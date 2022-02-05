Tate Landis’ smile after he cut down the net following Warwick’s 61-58 overtime win over Lebanon pretty much summed up the feelings of his entire team.

But his words said it all.

“This feeling never gets old!”

Landis, a senior, scored a game-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds as he led the Warriors to a fourth consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys basketball title on Saturday in Lititz. The championship was the 18th for the Warriors, who are 10-3 in the league, 15-4 overall.

“This is a special group here; we all trust each other, and that is what we did tonight. We trusted each other down the stretch,” Landis added. “I’m really proud of the younger guys who stepped up for us in the end and got the opportunity to do this. That was a great Lebanon team we played there. Beating them here on our floor means a lot for us to prepare for the next couple of weeks and the future.”

In a nail-biter, one that took four minutes of overtime, it was a Carter Horst (10 points) free throw with 2:16 left that gave the team a 57-56 lead, one they would not relinquish. A strong zone defense also held the Cedars scoreless for nearly the entire period.

The game had everything one could want of a championship for the Warriors. But the Cedars also had some moments, like Marquis Ferreira’s trey at the halftime buzzer that gave Lebanon a 32-24 lead and momentum.

Ferreira (21 points) did everything possible for the defending league champs to steal a win in the third quarter, nailing two more treys. So did Kevin Smith with a drive underneath through traffic to put the Cedars up by seven with just over three minutes left in the third.

Landis finally equalized things for the Warriors in the fourth with a nice drive to the net off a feed by Adam Zimmerman with 1:35 left. He was fouled by Nate Diaz (10 points), and his free throw was nothing but net to give Warwick the lead at 52-51. The game continued to see-saw, and as time waned before Ferreira hit a shot to send the game into overtime.

Warwick’s defense, down the stretch, with Trevor Evans also stepping it up, proved to be a difference-maker.

“We did a half-court trap, and that is what got us going,” Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “That is really what got us going. It kind of takes people out of what they want to do. It is pretty risky and can go either way, but our guys did it. So it was awesome for our guys, especially our seniors who don’t know anything but this. This is really good for our guys and program. I’m really proud of them.”

The Warriors have one more L-L showdown on Tuesday, against Solanco at home.

For Lebanon (7-5, 13-7), things don’t get easier. Monday night at home, the Cedars will face defending District Three Class 5A champion Lower Dauphin, then end the regular season against Conestoga Valley, which previously downed the Cedars 91-84 in one of the higher-scoring contests of the season.

“I’m proud of them for the fight and effort,” Cedars coach Tim Speraw said. “We are not going to win every game, so the only thing I can ask for is they bring effort and energy. We have our work cut out for us. We are going to regroup, practice tomorrow and then have LD on Monday, and Conestoga Valley is going to be tough.”