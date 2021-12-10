Down two points at halftime Friday night, Conestoga Valley used a 10-1 run to open the third quarter and go in front. It was the sixth and last lead change of the game. The Buckskins eventually came away with a 74-65 season-opening boys basketball victory against Bermudian Springs in the second game of the Buckskin Classic tip-off tournament inside Robert W. Rill Gymnasium.

CV will square off with Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two foe Warwick in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Warwick topped Cocalico, 62-38, in Friday’s opening game in Witmer.

Conestoga Valley 74, Bermudian Springs 65: The Buckskins trailed 30-23 at the 3:54 mark of the second quarter before closing the half on a 7-2 run to cut its deficit to 32-30 at the break.

Using a full-court press and putting pressure on the ball for most of the night, CV forced two turnovers and had four different players score in the opening minutes of the third quarter to go in front 40-33.

“I felt in the first half, even though we trailed at times, I felt if we kept the pressure up we would eventually wear them down,” CV second-year coach Jim Shipper said. “They (Bermudian Springs) a’re not a super deep team. I felt we could wear them down there and make our run in the second half. There was a lot of first-game stuff like missed layups and slow on rotations. That’s something we’ll have to work on.”

The visiting Eagles closed the third quarter on a 8-3 spurt to cut its deficit to 51-49. Later, Bermudian Springs cut the deficit to 68-62 when CV’s Austin Wertz drilled a 3-pointer and soon followed that with a pair of layups to ice the victory.

Wertz (28 points), Titus York (12 points), Tanner Petersheim (10 points) and Cameron Swinton (10 points) paced the CV scoring.

CV sophomore guard DeMajh Salisbery, who was a Class 1A all-state selection for District 3-1A champion La Academia last season, scored four points in his Buckskins’ debut. CV was outrebounded 39-22.

“We definitely have to rebound the ball better,” Shipper said. “We gave them (Bermudian Springs) too many second-chance points. And we have to finish well. We had too many missed layups.”

BOX SCORE

Warwick 62, Cocalico 38: Both Warwick and Cocalico were District Three playoff teams a year ago, with the Warriors reaching the District 3-6A quarterfinals and the Eagles reaching the District 3-5A title game. The latter was the second-lowest scoring district title game in the tournament’s history.

The Eagles didn’t have much trouble scoring points in the opening frame Friday, trailing 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. But Warwick went on a 14-2 run at the start of the second quarter, forcing Cocalico into six turnovers during the five-minute stretch to build a 29-14 advantage. The Eagles made just two of four attempts in the period, with the Warriors taking a 31-19 lead into intermission.

“We basically said we scored enough points in the first quarter but gave up too many,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “We made an emphasis to make some stops.”

Warwick built its lead from there, taking a 55-25 lead into the fourth quarter, where it led 58-28 with under six minutes left.

With league-leading scorer Kai Cipalla having since graduated and now playing at Millersville, Warwick’s new top scorer is Tate Landis, an NCAA Division III York College commit who scored a team-high 16 points on Friday alongside 10 points apiece from teammates Trevor Evans and Caleb Johnson.

Cocalico will face Bermudian Springs in Saturday’s consolation at 6 p.m. The title game will be a matchup of two teams that prefer to play fast and pressure the ball.

“It is a tip-off tournament championship,” Christensen said. “It’s a little more than a standard non-league. They all matter. You got to come every night. We know they’re good. We got to bring it.”

BOX SCORE