Six games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables …

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 39, Elizabethtown 33 — Jenna Daveler drilled four 3-pointers and popped in 19 points, and the host Pioneers made a 23-14 halftime lead stand up for the victory. L-S heads into Friday’s action tied atop the Section 3 hunt with Manheim Central. Jade Love-Morris (13 points) and Ainsley Raybold (12 points) paced the Bears, who were playing their third game in as many nights.

Northern Lebanon 58, East Pennsboro 39 — Ashlyn Messinger (24 points), Olivia Shutter (career-high 22 points) and Crystal Bomgardner (10 points) keyed the host Vikings in the scoring column, and Northern Lebanon bolted to a 36-16 halftime lead, and then blew the game with a 15-9 third-quarter clip. Messinger, a senior, is up to 816 career points for the Vikings.

Annville-Cleona 43, Octorara 9 — The host Dutchmen used an 11-0 second-quarter spurt for a 23-4 halftime lead, and then outscored the Braves 12-1 in the fourth quarter to ice it. Josie Clay paced A-C with 10 points, while Ja’syah James scored 4 points for Octorara.

Red Lion 61, Hempfield 34 — The host Lions had a 21-point first-quarter onslaught, and then outscored the Black Knights 31-16 over the middle two quarters to hand Hempfield its third straight setback. Lauren Moffatt scored 9 points for the Black Knights, who need Manheim Township to beat Penn Manor on Friday to get back into a first-place tie with the Comets.

York 59, Solanco 47 — The host Bearcats raced out to an early 26-8 lead and built a 37-5 halftime cushion and subdued the Golden Mules. Olivia Lasko popped in 11 points for Solanco.

Also Thursday, Lancaster Country Day KO’d Lancaster Mennonite in a Section 5 clash. Here’s the story, focusing in on a pair of rookie coaches with a common bond …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon at Minersville, 6:30 p.m.

* Columbia clinches the outright Section 5 crown with a victory over Pequea Valley, as the Crimson Tide angles for a 19-0 start — and its fist solo section title since 1997. … Can Manheim Township do it again? If the Blue Streaks can knock off Penn Manor, they’d knock the Comets out of sole possession of first place in Section 1. … Ephrata can maintain its Section 2 lead with a home win over Ephrata; Lebanon, which is a game back, is ready to pounce. … Key game for both teams in the D3 playoff chase when Elco visits Garden Spot for a Section 3-4 crossover clash. … Section 3 co-leaders Lampeter-Strasburg (vs. Cocalico) and Manheim Central (vs. Solanco) are both in action Friday. … Fun, fun, fun nonleague game Friday, when Northern Lebanon gasses up the bus and heads to Minersville to take on the Battlin’ Miners.

