistants. Everyone of my assistants I had along the way. Kenny Gerber, Larry Bellew…I trusted them. I wanted them to be my assistants because I had tremendous trust of them and gave them ownership of things to help them really get into it. And if they wanted to be a head coach, to help them in their progression to be a head coach. I had great assistants. I had great players who cared and great assistants who cared.”

Goodling on his ability to stay even-keel in his demeanor: “You had to do that if you wanted to observe what’s going on, you had to have yourself under control. If you wanted to play with poise, you had to model some things you wanted your program to be.”