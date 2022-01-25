Warwick took something very close to Elizabethtown’s best shot Tuesday, and the Warriors survived.

Barely.

Warwick scored on its last four possessions to barely escape a fierce comeback and upset bid 62-58, in a key game in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League in Lititz.

“They knew what was at stake tonight, and they came ready to play,” Warwick coach Chris Christensen said of E-Town. “Honest to God, we were lucky to get out of here with a win.’’

What was at stake for the Bears was a chance to pull even with Warwick (8-2, 13-3) in the loss column in Section Two. The Warriors lead the section, although Lebanon (5-2, 11-4 heading into Tuesday) is even in the loss column and beat Warwick at Lebanon Jan. 4.

They meet again, in Lititz, Feb. 4.

This looked easy for a while. The Warriors got a huge boost off the bench from freshman Caleb Johnsen, who scored 10 points in less than four second-quarter minutes, and led by as much as 17 twice, late in the first half and early in the second.

E-town (5-4, 9-7) features the Gilhool brothers, of whom Christensen said, “They’ve got a 6-9, 6-10 kid (Matthew) in the paint who makes things difficult, and his brother (Patrick) is one of the toughest players in the league.’’

The Gilhools were as advertised, Patrick scored 21 and Matt 16, but the Bears really got back in it with defense, very straight man-to-man that pressured the ball and closed all the gaps.

At the other end, Etown’s guards, Technal Gonquoi and Branden Cummings, were getting to the rim easily enough that Christensen went to a zone defense with about five minutes left.

“We couldn’t stop them, so why not try something else?” Christensen asked.

At that point the rally was on; the Bears scored on their first six possessions of the fourth quarter to pull within 52-48.

With two minutes left Patrick Gilhool buried a three to make it 56-55. Warwick’s Avery Sapp answered at the rim. Cummings got to the basket for an and-one try at the other end but, critically, E-town was called for a lane violation on the free throw.

Warwick was able to put it away on three throws by Tate Landis, who scored 21, and another lay-in by Sapp, who had 13.

One small, critical element: Warwick did not get badly hurt on the glass by a bigger opponent.

Christensen had a simple explanation for that: the work of 6-3 sophomore Trevor Evans.

“He’s giving up 6-7 inches in there and he’s boxing out, competing, doing everything we ask,’’ Christensen said. “I just told (the team), we need to say thank you to him.’’

Warwick goes to Ephrata Friday. Etown hosts Conestoga Valley.