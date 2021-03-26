HERSHEY - Sacred Heart’s basketball team, having knocked on the door in 2019 and ‘18, blasted through Friday with a 62-49 defeat of Constitution for the boys’ Class AA state championship at the Giant Center.

The Chargers, of Coraopolis, lost by two points in the semifinals in 2019, and lost to Constitution, a perennial contender from Philadelphia, in the 2018 championship game.

“That was the first time,’’ coach Mike Rodriguez said. “The bus was exciting. The hotel was a madhouse. The boys were just overly excited to be here. This was more of a business trip.’’

The Chargers didn’t shoot the ball great Friday, 22 of 52 from the field and three for 15 from the three-point arc. They did everything else, though, with a crazily athletic group that out-rebounded the Generals 33-26 and blocked 11 Constitution shots.

They did it, for long stretches, with just one senior on the court.

That senior, point guard Dante Spadafora, scored 15 and took care of the ball, critically, and tirelessly, against relentless pressure. He is the nephew of former IBF Lightweight world boxing champion Paul “The Pittsburgh Kid,’’ Spadafora.

Junior forward Jake Dimichele scored 21 with 16 rebounds.

Sacred Heart finished 24-0, and won three state-tournament games by a combined 67 points.

Quadir Miller led Constitution, 14-7, with 19 points.