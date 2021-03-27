The 2021 PIAA girls basketball championships hit the finish line with the last two games of the season on Saturday in Hershey’s Giant Center. Keep it here for news, notables, facts, stats, game roundups, quotes and observations.

PIAA CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 12 champ Archbishop Wood Vikings (16-2) vs. District 10 champ Villa Maria Victors (20-0), 12 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Archbishop Wood topped District 1 champ Gwynedd Mercy 60-38 in the quarterfinals before stopping District 2 champ Scranton Prep 56-39 in the semifinals. … Villa Maria eked out a 29-28 triumph over District 7 champ Beaver Area in the quarterfinals before beating District 3 champ Delone Catholic 47-39 in the semifinals. Delone Catholic KO’d Lancaster Catholic in the D3 finale.

NOTES: Familiar territory for both of these storied programs, which have made multiple pilgrimages to state title games. … Coach Mike McDonald and Archbishop Wood will be making their ninth PIAA finals appearance since 2010, and the Vikings have won five crowns over that clip: 2010 (3A over Indiana), 2011 (3A over Mercyhurst Prep), 2012 (3A over Lancaster Catholic), 2016 (3A over Villa Maria) and 2017 (5A over Trinity-D7). … Archbishop Wood also had runner-up finishes in 2014 (3A vs. Blackhawk), 2015 (3A vs. Blackhawk) and 2018 (5A vs. Mars). And yes, this will be a rematch of the 2016 finale, when Archbishop Wood dropped Villa Maria 46-29 in the Giant Center. … Coach Doug Chuzie and Villa Maria have been a juggernaut out of Erie; the Victors have put together 40 consecutive winning seasons, and they’ve won 20 or more games the last 21 years in a row. The date vs. Archbishop Wood will be Villa Maria’s 11th state finals run since 2002, and the Victors have won three titles in the last 11 years: 2009 (2A over York Catholic), 2010 (2A over York Catholic) and 2011 (2A over Dunmore). … Plenty of talent to go around in this matchup; keep an eye on Archbishop Wood’s Kaitlyn Orihel (Villanova recruit) and Noelle Baxter (Kutztown recruit); Orihel was the Class 5A Player of the Year last season, and there’s a good shot she’ll get a repeat in that category this season. … Meanwhile, defensive-minded Villa Maria is paced by double-digit scorers Rachel Majewski and Carissa Dunham.

PIAA CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 12 champ Cardinal O’Hara Lions (14-4) vs. District 7 champ Chartiers Valley Colts (25-3), 5 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: O’Hara beat District 11 champ Bethlehem Catholic 64-55 in the quarterfinal before stopping Springfield-Delco 40-28 in the semifinals. … Chartiers Valley took care of District 10 champ Warren 61-38 in the quarterfinals before sinking District 3 champ Spring Grove 50-33 in the semifinals.

NOTES: O’Hara is back for its second PIAA finale; the Lions fell to Cumberland Valley in the 2016 4A title game, in the midst of CV’s three straight crowns. The Lions’ ace is Sydni Scott, an all-state performer last winter for skipper Chrissie Doogan, a former O’Hara standout. … Chartiers Valley is on quite the run; the Colts barreled to the 2019 PIAA-5A crown with a 30-0 record, and they were still undefeated last March when the season was halted because of coronavirus concerns. Chartiers Valley snapped Lancaster Catholic’s PIAA girls winning streak record earlier this season, but the Colts do have three defeats since. Still, coach Tim McConnell and his club are coming back to Hershey, looking for another gold trophy. Aislin Malcolm (18.1 points; Pitt recruit) and Perri Page (16.2; Columbia recruit) are two of Chartiers Valley’s five junior starters.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: West Catholic — which won the PIAA Class 3A title with a win over Mohawk on Thursday — Archbishop Wood and Cardinal O’Hara all play in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. That’s three teams from the same division playing for state championships. And that’s mega impressive.

