With this season being the 50th of L-L boys hoops, we’re taking a weekly look back at the league's memorable moments, achievements, coaches, players, etc. So far, we caught up with former Warwick coach Dave Althouse, former Hempfield coach Warren Goodling, and looked back at the Cocalico’s 1977 state title team, Columbia's 1987 state title team, and Annville-Cleona’s 1999 state title team. There was also this project taking a look at the origins, highlights and history of L-L League basketball.

This week we’re shining the spotlight on former McCaskey coach Pete Horn, who steered the Red Tornado from 1972 to 1993, winning eight section crowns (1973, 1974, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1989) and five league championships (1973, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1993), finishing with a 355-138 win-loss record at McCaskey, the fourth-most coaching wins in league history.

Horn played prep ball at West Nottingham Academy in Maryland. A 5-foot, 5-inch guard, Horn went to NCAA Division III Muskingum College in Ohio, but only played his freshman year. While he finished out his academics at Muskingum the next three years, he also coached on the side when a friend talked him into coaching the junior high team in Pleasant City, Ohio.

“Towards the end of my senior year in college,” Horn recently recalled in an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline. “The headmaster at West Nottingham called me and asked me if I would return to coach the team. Keep in mind I’m still in college. I was 22 years old. He asked me if I would be interested in coming back to be the head basketball coach. One, they must have been desperate. Two, I had no idea how much I didn’t know. …I tried to learn as much as I could.”

At 23, Horn became the West Nottingham coach and athletic director, taking a boys basketball team that had won only five games in the previous three seasons and steered it to a 14-5 record. He went on to coach a year at Freedom and had three winning seasons at Washington Township (NJ) High School. There was also a stop in Ocean City, New Jersey.

“At the time the style in Jersey was a quicker game,” Horn said. “The game was more versatile, more fun to watch.”

Five years before becoming the McCaskey coach, Horn interviewed for the McCaskey gig but didn’t get it. He wrote and requested that he be considered if the job opened again.

That opportunity came again in 1972. Horn was named the McCaskey coach on May 16, 1972. He was 30. At the time, McCaskey had just completed its last season as a member of the historic Central Penn League, going 4-12 in league play and 10-12 overall in the 1971-72 season. The Tornado had not had a winning season since the 1950s.

“It was a challenge,” Horn said. “It was a bigger school and part of the allure was the fact McCaskey had not been very good at basketball for quite awhile. With what I knew - I did research these things - I felt the potential was there to be better. That and I think McCaskey had a lot to do with changing with the way basketball was played. Pretty much everyone in the league when we arrived, with the exception of Columbia, was a half-court offense type, play 2-3 zone, awful lots of games in the 40s. Our style was a little different.”

In Horn’s first year at McCaskey, in the inaugural season of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Tornado won their first 26 games of the season en route to the Section One and league tournament championship. That team was led by a pair of 6-7 giants in Jesse Roberson and Bruce DeBord.

“Any good coach has to mold his team around what he thinks is the talent he or she has,” Horn said. “Fortunately for us at McCaskey we had lots of talent. Initially we had some size. We had three guys who were 6-7, DeBord was one of them. Jesse Roberson was another. They didn’t play at the same time. It did make us a big squad.”

That season was also McCaskey’s last playing its home games on the stage in its auditorium, which made things awkward for fans of the home and visiting teams essentially all sitting together facing the same direction in a venue that’s more accustomed for theater.

“To be honest, it was not a good venue at all,” Horn said. “The crowd all sat out in the auditorium, nobody had a good seat and so forth.”

Asked about the influences that made him a better coach along the way, Horn said, “I tried to learn from everyone I came across. In my own case I was more influenced by things that happened in the college game. I was influenced by a fella named Lou Carnesecca at St. John’s, Pete Carril at Princeton, probably everyone was influenced by things UCLA did under John Wooden. I learned things with high school coaches we played against.”

Among them was Warwick skipper Dave Althouse.

“Dave Althouse became one of the best coaches in the league,” Horn said. “We certainly learned some things from him, which changed several things we did. Warwick had good success against us. So did Jim Gano at Reading. Reading was not part of the L-L League but he was a very good coach. I’m sure there have been some very good coaches who didn’t win as many games as some of the rest of us.”

On Horn’s McCaskey staff along the way was Steve “Bird” Powell, who would eventually take over for Horn and go on to become the all-time winningest coach in L-L history. After he left McCaskey, Horn spent a brief time coaching at Lancaster Country Day. He finished with a 495-180 all-time win-loss record in 28 total years as a head coach. Horn was inducted into the McCaskey High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.

If you have time for it, there are a pair of excellent features on Horn from 1973 and 1983 that are well worth your time.

In that 1973 piece, Horn is quoted saying the following:

“My idea, number one, I want players on the court because they enjoy it. …If it’s not fun you shouldn’t be there. …Secondly, I want them to be technically sound. Third, I ask them to realize that when they come to practice and play that this opportunity doesn’t come along too often, make the best of it.”

For more than a quarter-century on the sidelines, Horn made the best of it.