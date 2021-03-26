The 2021 PIAA girls basketball championships resume with two more games in Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday. Keep it here for news, notables, facts, stats, game roundups, quotes and observations.

Teams from the smallest classification in the state and the largest classification in the state will duke it out for PIAA supremacy on Friday …

PIAA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 1 champ Jenkintown Drakes (18-1) vs. District 6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders (16-4), 12 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Jenkintown topped previously undefeated District 3 champ Harrisburg Christian 43-36 in the quarterfinals before beating District 4 champ Northumberland Christian 48-26 in the semifinals. … BG survived District 9 champ Coudersport 48-47 in the quarterfinals before holding off District 7 champ Rochester 55-50 in the semifinals. Teresa Haigh bucketed 28 points in BG’s win over Rochester.

NOTES: Jenkintown is the 2018 PIAA-1A champ; the Drakes beat Juniata Valley 51-46 in OT in 2018, after topping Lebanon Catholic in the state semifinals. Jenkintown was in the 1A Final Four in 2019, falling to eventual runner-up Lourdes Regional in the semifinals. … Coach Kristi Little-Kaack and BG are back in a PIAA finale for the first time since 2011, when the Marauders fell to Steel-High in the title tilt at the BJC at Penn State. BG won the 1A crown in 2010 (over Northern Cambria), 2009 (over Pottsville Nativity BVM), 2007 (over Pittsburgh North Catholic), 1993 (over Lourdes Regional), 1991 (over Delone Catholic) and a 1984 2A title (over Pine Grove). The Marauders certainly know their way around a PIAA bracket. … Vet coach Jim Romano guides Jenkintown, which features standout Carly Mulvaney, who was a freshman contributor on the Drakes’ 2018 title team.

FUN FACT: Including this season, Jenkintown is a nifty 106-4 over the last four seasons. Not too shabby. Romano picked up his 600th and 700th career coaching victories during that stretch.

PIAA CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 1 champ Spring-Ford Rams (24-0) vs. District 7 champ North Allegheny Tigers (26-1), 5 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Spring-Ford KO’d Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52-36 in the District 1 title game — which doubled-up as a state quarterfinal — before edging District 11 champ Nazareth 46-43 in the semifinals. … North Allegheny cruised past District 10 champ Erie McDowell 60-30 in the quarterfinals before axing District 3 champ Cumberland Valley 66-40 in the semifinals.

NOTES: Coach Mickey McDaniel and Spring-Ford are going back to Hershey for the first time since consecutive trips to the PIAA finals in 2013 (a 4A victory over Cumberland Valley) and in 2014 (a 4A setback in a rematch against Cumberland Valley). Villanova recruit Lucy Olsen makes the Rams tick. … This will be NA’s second championship-game appearance; the Tigers fell to Boyertown 46-35 in the 2017 6A finale in Hershey. … Skipper Spencer Stefko and NA are sparked by vets Lizzy Groetsch and Paige Morningstar, plus electric sophomore point guard Jasmine Timmerson. Groetsch is ticketed to play hoops for Penn, while Morningstar will play volleyball for Louisville.

