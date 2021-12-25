A Warwick basketball tradition has now spanned into its sixth decade for one family.

It began with Dave Althouse, Warwick’s coach from 1974-75 through 1989-90 whose 332 career wins is fifth-most all-time in Lancaster-Lebanon League history.

It continued with Althouse’s son-in-law Jeff Landis, who played for Althouse in the late 1980s. Landis has been a coach in the Warriors’ program in just about every capacity for the better part of the last 25 years, including eight as head coach from 2007-08 through 2014-15.

Jeff Landis’ son, and Althouse’s grandson, is Tate Landis, Warwick’s current leading-scorer.

“I was the water boy here when I was in second grade,” Tate recalled. “I always followed him (dad) to practice and followed the team around.”

On top of that, Tate’s uncle is Ryan Landis, former Warwick basketball player who later coached the Warriors from 1998-99 through 2001-02 (he was also the Garden Spot coach from 2005-06 through 2008-09). Ryan Landis is now the Warwick athletic director.

Then there’s this wrinkle: After Warwick, Jeff Landis went on to play at York College - he’s still near the top of the York record books in assists, rebounds and steals. Tate has already committed to play at York College next season.

“There’s definitely a lot of legacy here (Warwick),” Tate said. “And even at the next level there’s some history there. It’s cool to follow that.”

This story is perhaps even more fascinating when considering it may have never come to fruition had Jeff Landis not worked up the courage to approach the Warriors’ scorekeeper in 1990, when he was a senior the year after Althouse retired. The scorekeeper was a girl named Jan, one of Althouse’s daughters.

“I did not go on a date with Jan until he (Althouse) retired,” Jeff Landis recalled. “I would not have considered it. If coach Althouse had not retired, Jan and I would probably barely know each other right now.”

Bio Box By the numbers... Dave Althouse: Coached Warwick for 16 seasons (1974-75 through 1989-90), 332-112 career record, .748 winning percentage and average of 20.8 wins per season. Won eight section titles, three Lancaster-Lebanon League titles, one District Three title. Jeff Landis: Warwick assistant under Steve Eshleman, Ryan Landis and Danny Walck in a combined total of 11 seasons before serving as Warwick head coach from 2007-08 through 2014-15. His 2009-10 team won 17 games. His 2014-15 team won 14 games. He’s now a Warwick varsity assistant under Chris Christensen. Ryan Landis: Coached Warwick four seasons (1998-99 through 2001-02) and Garden Spot four seasons (2005-06 through 2008-09). Steered both programs to district playoff appearances. Hired as Warwick athletic director in 2013.

Jeff and Jan Landis have been married for 25 years and have two children. The youngest is Tate. Jeff Landis has pretty much coached Tate along the way - Jeff Landis is now a Warwick varsity assistant. The setup has provided an interesting dynamic between father and son as coach and player.

“It’s not easy for me,” Jeff Landis said. “I’m sure it’s not easy for him. I love it. I probably don’t always show that enough. I can be tough on him.”

While Jeff Landis was a 6-foot, 3-inch small forward who mostly kept inside the 3-point line, Tate is a 5-foot, 11-inch guard with solid shooting stroke, court vision, ball-handling skills and ability to blow by defenders to drive the lane. Where father and son are similar is on the defensive end.

“Defensive skillset and toughness and basketball IQ are three things they have in common,” Dave Cipalla said.

Cipalla would know best. He played alongside Jeff Landis at York and coached Tate in travel ball and on the AAU circuit. By the way, Cipalla is the father of Kai Cipalla, Warwick’s all-state standout last season who is now a freshman at Millersville. Dave Cipalla and Jeff Landis have been best friends since their days at York, which is worth noting since Kai and Tate are also best friends.

“Tate is kind of the guy you don’t have to worry about,” Warwick seventh-year varsity head coach Chris Christensen said. “You know he has good basketball people talking to him all the time.”

Among them is Althouse, who can be found in the bleachers at every Warwick basketball game. While most of Tate’s coaches provide the teachings of x’s and o’s, Althouse mostly provides motivation.

For instance, Tate began this season struggling in shooting beyond the arc, not making a 3-pointer in the first two games.

“Nine hours after that second game I got a five-paragraph essay from my grandpa telling me to stick with it,” Tate said.

Tate hit seven 3-pointers over the next four games. Whatever grandpa said must have worked.

“It’s great,” Tate said. “There’s always support there for me if I’m having a bad day.”

Given that most of Tate’s coaching influences have come from within his family, it likely wouldn’t be shocking if, years from now, he becomes a third-generation coach.

“That wouldn’t surprise me at all,” Ryan Landis said. “I’ve seen him over the years become a lot more vocal on the court. Some of those leadership skills. I could see it.”

In the meantime, Tate is more focused on carrying on the tradition for Warwick basketball. A tradition he’s grown up around.

“Losing isn’t an option for us,” Tate said. “Just make sure we find a way to get everything done the right way.”

