A Warwick boys basketball team already without a senior on the roster also didn’t have its leading scorer entering a holiday tournament championship game Wednesday night.

It’s partly what led to a freshman hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and a sophomore making a block on the other end to preserve the lead in a 55-52 overtime win against Dallastown to give the Warriors the Lititz Flooring Company Holiday Tournament championship.

Down 49-45 with 1:52 left in the OT period, Warwick sophomore Caleb Johnson (12 points, eight rebounds, three steals) hit a 3-pointer about 10 seconds later to cut the deficit to 49-48. Freshman teammate Ya’Majesty Washington (10 points, five rebounds) followed with a go-ahead trey to make it 51-49 with about 40 seconds left in the extra session. Washington admitted afterward he was nervous when the ball came to his way.

“It was a big shot,” Washington said. “My coach told me to shoot it, so I just shot it. Confidence.”

Dallastown (3-3) faced deficits of 39-29 in the third quarter and 40-31 with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter before tying it on a 3-pointer at the end of regulation. The Wildcats scored first in overtime, significant because it was their first lead since the 1:19 mark of the first quarter.

But Warwick (5-3) was competing in overtime for the third time this season.

“We knew we had to lock in,” Warwick sophomore forward Amani Cooper said. “Everybody has to play their part.”

After the Washington 3-pointer, Dallastown had a chance at a putback bucket that would have tied the game. Instead, Cooper came up with a block and the ball, was fouled, and hit the ensuing pair of free-throws to essentially ice the win.

Warwick won without leading scorer Carter Horst, who rolled his ankle the night before in a win over Lancaster Catholic - the Crusaders topped Penn Manor in Wednesday’s consolation game, 41-35.

“He’s obviously a huge loss for us,” Warwick sophomore Trevor Evans said of Horst. “Just next man up."

Having seen Dallastown shoot a bunch of 3-pointers but not particularly well in a win over Penn Manor the night before, Warwick coach Chris Christensen put his Warriors in a 2-3 zone for most of Wednesday’s win. The strategy worked in baiting Dallastown to shoot the 3. The Wildcats did so 29 times, making just seven (24.1 percent).

A win is a win, even if most of Wednesday’s victory felt like a defensive slog.

“It shows that defense matters,” Evans said. “We took pride in our defense. Did well in our zone. Closed out on shots. We kept it simple.”

Evans finished with a season-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds en route to being an all-tournament selection, while teammate Johnson was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

For a Warwick program coming off an appearance in the District Three Class 6A championship game - and nearly reaching the state quarterfinals last season - this year’s young Warriors bunch continues to impress.

BOX SCORE

Lititz Flooring Company Holiday Tournament all-tournament team selections:

Trevor Evans, Warwick

Chris Koltunovich, Lancaster Catholic

Ethan Benne, Penn Manor

Conner Barto, Dallastown

DJ Smith, Dallastown

Caleb Johnson, Warwick, tourney MVP