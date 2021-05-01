Warwick senior Kai Cipalla is already busy executing his offseason plan.

“Staying in the gym,” he said. “Working on my vertical, pounding the shooting, hitting the weight room.”

A 6-foot, 4-inch swingman, Cipalla has his eyes set on his next goal on his list of them as he prepares for a college hoops career at NCAA Division II Millersville University.

“One of them I’m working toward is getting the (Pennsylvania State Athletic) Conference Rookie of the Year award,” Cipalla said.

He sounds much the same way he did before the start of his senior season on the Warwick hardwood, when he talked about wanting to steer the Warriors to their third consecutive section crown and Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament championship.

The first of those two ended up happening, in addition to Warwick winning a district playoff game for the first time since 2010 before falling in the District 3-6A quarterfinals in a hard fought 68-59 loss at Central Dauphin against a team filled with college prospects. Cipalla scored 34 points that night, in what was the final official game of his prep career.

It was also the fourth 30-point game that season for Cipalla, who averaged 23.7 points a game - the best mark among all L-L players and nearly double what Cipalla had averaged as a junior.

He also had the following averages: 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 deflections per game. And he was the most ferocious dunker in the league.

On Saturday, Cipalla was named a Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ Class 6A all-state third-team selection for the 2020-21 season. It adds to his list of accolades after having been named the L-L Section Two Player of the Year in March.

“For the most part, I’m very satisfied with how the season went,” Cipalla said. “There are always some things you look back on and wish you could have done better. But other than that I was satisfied with how it all played out.”

Cipalla wore jersey No. 22, the same number worn by his dad, Dave, at York College. At York, Dave Cipalla played alongside former Warwick standout Jeff Landis, with the teammates fast becoming and still remaining best friends. It so happened that their sons, Kai Cipalla and Tate Landis, are now best friends, and formed a formidable duo on the Warwick basketball team last winter.

“Looking back, it was awesome to be able to play together,” Cipalla said. “We’ve known each other forever. ...He’s practically my brother.”

One more nugget on Cipalla: after his junior season, one of the question marks on his game was his perimeter shooting, or lack thereof.

“That was one of my main focuses was to step up my perimeter shooting,” he recalled.

Last summer, in addition to hitting the weight room and improving his vertical, Cipalla put up 400 to 500 shots and 150 to 200 free-throws a day. In his senior season, Cipalla drilled 38 3-pointers in 18 games, proving himself to be a knockdown shooter.

The accomplishment came through Cipalla putting in the work.

“The main thing that I’d like to preach to all the younger kids coming up is to constantly stay in the gym,” he said. “You can go the farthest length you want to. But you have to work for it.”

Here's the full list of Pennsylvania Sportswriters' Class 6A selections:

Class 6A

FIRST TEAM

Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood, 6-3 senior (POY)

Devin Carney, Butler, 6-0 junior

Stevie Mitchell, Wilson, 6-2 senior

Moro Osumanu, Reading High, 6-6 senior

Marcus Randolph, Archbishop Wood, 6-5 senior

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading High, 6-1 sophomore

SECOND TEAM

Khalil Farmer, Roman Catholic, 6-3 junior

Christian Fermin, Pocono Mountain West, 6-8 junior

Josh Jones, North Penn, 6-5 senior

Demetrius Lilley, Lower Merion, 6-9 junior

Daeshon Shepherd, Archbishop Wood, 6-5 senior

Jaylen Stinson, Archbishop Wood, 6-0 senior

THIRD TEAM

Daniel Alcantara, Reading High, 6-6 junior

Xzayvier Brown, Roman Catholic, 6-1 sophomore

Kai Cipalla, Warwick, 6-4 senior

Daniel Skillings, Roman Catholic, 6-5 junior

Drew Stover, Upper Dublin, 6-7 senior

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 6-2 junior

Coach: Rick Perez, Reading