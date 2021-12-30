Remember that time Chis Webber infamously called a timeout in the NCAA title game, but Michigan didn’t have any left, and North Carolina iced the game with technical foul shots?

That happened in a local girls basketball game Thursday night. Only this time, it was on purpose.

Warwick’s Kayla Willis drilled a wing 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds to go to slice Wilson’s lead to 37-36. Warriors’ coach Danny Cieniewicz, who knew he was out of timeouts, immediately called for time when Willis’ trey ripped through the cord.

With no timeouts left, Warwick was whistled for a team technical foul, and Wilson’s Gia Borelli marched to the other end and coolly and calmly hit a pair of free throws to ice the game, a gut-check 40-36 victory for the Bulldogs in the championship game of Warwick’s holiday tournament in Lititz.

Turns out Cieniewicz had recently reached out to a rules interpreter about the lack-of-timeouts rule in the closing seconds of a game. And when he learned it was a team technical, with two free throws and possession going to the opposition, he rolled the dice and called for time after Willis’ clutch trey put Warwick in position to win it.

Just 11 seconds earlier, Borelli hit two free throws for a 37-33 lead.

“It doesn’t help when she goes 4-for-4 from the line there,” Cieniewicz said, chuckling. “We were hoping, when it was a 1-point game there, that they’d miss one or even both (foul shots) and we’d get a chance for the last shot. Frankly, I knew we were burning (timeouts) as we were getting down to that last possession.”

So Warwick’s staff went last-ditch effort and called a timeout. Wilson tacked on another foul shot in the waning seconds to cap it.

Tourney MVP Isis Dojan had a big game in the paint for Wilson with 10 points and four rebounds, and Amiyah Nguyen chipped in with 10 points, including a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers; the latter trey capped a Bulldogs’ 9-0 blitz for a 17-7 lead with 3:49 to go in the first half.

Warwick (4-5 overall) trailed 27-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but never went away. Olivia Shertzer scored six of her 12 points points in the final stanza, including back-to-back dribble-drive layups, the latter slicing Wilson’s lead to 35-33 with 28.7 seconds to go.

Willis, a lefty shooter, caught fire from the arc. She had a trio of fourth-quarter treys, including the wing triple with 7.3 seconds to go to slice it to one, setting up the technical foul timeout.

“We’re still in a position where we’re battling for a playoff spot out of our section,” Cieniewicz said. “There’s still a long way to go, and nothing has been decided. These next couple of games, the importance will really be magnified."

Warwick comes out of the holiday break on Tuesday at home against Section 2 outright leader Lebanon.

In Thursday’s consolation game ...

Bishop McDevitt 41, Garden Spot 32: Sophia Formica bucketed 16 points, Kennedy O’Brien scored nine third-quarter points, and the Crusaders earned third place after fending off the Spartans, who were within five points with three minutes to play but never got over the hump. Taylor Soehner scored 16 points and Erin Gonzalez chipped in with 13 points for Garden Spot (4-4), which couldn’t overcome 19 turnovers.

