ROYERSFORD — Warwick clawed back from down 16 points to Northampton to send its PIAA Class 6A second-round playoff matchup to overtime Sunday afternoon.

A 3-pointer from Warriors’ senior guard Tate Landis tied it with 16 seconds left in the extra period but a Northampton free-throw with five seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner. The Konkrete Kids escaped with a 60-59 win at Spring-Ford Area High School in Montgomery County.

“That’s the story of us,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “We didn’t win. But that’s the story. You fight. You never go away. You claw back. You never give up. It would’ve been nice to win. But if we had to lose, to lose being who we are, I can take that.”

In a game that was originally scheduled for Saturday but pushed back a day due to snow, District 3-6A runner-up Warwick (21-7) missed its first 10 shots of the contest, trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

“We were getting opportunities,” Christensen said. “We were a little disjointed there for a little bit. But the first quarter wasn’t like we weren’t getting open looks. They just didn’t fall there early.”

Through three quarters, Warwick had made just six of 30 attempts (20 percent) and committed five turnovers. District 11 No. 3 seed Northampton (21-7) led 36-21 at the end of the third quarter.

The Konkrete Kids’ 3-2 matchup zone defense presented trouble to the Warwick offense. Northampton also had a bit of a size advantage with 6-foot-5 inch senior forward Lucas Lesko (23 points, seven rebounds, one block) and 6-1 senior forward Caden Reph (nine points, eight rebounds) around the basket.

The situation was made worse for Warwick when senior forward Ryan Fink rolled his left ankle midway through the first quarter and did not return.

A Warwick zone trap defense forced the Konkrete Kids into five fourth-quarter turnovers. Northampton came up empty on two other possessions and missed five of 13 free-throw attempts in the period.

Three-straight triples from Landis (30 points, five assists, four rebounds) took Warwick’s deficit from 43-32 to 45-41 with 2:21 left.

“I thought (our zone) worked until they started making some shots in the fourth quarter,” Northampton coach Coy Stampone said. “They were out there. Some of those were big time shots that (Landis) was making.”

Down 52-45 with 54.7 seconds remaining in regulation, Warwick scored the next seven points on a Landis layup, a 3-pointer Avery Sapp (10 points) and a layup from Caleb Johnson, with a Northampton turnover and a pair of missed free-throws on the other end.

The Konkrete Kids have won both of their state playoff games in overtime, advancing to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1973.

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champion Warwick ends its season after having reached a district final and the second round of the state tournament, both feats that hadn’t been accomplished since 1984. The Warriors will say goodbye to five seniors, four of them in the playing rotation, including Tate Landis, who is headed for NCAA Division III York College.

“We certainly have a lot to be proud of,” Christensen said. “This senior class they worked. It’s not all about giving. They had to work. That’s how they got here. They all worked when people weren’t watching. It sucks to see it end.”

