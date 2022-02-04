Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg - L-L League girls basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Jenna Daveler (2) puts up a shot against Conestoga Valley during first-half action of an L-L League girls basketball game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Six games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 39, Elizabethtown 33Jenna Daveler drilled four 3-pointers and popped in 19 points, and the host Pioneers made a 23-14 halftime lead stand up for the victory. L-S heads into Friday’s action tied atop the Section 3 hunt with Manheim Central. Jade Love-Morris (13 points) and Ainsley Raybold (12 points) paced the Bears, who were playing their third game in as many nights. 

Northern Lebanon 58, East Pennsboro 39Ashlyn Messinger (24 points), Olivia Shutter (career-high 22 points) and Crystal Bomgardner (10 points) keyed the host Vikings in the scoring column, and Northern Lebanon bolted to a 36-16 halftime lead, and then blew the game with a 15-9 third-quarter clip. Messinger, a senior, is up to 816 career points for the Vikings.

Annville-Cleona 43, Octorara 9 — The host Dutchmen used an 11-0 second-quarter spurt for a 23-4 halftime lead, and then outscored the Braves 12-1 in the fourth quarter to ice it. Josie Clay paced A-C with 10 points, while Ja’syah James scored 4 points for Octorara.

Red Lion 61, Hempfield 34 — The host Lions had a 21-point first-quarter onslaught, and then outscored the Black Knights 31-16 over the middle two quarters to hand Hempfield its third straight setback. Lauren Moffatt scored 9 points for the Black Knights, who need Manheim Township to beat Penn Manor on Friday to get back into a first-place tie with the Comets.

York 59, Solanco 47 — The host Bearcats raced out to an early 26-8 lead and built a 37-5 halftime cushion and subdued the Golden Mules. Olivia Lasko popped in 11 points for Solanco.

Also Thursday, Lancaster Country Day KO’d Lancaster Mennonite in a Section 5 clash. Here’s the story, focusing in on a pair of rookie coaches with a common bond

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon at Minersville, 6:30 p.m.

* Columbia clinches the outright Section 5 crown with a victory over Pequea Valley, as the Crimson Tide angles for a 19-0 start — and its fist solo section title since 1997. … Can Manheim Township do it again? If the Blue Streaks can knock off Penn Manor, they’d knock the Comets out of sole possession of first place in Section 1. … Ephrata can maintain its Section 2 lead with a home win over Ephrata; Lebanon, which is a game back, is ready to pounce. … Key game for both teams in the D3 playoff chase when Elco visits Garden Spot for a Section 3-4 crossover clash. … Section 3 co-leaders Lampeter-Strasburg (vs. Cocalico) and Manheim Central (vs. Solanco) are both in action Friday. … Fun, fun, fun nonleague game Friday, when Northern Lebanon gasses up the bus and heads to Minersville to take on the Battlin’ Miners.

