All basketball players face the decision at some point as to how to handle themselves when their playing days come to an end.

Chris Christensen did so at the end of the 2010-11 season, his senior year at Shenandoah University.

“After my last college game, it’s like basketball is over,” Christensen recalled. “You’re a little lost. What happens now in terms of my basketball life? At some point the ball stops bouncing for everybody. My mom is like, ‘Coach.’ … My mom pushed me into coaching as my next basketball challenge.”

Fast forward a dozen years and Christensen, now in his eighth year as the Warwick varsity boys basketball coach, celebrated career coaching win No. 100 following a 59-43 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win over Solanco.

“I’ll think about it more tonight and tomorrow,” Christensen said. “You think about all the guys you’ve coached. All the coaches you’ve coached with. It’s just a cool thing.”

Christensen played high school ball at Manheim Township from 2005 to 2007. After graduating from Shenandoah in 2011, he became a Blue Streaks assistant under Jim Kreider and then Dan Relin.

He inherited the Warwick program from Jeff Landis, who has since served under Christensen on the Warriors staff.

Christensen became the third Warwick coach to hit the century mark in the program’s history, and the first to do it since legendary skipper Dave Althouse finished coaching in 1990 with 320 career wins.

“When I first got here, he (Althouse) was one of the first people to reach out to me and accept me,” Christensen said. “He’s always been somebody I’ve been able to talk to.”

The Warriors (5-2 league, 11-6 overall) opened up a 24-7 lead midway through the second quarter. It proved to be Warwick’s largest lead of the game.

“He (Christensen) could have kept the pedal on when they got a 15-point lead,” Solanco coach Anthony Hall said. “But he had them play a half-court game.”

The Mules (1-7, 6-11) finally got going with about two minutes left before halftime, and cut the deficit to 30-21 midway through the third quarter, but never got any closer. Solanco is in the midst of a six-game losing skid, the last five coming without starting point guard and second-leading scorer Tyler Burger, who is out to injury. It largely explains why the Mules were unable to push the pace Tuesday.

Warwick was paced by Trevor Evans (14 points, seven rebounds), Caleb Johnsen (14 points , six rebounds) and Carter Horst (12 points). With the win, Warwick took over second place in Section Two, with first-place Manheim Central (7-1, 14-3) escaping Conestoga Valley (5-3, 9-7) with a 60-55 win Tuesday.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s game in Lititz, sixteen Big Heads cutouts of Christensen’s face were distributed to the Warriors student section, who were part of a group photo on the court with Warwick players, Christensen and his four-year-old son, Trip.

Son then followed father into the Warwick locker room where they got doused with water bottles.

“It feels like yesterday he (Trip) couldn’t walk,” Christensen said. “Now he gets it. … For Trip to go into the locker room after the game and celebrate with the guys, it makes it a lot more fun.”

