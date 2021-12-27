HALIFAX — This was supposed to be a retooling season of sorts for Lancaster Country Day’s girls basketball team.

The Cougars are now two years removed from winning a District Three championship, they’re navigating the choppy waters of the coronavirus and its never-ending protocols, and there was a change at the tippy top of the program this past offseason, when former McCaskey and University of Delaware standout Devonne Pinkard took over the coaching duties.

Two weeks into this season, and it’s been so far, so very good for Country Day, which continued its winning ways Monday night on the winding backroads of Dauphin County.

Genesis Meadows continued her torrid start with a game-high 26 points, Piper Graham chipped in with 12 points — eight during the Cougars’ game-opening 15-0 flurry — and Country Day sauntered past Belleville Mennonite 48-36 on the first day of Halifax’s Candy Cane Classic.

Belleville Mennonite is a District 6 Class 1A program.

Make that a 6-0 getaway for the Cougars, who started the week at No. 2 in the D3-2A power rankings. Country Day is back here tonight at 7:30 to play host Halifax, which is No. 4 in the very same D3-2A rankings.

The Cougars also have a mega L-L League game coming up just around the corner; Country Day is set to host co-Section 5 leader Columbia (6-0) in a first-place showdown on Jan. 4.

“Our girls have worked hard since Day One,” said Pinkard, who took over in June. “We’ve put the work in, and it’s showing so far this season. The girls are locked in and they’re very coachable and they’ve been getting after it. And that’s great because they’ve bought into what we’re coaching, and they believe in what we’re coaching.”

Having the vet troika of Meadows, Graham and Kiana Wakefield to pilot the ship has certainly helped. Meanwhile, newbie starters Jade West and Alexa Thomas have helped out on the boards.

Monday, West and Thomas combined to pluck a dozen rebounds, Graham sparked Country Day’s 17-5 first-quarter charge with four fast-break buckets, and Meadows made three first-half 3-pointers as the Cougars grabbed a 27-11 lead at the break.

Meadows’ pull-up jumper beat the third-quarter buzzer, and Country Day was in charge, 38-16. The Cougars ended up forcing 27 turnovers — 15 in the first half — and they out-rebounded Belleville Mennonite (1-3) by a 26-22 count.

Genesis Meadows pull-up J buzzer-beater. End 3 - Lancaster Country Day leads Belleville Mennonite 38-16 #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @LCDSsports pic.twitter.com/fiAI3BeM6V — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) December 28, 2021

“Our relationship is really great, on and off the court,” Meadows said. “We’re there for each other all the time.”

And to date, Pinkard has pushed the right buttons and he’s had the right combinations on the floor — while delivering the right messages and teaching techniques at practice.

“Coach Pinkard stresses getting better one percent every day,” Meadows said. “He brings a different kind of intensity level to every practice. He makes sure everyone out there is pushing themselves and their teammates to help our team get better.”

It doesn’t get much better than a 6-0 start.

What now?

“We can’t get satisfied,” Pinkard said. “We have to keep working. And we keep telling them to get one percent better every day.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage