MECHANICSBURG — Warwick’s basketball team took its game, and its season, to a higher level Friday.

The Warriors defended and rebounded fiercely at Mid-Penn Conference power Cumberland Valley, and found enough offense at key moments to edge the Eagles, 58-51 in overtime in a memorable quarterfinal of the District Three Class 6A playoffs.

“It’s up there,’’ Warwick coach Chris Christensen said, ranking this win in his career. “It’s probably the biggest one.’’

CV, now 18-6, is the No. 2 seed in 6A. The Eagles are bigger than Warwick, and probably played a tougher schedule.

From beginning to end, tough, the Warriors (defended, closed off transition, and rebounded. In those aspects, they were about as could as it gets.

But for a while, it looked like they might not be able to score enough. Four minutes in, they trailed 11-4.

But trial and error revealed that Warwick (19-5) could get the ball in the middle of the CV zone. The Warriors took the lead for the first time on a Tate Landis jumper midway through the second quarter.

They blew up a play CV drew up to end the half, got a steal and missed a layup at the buzzer. The Eagles led at the break 26-25.

CV played more man-to-man after halftime. That allowed Warwick to get into it’s spread, motion game, and find a comfort zone.

Finally the offense came and sustained, for a 10-0 run, all the points by Landis and sophomore forward Trevor Evans.

The Warriors nursed that margin effectively until the final minutes of regulation, when they faltered just a little, two straight turnovers against full-court pressure. The Eagles, meanwhile, hit some tough, clutch shots, including two threes by Grant Kuffa.

At :12.8, with the noise at airplane hangar levels, Landis drilled two free throws to make it 49-46.

Then came the second of Kuffa’s threes, a really tough one from the corner, to force OT.

After that gut punch, the momentum (if that’s a thing) now a tidal wave against them, the Warriors dominated the overtime.

Warwick’s only field goal was a Landis drive through traffic. The Warriors made six of eight free throws in the final minute.

CV didn’t score again until it was over.

Landis scored 16 and, as always, ran the show. Carter Horst, an athletic 6-1 sophomore forward, was huge, with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Horst said his vertical leap is 40 inches, which would probably sound about right to the Eagles.

Horst also said that, in effect, he isn’t a sophomore any more.

“At the start of the season, I was a little bit nervous, because I never played varsity before,’’ Horst said. “I’m getting a lot more comfortable on the floor,’’ Horst said. Christensen said that goes for Horst, Evans, who scored 12, and even freshman Caleb Johnson.

“The last couple weeks, our young guys have really grown up,’’ he said. “And now our seniors are like college guys.’’

Next up: Central Dauphin, which eliminated Warwick a year ago, and which handled Chambersburg 57-41 in its quarterfinal Friday.

That game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at CD, the No. 3 seed.

“I told the guys, you’re underdogs now,’’ Christensen said. “You’re road dogs. You’re dogs.’’