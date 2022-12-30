The 2022 portion of the 2022-23 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season is in the books.

It reached that milestone moment Friday night in Lititz, where host Warwick fended off Garden Spot 45-36 in the third-place game of the Warriors’ holiday tournament.

Don’t let the final score fool you; the Spartans made Warwick earn every ounce, and the Warriors didn’t ice the proceedings until the waning seconds. Sam Shaak — capping her terrific tourney — scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Bella Smithson added nine points and pulled down nine boards, and Ella Shirk, who chipped in with nine points of her own, slammed the door with a conventional three-point play with 22 seconds to go and Warwick survived.

“This was important because we were able to show that we’re not quitters, coming off a tough loss like that last night,” said Shaak, who scored 26 points in Warwick’s 48-47 OT setback against Bishop McDevitt in the first round.

Bishop McDevitt topped Wilson 45-33 in the championship game here Friday.

Against Garden Spot — an L-L League Section 2 foe — Warwick was humming right along with a 29-17 lead at the break. Shaak had 10 of her points by then, and despite seven second-quarter turnovers, the Warriors were in pretty good shape.

But Garden Spot hit the court running in the third. Nikki Zeiset had two buckets, including a transition layup, Syanna Duval scored in the lane, and when Morgan Pavelik knocked down a wing 3-pointer the Spartans were within 33-28 with 1:33 to go in the third.

Garden Spot kept the momentum going — and was within 35-30 — when Duval beat the third-quarter horn with a pull-up jumper in the lane.

“Credit to Garden Spot,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “They played with a lot of energy, and we had to do our best to combat that and kind of keep them at bay. We had an early lead, which was nice, but we couldn’t put them away. Our message was that we’re in a dogfight here, but we’ve been in these kinds of games before. Just do the right things and don’t panic.”

“We were a little nervous there,” Shaak admitted. “We weren’t trusting each other, and that led to some irrational passes.”

But that’s when Warwick (4-7) put its collective foot down. Kayla Willis hit a short jumper on the Warriors’ first possession of the fourth quarter, and when Jaden Maloney drilled a 3-pointer on Warwick’s next trip, the Warriors restored order with a 40-30 lead.

“Those were needed,” Cieniewicz said. “”For us to make a couple of plays there, we were able to catch our breath and get back to doing what we do.”

“That helped us calm down,” Shaak added, “and it showed them that we’re capable of coming right back like that.”

Garden Spot drew within 40-34 on back-to-back buckets by Pavelik (11 points) and Zeiset (10 points) with 4:44 to go.

But that’s the closest the Spartans would get; Warwick’s defense had to sweat out six consecutive trips when Garden Spot (1-9) came up empty. The Spartans uncorked multiple 3-pointers during those possessions, but none of them fell. And when Shirk cashed in with a late three-point play, the Warriors could finally exhale.

Despite the setback, Garden Spot rookie coach Scott Boyd was thrilled with his team’s effort and comeback chops.

“After the Elizabethtown game (on Dec. 21) we had a long conversation in the locker room and we had a hard reset,” Boyd said. “They came back ready to do the small things — including effort and attitude — and that’s been our mindset the last week. We weren’t the team here that we were a week ago, so we’ve made that much of a leap in seven days.”

