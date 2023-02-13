Chase Smucker’s last-gasp driving layup in the waning seconds hung on the rim for what seemed like an eternity.

Around and around the basketball spun, coming tantalizingly close to falling through the net a couple of times.

Lampeter-Strasburg was on the verge of tying up Warwick and forcing overtime, and Smucker’s shot rolled around practically every inch of the rim.

But it didn’t fall.

The Pioneers’ players crumpled to the floor in disbelief. The Warriors’ players sprinted to the other end of the court to celebrate an outstanding, gut-check victory.

Warwick snared the rebound at the buzzer, securing a hard-fought 52-50 victory over the host Pioneers on Monday night in an instant-classic Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball quarterfinal in Lampeter.

“I saw it finally fall off, and I was more afraid that someone was going to tip it back in,” Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “I’ve seen that a hundred times. When it finally came down and the buzzer went off, we could finally exhale. It’s a great feeling for us.”

L-S, the Section Three winner, was the defending league champ, but the Pioneers’ reign is over after one year. There will be a new L-L League boys champ crowned this time around.

Warwick, the Section Two runner-up, will take on Section One champ Hempfield — which topped Lancaster Mennonite 63-53 on Monday — in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Conestoga Valley.

Warwick (16-6) took the lead for good on Caleb Johnsen’s free throw with 1:48 to go in regulation — he scored nine of this 13 points in the fourth quarter — as part of a wild, helter-skelter final eight minutes. The Warriors had to sweat out an unbelievable finish.

L-S (18-5) had possession with 11.7 seconds to go, and Dean Herr squeezed off a potential go-ahead-3-pointer at the top of the key with time running out. But Warwick’s Carter Horst swooped in and blocked Herr’s attempt, and then Horst tracked down the loose ball and flipped it back into play before it went out of bounds.

Horst’s save landed in the hands of Smucker, who immediately pivoted and made a beeline for the basket. He had a clean look at a layup, but after his shot spun out, Warwick grabbed the rebound and won it.

“I heard their coach say for Dean to go and get the ball, so I needed to find him,” Horst said. “I figured they were going to set a screen, so all I wanted to do was stick on him and try and not to let him get a shot up at all.”

Horst made a clean block, setting up the final frenzy.

“I wanted to throw it to one of our players,” Horst said, “but I ended up throwing it right to (Smucker). I was praying it didn’t drop. I saw it sitting on the rim and I’m thinking man, this is going to drop and it’s going to be on me.”

It didn’t drop. And Warwick survived.

Thomas Jeanes was excellent off the bench for the Warriors. L-S had a 13-7 lead after the first quarter on Herr’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer. Enter Jeanes, who had three second-quarter buckets, including a trey, and his baseline jumper gave the Warriors a 21-20 lead at the half.

It was part of Warwick’s 12-2 blitz to end the second quarter, and the Warriors went 6-0 to open the third, with Horst, Trevor Evans and Ya’Majesty Washington getting buckets as Warwick’s blitz ballooned to 18-2.

But Smucker (10 points) rattled in a jumper and then a 3-pointer, and L-S was within 35-34 heading into the fourth. The final eight minutes were a blur, with big shot after big shot. Trent Wagner’s jumper gave the Pioneers a 36-35 lead with 7:21 to go, and Wagner’s free throws with 2:08 left gave L-S its last lead, 50-49.

Jeanes, who scored 16 points, hit two more 3-pointers down the stretch, and Johnsen coaxed in 7-of-8 free throws over the final 5:31 for Warwick.

