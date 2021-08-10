The coaching carousel continues to churn in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball circles, even in August.

One coach was hired, but one coach resigned her post over the last week, as one vacancy was filled, but another opened up.

Alex Stam has stepped down after one season at Octorara. The former Cardinal O’Hara and Millersville University standout took a teaching job at Donegal, where she’ll serve as an assistant coach on Matthew Warner’s staff for the Indians.

That leaves an immediate opening at Octorara, which went 0-14 this past season, as the Braves continue to transition into the L-L League.

Meanwhile, Annville-Cleona has found its new coach, and he’s a familiar name in the Lebanon County community. William “Wee” Sanchez gained school board approval this week to become the Dutchmen’s skipper.

Sanchez was Lebanon Catholic’s boys coach for the final three years of the Beavers’ program, which ended when the school shuttered its doors in 2020.

Sanchez, who also previously served as an assistant coach in Lebanon’s boys program, steps in for Lisa Shucker, who guided A-C to a 16-42 record over the last three seasons, including a 5-5 mark in league play this past winter. Shucker resigned her post back in April.

It’s been a busy offseason for L-L League girls basketball coaching moves; former McCaskey standout players Teasia Myers-Pena and Devonne Pinkard both got the keys to their own programs, Myers-Pena at Lancaster Mennonite and Pinkard at Lancaster Country Day.

