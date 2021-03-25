The 2021 PIAA girls basketball championships get started with a pair of games Thursday in Hershey’s Giant Center. Keep it here for news, notables, facts, stats, game roundups, quotes and observations.

Two title games, and two WPIAL teams touching down in the Giant Center on Thursday …

PIAA CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 4 champ Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes (18-5) vs. District 7 champ Neshannock Lancers (19-2), 12 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Mount Carmel clipped District 2 champ Holy Cross 50-47 in the quarterfinals before knocking out District 11 champ Mahanoy Area 52-33 in the semifinals. Holy Cross advanced when three-time reigning D3 champ Linden Hall had to forfeit because of coronavirus issues in its program. … Neshannock edged District 5 champ Windber 51-48 in the quarterfinals before outlasting District 6 champ Penns Manor 39-36 in OT in the semifinals.

NOTES: This will be the first PIAA championship-game appearance for both teams. … Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski is in her 12th season with the Lancers, and in her 41 total years coaching, she’s amassed 686 victories. … Neshannock has zero seniors on its roster; Lancers’ leading scorer is Neleh Nogay (16.9). … Another vet coach at MCA; Lisa Varano calls the shots for the Red Tornadoes, whose top player is 6-foot-2 post threat Dani Rae Renno.

THE GIANT CENTER: Protocols aplenty in here, even with 1,200-plus fans in the arena. Everyone is socially distanced throughout the seating area — lower bowl and upper deck. ... They also checked in us media types differently; no back-door entrance. Everyone is coming in the main entrance. Press row is all spread out for social distancing purposes. Safety first. ... FYI: Mount Carmel was the first team out. And they were psyched.

PIAA CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 12 champ West Catholic Burrs (10-4) vs. District 7 champ Mohawk Warriors (19-4), 5 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Catholic topped District 4 champ Loyalsock 62-52 before beating District 11 champ Notre Dame—Green Pond 59-33 in the semifinals. … Mohawk KO’d a pair of undefeated teams, dropping 19-0 Punxsutawney 68-52 in the quarterfinals before racing past 20-0 Forest Hills 74-58 in the semifinals. FH had been 46-1 in its previous 47 games.

NOTES: West Catholic was just in Hershey for the 2A finale in 2018, where the Burrs fell to Bellwood-Antis in the title game. Coach Beulah Osueke’s bunch is spearheaded by Virginia Tech recruit Destiney McPhaul. … Coach Mike O’Lare will be taking Mohawk to the state finals for the first time in program history. Paige Julian is scoring at a 21.3 clip to lead the Warriors.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage