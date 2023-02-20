For one half of Monday’s district playoff game at Warwick, Donegal’s basketball team did everything but put the ball in the basket.

Which is - this just in - a critical element. Without it, the Warriors avoided an upset bid and cruised to a 62-38 defeat of the Indians in a District Three Class 5A first-rounder in Lititz.

Warwick (17-7) is in the state playoffs for the second straight year, which would be three straight except for COVID-condensed 2020. Before that, the Warriors hadn’t been to states since 2010.

Last year they were in 6A, and got all the way to the district final before falling to superpower Reading. This year, it’s 5A, as the five seed, and there’s nobody in 5A like Reading.

“We’ve got a great road there,’’ said Warwick coach Chris Christensen. “If you had to pick one (you’d take it). We’re pretty confident. We have some guys who made a crazy run last year, and we’re going to try to do the same thing.’’

Just a bit too confident, maybe?

Donegal looked very sound early, guarding the Warriors well and getting to the rim often on straight-line drives.

“I thought we had them on their heels defensively,’’ Donegal coach Ryan Shipper said. “I thought we had some mismatches.’’

Donegal was without starting point guard Dutch Good, which may have skewed the matchups a bit. Whatever, the Indians got a couple 3-pointers late in the opening quarter from junior guard Evyan Patel and led through the first, 19-16.

“Nineteen points … that’s not us,’’ Christensen said. “Scouting-wise and coaching-wise, we did a pretty bad job. Once we made some adjustments, got the right guys on the right guys, it was good.’’

Still, it didn’t turn in the Warriors’ favor until just before halftime, when Warwick finished the quarter with a 7-2 spurt, ending in a three by freshman Ya’Majesty Washington, to lead 29-21.

Then the Warriors opened the second half with threes from Caleb Johnsen, Trevor Evans and Carter Horst and suddenly, weirdly, the lead was 20 and the suspense was about over.

Johnsen, who quietly puts up numbers night after night, led Warwick with 16 points, including four threes, three of those in the first quarter when his club wasn’t getting much else offensively.

Washington, who looks on the road to big things, scored 12 and did a bit of everything.

“He’s a freshman; he’s going to have good moments and some things you have to correct,’’ Christensen said. “Tonight he did fantastic. This was the most composed I’ve seen him.’’

Ultimately, the Warriors have a bunch of guys, and may have worn the shorthanded Indians down. Junior guard Tyree Hughes came off the bench to score 11, and Horst and Trevor Evans had 10 apiece.

Next up for Warwick is a quarterfinal at fourth-seeded Mechanicsburg (17-6), which beat Greencastle-Antrim 52-44 Monday. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Donegal bows out at 14-9, having made some progress this year, but not enough for Shipper and his guys.

“I don’t think you can be content making districts,’’ Shipper said. “The guys in that locker room are not content. That fuels that fire and that desire to get back.’’

Class 4A

Kennard-Dale 57, Elco 50: The Raiders led by two entering the fourth quarter Monday, but couldn’t get past host Kennard-Dale in a first-round game.

In the game’s final eight minutes, K-D outscored Elco 21-12 and secured a berth in the quarterfinals. While Dallas George and Micah Gray led the Raiders with 17 points each, their season ended with a record of 11-12.