This season is the 50th for Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball. It would be a mighty challenge to capture the history of half a century of hoops in one single story. Instead, I thought it might be a better idea to tell some anecdotes each week throughout this season looking back on some memorable moments.

WIth that in mind, here is a quick story from former Warwick boys basketball coaches Dave Althouse and Jeff Landis. Althouse was Warwick’s coach for 16 seasons before retiring in 1990. His 332 career wins are fifth-most all-time among L-L coaches. Landis played for Althouse for two seasons before later serving as head coach for eight seasons through 2015.

Asked recently what made his teams so successful, Althouse said:

“The thing I had in my mind if I was going to come out the back of an alley in North Philly, which five guys do I want behind me? And then we could talk about playing basketball. I looked for kids who were tough, had good grades in school. You could root all of that out with what we called agilities in preseason practice. If you could last what we did to you in the first 20 minutes of practice, you would have some of those (tough) qualities in you.”

Jeff Landis: “When a teammate went to Air Force, he came back and said, 'Boot camp wasn’t that bad. I did agilities.' It was the first 10 to 15 minutes of practice. FIrst week it would be the first 20 minutes. Then 15 then 10. It was tough. And you better not walk.”

Althouse: “The thought behind all of that was when you played basketball, you first burst out of the gate. So my thought was instead of running laps and doing stuff at the end of practice, get them as tired as you possibly could early. Then we’ll learn the game because you’ll have to play when you’re tired.”

By the way, Landis went on to marry one of Althouse’s daughters, Jan. The couple has been married for 25 years and has two children. One of them is Tate Landis, who is Warwick’s leading-scorer this season. Jeff’s brother (Tate’s uncle) Ryan Landis is also Warwick’s athletic director. Look for a feature story coming up about that later this week.

Have a memorable L-L boys basketball story from the past you’d like to share? Email jwalk@lnpnews.com