Unlike most recent chapters of the recent Lebanon-Warwick basketball rivalry, the latest did not deliver drama.

Warwick started fast and sealed off doubt, holding on for a 58-49 win over the Cedars in the first round of the District Three Class 6A tournament in Lititz Tuesday.

The win advances the Warriors, 18-5, to a district quarterfinal meeting with second-seeded Cumberland Valley, also 18-5, at 7 p.m. Thursday at CV.

The Cedars, who won the Lancaster-Lebanon League title a year ago, bow out at 16-9.

These teams have delivered big games in big spots, including a memorable down-to-the-last second battle for the L-L Section Two title a year ago. They split two meetings this regular season, each winning on its floor, the Cedars by 15 in January.

They both had the better part of a week off since losing in the L-L playoffs.

“I wanted to be playing Friday (in the L-L final),’’ said Warwick point guard Tate Landis, who scored 25 points. “But, we definitely know everything about them. We did our usual game plan and took care of business.’’

That’s how it felt. Tuesday’s game narrative was minimal. Warwick got two three-pointers from sophomore forward Trevor Evans and one, plus an old-school three-point play, from senior guard Tate Landis to race off to a 12-3 lead in the opening minutes.

They held a similar edge, never more than 13 or less than seven, the rest of the way.

Lebanon got 37 points from its senior backcourt, 19 from Adrian Cruz and 18 from Marquis Ferreira, but just 12 from the rest of the team. The Cedars never established their bigs, although Warwick’s defense had a lot to do with that.

“I thought it really started with defense tonight,’’ said Warwick coach Chris Chistensen. “We made a lot of adjustments from last time. We had four guys covering different people than they had previously. Just trying to keep them off-balance.’’

Although Landis, bound for York College, makes the Warriors go, this game was another reminder of how young the Warriors are otherwise. Evans scored 11. Another soph, Carter Horst, scored 10. Two other sophomores and a freshman saw action.

Lebanon played with urgency down the stretch, the kind that comes with the knowledge that the end is coming. That point was ratified when Ferriera - a program anchor for four years who’s headed to Penn State-Harrisburg - left the game for the last time and collapsed into a long, tearful hug with coach Tim Speraw.

“That was a tough embrace,’’ Speraw said. “It’s just the hours he’s put in. He doesn’t miss open gyms. He doesn’t miss workouts. For the most part, that’s been true of the whole senior class.

“They played hard, and they want to win. It’s emotional.’’