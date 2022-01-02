With this season being the 50th of L-L boys hoops, we’re taking a weekly look back at the league's memorable moments, achievements, coaches, players, etc. So far, we caught up with former Warwick coach Dave Althouse and looked back at the Cocalico’s 1977 state title team.

This week, we’re reminiscing about the 1987 Columbia boys basketball team. This March will mark 35 years since the Tide won state gold. At the time, Columbia was just the second Lancaster-Lebanon League program to have won a state title in boys basketball (Today, the number is four: Annville-Cleona won in 1999, Lancaster Catholic won in 2003 - more on those squads later this season).

We should start with Gary Sutton, who was hired as the Columbia coach in 1983. The Tide appeared in the postseason in 1984, 1985 and 1986. The ‘86 squad went 16-7.

The 1987 squad started the year 3-7. In January of that season, Sutton announced he would resign at season’s end due to parental pressure. After the rough 10-game start, the Tide went 20-3. Of those three losses, one was to Trinity in the District 3-2A semifinals, which is worth noting for what was to come.

The fourth-place team from District Three, Columbia knocked off Riverside, Wyalusing, and District One champion Bristol in the first three rounds. Mike Wisler, then Columbia’s 6-foot, 5-inch freshman phenom, tore some knee ligaments in that state quarterfinal win over Bristol and ended up not practicing the rest of the way but scored 14 points in the state semifinal and tallied nine points and 14 rebounds in the state title game.

The Tide upset Trinity 43-42 in the state semifinals when defensive specialist Bo Draper rebounded a Brian Smith airball for the putback, go-ahead score with one second left to capture the Eastern Regional championship.

Smith started cold in the state title game three days later, too. Before the fourth quarter began, a Columbia team on the edge all game, Sutton provided the inspiration Smith needed: “It’s senior time.”

Smith responded by scoring nine-straight points in a two-minute span to give the Tide a 41-35 lead with 3:30 remaining. He scored 11 of his 20 points in the final frame. Windber, the District Five champ, twice cut its deficit to four points but couldn’t get any closer, as Columbia came away with the 49-43 victory.

With Columbia freezing the ball in an effort to drain clock, Windber was forced to foul, which is where credit is due to reserve guard Chris Phiel, who came off the bench and drained six of seven free-throws down the stretch.

Sutton was named Coach of the Year, finishing his Columbia run with four playoff appearances, a 72-60 overall record and a state crown. Smith was named all-league. And Mike Wisler was named all-section and all-district.

Wisler, of course, went on to become the L-L’s all-time leading scorer (2,837 career points). The son of former highly-successful Columbia coach Steve Wisler, Mike Wisler was heavily recruited out of high school. He went on to play at Drexel. To this date in the Drexel record book, Wisler is third in 3-point percentage (.408), fifth in career 3-pointers (232) and 31st in scoring (1,083).

Sutton went on to hold assistant positions with the Northeastern boys, NCAA Division I Towson University, Susquehannock boys and Red Lion girls before being named the Columbia girls coach in 2009.

The Columbia Sports Hall of Fame inducted Wisler in 2008, and Sutton in 2009. Wisler’s No. 31 jersey is retired.

Columbia, which began playing basketball in 1917, celebrated its 100th anniversary near the end of the 2017-18 season.