An all-state, two-way football standout in the fall, Manheim Central junior Aaron Enterline has been working his way into basketball shape since the start of the boys hoops season. The sixth man for the Barons through their first 15 games, Enterline hit the game-tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation in an overtime loss to Elizabethtown on Friday, which may have propelled him into the starting lineup for the first time Saturday.

He made the most of the opportunity with back-to-back layups down the stretch that put the host Barons ahead for good in a come-from-behind 59-54 non-league win over visiting Middletown on Saturday night.

“We were all disappointed,” Enterline said of the E-town loss. “I was disappointed. We were glad we could play the next night and get redemption.”

The Barons’ win capped an impressive day for Lancaster-Lebanon League squads in combining to go 4-1 in the L-L vs. Mid-Penn Shootout at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School.

Of the four wins, Manheim Central’s was the lone victory by a single-digit margin, coming against a Middletown team that entered the season with one returning varsity player and is now 10-7 overall. Those factors may have prompted a Raiders fan, while exiting the gymnasium, to snipe a flippant comment toward the Barons bench.

“I got somebody chirping to me, ‘Overrated’ as they’re walking out,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “Why are we overrated? Because we’re No. 1 in a power ranking system?”

Manheim Central (13-3) entered the night atop the District Three Class 5A power ratings.

“We’re just high school guys trying to play basketball,” Fisher said. “I get it. Having a good record comes with those things.”

Along with that is Manheim Central still learning how to play up to its potential for a full game on a consistent basis. For instance, the Barons on Friday dug themselves an early 20-6 deficit against E-town from which Manheim Central climbed out of to tie it before falling in overtime. On Saturday, Manheim Central held a 30-24 halftime lead, only to see Middletown open the second half on a 11-0 run to go in front 35-30.

“What drives me crazy is we have these pockets where we look really good,” Fisher said. “Where we can play with anybody. And then we have pockets where I’m not sure what we’re doing. We write 32 minutes on the board. That’s what it is for. The last two games is helping us in building our character.”

Manheim Central trailed 42-38 going into the fourth quarter and 47-42 with 5:25 left before going on a 13-2 run to go up 55-49 with about a minute remaining. The run was backended by a pair of layups and a free-throw from Enterline (12 points) and a layup and free-throws from teammate Trey Grube (22 points).

“We got a little out of sorts,” Middletown coach Chris Bradford said of the final stretch. “We’re still trying to figure out our identity a little bit. We have to find a way to put points up when our backs are against the wall.”

Grube knocked down three 3-pointers, pushing his career total to 278 treys, a night after he broke the league’s all-time 3-point mark previously held by Cocalico alum Tucker Lescoe (271).

Middletown junior guard/forward Mason Blazer led all scorers with 28 points.

BOX SCORE

Warwick 59, Lower Dauphin 36: After an overtime loss to Manheim Central five nights earlier, Warwick bounced back with its largest margin of victory in the fourth game of the L-L vs. Mid-Penn Shootout. The Warriors (10-5) led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and 36-16 at halftime and 47-24 going into the fourth quarter. Lower Dauphin, two years removed from beating Cocalico for the District Three Class 5A crown, suffered its largest margin of defeat on the season, with the Falcons (5-9) having lost five of their last six games. Eight players scored for Warwick, including Carter Horst (18 points), Tyree Hughes (11 points) and Trevor Evans (10 points).

BOX SCORE