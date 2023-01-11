The first task for Marissa Kmiec was making sure everyone stuck around. When a team only has eight players, it’s important to keep all of them.

The new coach met with each girl, one by one, months before the first practice. Veritas Academy lost 15 of its 19 girls basketball games last season. Morale was a little down.

Kmiec told them she was optimistic about a turnaround. They were ready to win.

“I could see that the pieces were there,” Kmiec said. “I knew I had high-quality young ladies who went through a few ups and a lot of downs last year. I could just tell that if we set the right tone coming in, we could have a different season.”

Veritas has sprinted to an 8-1 start and is ranked third in the District Three Class 1A basketball power ratings. The foundation of the team — set to host top-rated Christian School of York (10-0) at 6:30 tonight at Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church — is its three captains: Kate Trimbath, Amaya Goff and Nia Martin.

Two of those seniors were going to play this winter no matter what. Martin needed some convincing. Kmiec’s conversation in the spring helped.

“It just started getting me really excited,” Martin said. “I think I lost a little bit of that. No one wants to have a losing season. It’s hard. She talked through the game plan. She had ideas. She had new ways of playing that excited me again.”

Kmiec has worked her way through the youth coaching ranks, from the Upward program to Manheim Township’s rec and travel teams. Last season, she coached the Veritas middle school team. She was familiar with the high school players and watched video of their games.

One of her selling points was winning immediately. She didn’t want an incremental rebuild, which had no value to a group of seniors. She wanted a big leap. The Monarchs have taken one.

“She had clear ideas of how it was going to work and how practice was going to be,” Trimbath said. “She had a good, solid plan. She cared about investing in us and taking the time to really push us and challenge us.”

Most of the optimism centered on the captains. They’re a close-knit group that has been teammates since sixth grade. They bring different skills to the floor.

Encouraging Martin to play was a crucial step for Veritas. Kmiec described the 5-foot-8 forward as the go-to player.

“She takes on the burden of being that playmaker,” Kmiec said. “I think that’s so important. Somebody has to come through. Somebody has to make plays. She takes on the burden of trying to get our girls to win. That has freed up other girls to think, ‘I don’t have to be the star.’”

Goff runs the show. She’s the point guard who distributes the ball and provides guidance to the other seven players. The role suits her. She embraces it.

“Being a leader for the girls on and off the court,” Goff said. “On the court, it’s seeing the floor and not putting a priority on scoring points. Off the court, it’s checking up on academics and having a good relationship with all the girls on the team.”

Trimbath is the one who never gets rattled. Her path has required perseverance. The guard missed her freshman year because of a back injury and worked her way into shape to play three varsity seasons.

When Veritas trailed by double digits against West Shore Christian on Dec. 8, Trimbath helped lead the comeback.

“She’s the girl who, as things are swirling around, just brings that calmness to the team when we’re down,” said Kmiec. “When things are not going well, she’s just that steady leader. So they know, ‘We’re going to be OK.’”

Veritas has 13 students in its Class of 2023 and only five are girls. Three of the five comprise the heart of the basketball team.

There’s an intimacy to being part of such a tiny group. Trimbath, Goff and Martin are around each other about nine hours every day including practice.

“It’s almost like we’re siblings at this point,” Goff said. “We get in little fights here and there because we’re so close. Then we make up the next day. That’s the dynamic in class. It’s fun having a small circle. That’s my crew.”

Being teammates for seven seasons and classmates for most subjects leads to a bond many teams don’t have. The connection shows up during games.

“It really helps us on the court,” Trimbath said. “We know each other so well. We know how each other works. How we can talk to each other. I think it really benefits us. We know what our strengths and weaknesses are and pull all those elements together.”

Veritas has a combination of five sophomores and freshmen to accompany the seniors. They are Jade Eberly, Avery Moses, Julia Bailey, Natalie Cochran and Noel Simpson.

The Monarchs have more work ahead. They hope to challenge for the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title and qualify for districts. They are on target to reach those goals.

Morale has definitely improved. The players were upbeat and laughing during their practice at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Monday. Most of their practices and games are held at Lancaster BIC on Fruitville Pike.

Winning can fix a lot of problems. Kmiec was confident her team could do that. The seniors were a big reason for the enthusiasm.

“I was immediately impressed with the three of them as young ladies, not just basketball players,” Kmiec said. “They are three very distinct leaders. To have any one of them on my team would have helped to make us successful. I’m lucky to have three of them.”

Martin, once on the fence about playing, is starting to feel sentimental as the games count down. The season always goes by so fast.

“This has been something really special,” Martin said. “I don’t think I’ll have this type of thing again. I’m definitely going to miss it after I graduate.”

Martin called Veritas her “little family.” Kmiec made sure it stayed together.