LEBANON — A dramatic showdown between the leaders of Sections One and Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League did not materialize here Tuesday.

Warwick, the Section Two leader, handled Section One leader Cedar Crest with impressive, businesslike and even shocking ease, 69-23.

That’s exactly how close it was.

“That had nothing to do with coaching,’’ Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “That was the kids coming ready to go, and having a little sting about the last time they were in this gym.’’

The last time was a gut-punch, 62-61, double-overtime loss to Lebanon in a playoff for the Section Two title last February.

Speaking of the Cedars, they handled Warwick 58-43 Jan. 4 and went into Friday tied in the loss column with the Warriors in Section Two.

Since that game, Warwick (11-3, 7-2) is one banked-in Hempfield three-pointer at the buzzer away from a five-game winning streak. The four wins in that stretch, over Penn Manor, Manheim Township, McCaskey and now Crest, are by an average margin of 27 points.

“We’ve got some young guys,’’ Christensen said, referring to the four sophomores and one freshman who got real, non-garbage-time minutes Tuesday.

“We’re more than halfway through the season now, and we’ve played in front of some tough crowds, and they’re not that young any more.’’

“Early in the year we weren’t able to get it going early in games,’’ said Warwick point guard Tate Landis, who was terrific and scored 26 without attempting a free throw, 17 of them in the first half and 11 in the first quarter.

“We’ve got everybody contributing and playing to their best ability right now.’’

The Falcons (9-7, 5-2) looked like the very young team they are for the first time in a while Tuesday. They had won four straight to surge to the Section One lead alone.

They never got untracked offensively against Warwick’s sagging man-to-man, and kicked the ball around some despite the lack of ball pressure.

Christensen said a priority was transition defense and not allowing the Falcons to run; the Warriors were impeccable in that element, and, surprisingly, beat Cedar Crest down the floor themselves often for easy baskets.

“We made smart decisions,’’ Christensen said. “They did a good job of looking down the floor and finding guys and making the right pass, which is not always the heroic pass.’’

In addition to Landis’ 26, Warwick got 10 points from soph forward Trevor Evans, and had 11 players score.

Both teams play in the six-game L-L/Mid-Penn Conference shootout Saturday at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary gym, Warwick vs. Lower Dauphin at 4:30 p.m. and Cedar Crest vs. Bishop McDevitt at 1:30 p.m.

Warwick hosts Elizabethtown Tuesday. Cedar Crest is at Conestoga Valley.

BOX SCORE