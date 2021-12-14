Somebody forgot to tell Warwick’s girls basketball team that this was supposed to be a rebuilding season for the Warriors.

Mid-December might be kind of early for a statement win. But Warwick got one Tuesday night.

Playing with an entirely new starting five after some gut-punch graduation hits last spring, and with three varsity players on the shelf with injuries, the host Warriors got a quick leg-up in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 race, compliments of a 27-20 victory over defending section co-champ Elizabethtown in Lititz.

Warwick (2-1 overall) took E-town’s 10-0 first-quarter blitz squarely in the jaw, answering the Bears’ spree with a 13-0 run of its own to take the lead for good, 11-10, with 2:09 to go in the first half.

In the end, the Warriors did what they set out to do: Defend E-town’s vet backcourt of point guard Ainsley Raybold and wing shooter Jade Love-Morris. Raybold’s bucket gave E-town a very early 3-0 lead, and she splashed a 3-pointer at the fourth-quarter horn for the final margin.

Love-Morris drilled three 3-pointers for a team-best nine points, but the Raybold/Love-Morris combo never really got cooking.

“Defensively, we really locked in,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “We knew we had to take away Raybold and Love-Morris, and (Olivia) Shertzer and (Aubrey) Williamson really did a nice job on them. And we also helped well. More than anything we had to just settle down because we’re a young team. When we were able to settle in, I thought we did a much better job executing — and taking away Love-Morris and Raybold.”

E-town (2-1) managed just two buckets from when the Bears took a 10-0 lead on Kallee Locker’s layup, until Warwick grabbed a 20-14 lead when Bella Smithson buried a baseline jumper to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

Smithson tacked on two back-breaking buckets in the fourth quarter; her dribble-drive layup put Warwick up 22-14 with 6:41 to go, and her transition layup off Shertzer’s pretty pass put the Warriors ahead 26-17 with 1:10 left.

Earlier, Shertzer’s baseline drive and bank shot gave Warwick a 24-17 cushion, as Smithson’s buzzer-beater fueled the Warriors into the fourth.

“This will help our team’s momentum for sure,” Smithson said. “We lost a lot of great seniors last year, so it means a lot to win this one. I think some people were doubting us because we lost so much. I think we wanted to show everyone where we can go, and I think we did that with our effort here tonight. Now we have to build off this and keep getting better.”

Sam Shaak also came up big in the post for Warwick with seven points and a game-best nine boards as the Warriors out-rebounded the Bears 26-21. Shaak scored six second-quarter points, including a pair of free throws that capped the Warriors’ 13-0 blitz and an eventual 13-11 halftime lead.

Warwick put the clamps on defensively in the third quarter, allowing just one bucket — Love-Morris’ trey that cut the Warriors’ lead to 17-14. But Shertzer and Shaak hit free throws, and Smithson’s horn-beater jumper fueled Warwick’s game-ending charge.

“We’re young bucks,” Cieniewicz said. “But they’ve been working hard in practice, so it was nice to see them rewarded here. I think they’re starting to believe a little bit, which is nice.”

Warwick survived 17 turnovers, including five down the stretch while attempting to ice the game. E-town, fresh off winning its own tip-off tournament last weekend, had 14 turnovers — and a 10-0 lead, but couldn’t hold it.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage