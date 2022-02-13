The 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament got underway Friday with a pair of first-round games. L-L Section Two runner-up Lebanon topped L-L Section Four runner-up Octorara, 56-43, while Section Three runner-up Manheim Central came back from down 15 to beat Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite in overtime, 62-57.

Up next are Monday's L-L quarterfinals.

Below is everything you need to know about Monday's matchups.

L-L quarterfinals, Monday, Feb. 14

Section Three runner-up Manheim Central (15-7) at co-Section One champion Manheim Township (12-8), 7 p.m.

Manheim Central notes:

Trivia: The Barons are making their eighth L-L playoff appearance, seventh since 2005 onward, first since 2017, and first under coach Charlie Fisher. Fisher spent his first two years as a head coach at Ephrata. This is his first league playoff appearance as the Barons' coach. He has two league playoff wins under his belt after Friday's first-round victory. Friday's first-round win was Manheim Central’s first league playoff victory since 2015, first under Fisher …the Barons are 4-7 all-time in the league playoffs, with all three of those wins coming since 2011 onward. ...a win Monday would put the Barons in the league semifinals for the first time since 2015, and fifth time overall.

By the numbers: Manheim Central is averaging 55.4 points per game and holding opponents to 49.8 points per game.

Top players: Manheim Central starting five is junior guard Trey Grube (20.9 ppg, league-leading 72 3-pointers), senior guard Judd Novak (11 ppg), senior guard/forward Collin Thompson (8.5 ppg, 47 3-pointers), junior guard/forward Connor Fahnestock (4.9 ppg), junior forward Collin Neiles (3.5 ppg). …Novak is a Kutztown University football recruit. …Grube is at 1,067 career points.

Manheim Township notes:

Trivia: Manheim Township is making its 14th league playoff appearance, its fourth under coach Matt Johns. The last time the Blue Streaks were in the league playoffs was in 2019, when they captured the program’s first league championship. A win Monday would advance them to the league semifinals for the 10th time in program history, second time under Johns. …Manheim Township is 12-12 all-time in the league playoffs, 3-2 under Johns.

By the numbers: Manheim Township is averaging 52.1 points per game and holding opponents to 49.9 points per game.

Top players: Sebastian Henson (12.8 ppg, 29 3-pointers), Seth Miller (11.4 ppg, 33 3-pointers), Brock Oldac (9.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers), J.T. Weaver (9.9 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Jaimie Miller (3 ppg), Matt O’Gorman (2.3 ppg)

L-L Section Two runner-up Lebanon (16-7) at Section Three champion Lampeter-Strasburg (20-0), 7 p.m.

Lebanon notes:

Trivia: The Cedars are making their 26th L-L playoff appearance all-time, the first coming back in 1978 and the last being a year ago, when Lebanon won the league championship, which was the program’s first since 2004. The Cedars have nine L-L championships in their trophy case: 1978, 1979, 1985, 1986, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2021. …Lebanon is 36-16 in L-L playoff games, 9-5 under 12th-year coach Tim Speraw, who has guided the Cedars to league titles in 2014 and 2021. ...a win Monday would put the Cedars in the league semifinals for the 18th time overall, second year in a row, third time in six years, and fourth time in nine years.

By the numbers: Lebanon is averaging 56.1 points per game and holding opponents to 48 points per game.

Top players: senior guard Marquis Ferreira (15.4 ppg, 38 3-pointers), senior guard Adrian Cruz (10.9 ppg, 41 3-pointers), senior forward Kevin Smith (9 ppg), senior forward Nathanael Diaz (6.9 ppg), senior forward Michael Franco-Suazo (4.4 ppg), junior forward Emanuel Mason (4.1 ppg)

Lampeter-Strasburg notes:

Trivia: The Pioneers are making the program’s 15th league playoff appearance all-time, 14th since the start of this century, and 11th in 12 years. L-S is 5-13 all-time in L-L playoff games, 4-3 under sixth-year coach Ed Berryman. The Pioneers won its first and only league championship in 2018. A win Monday would put L-S in the league semis for the fourth time in program history, and third time in five years.

By the numbers: L-S is averaging 69.4 points per game and a league-leading 8.6 made 3-pointers a game, while holding opponents to 43.8 points per game.

Top players: Leading-scorers are Ty Burton (20.4 ppg, 35 3-pointers), Ben Wert (15.7 ppg, 39 3-pointers), Berkeley Wagner (10.8 ppg, 37 3-pointers), Isaiah Parido (9.7 ppg, 44 3-pointers) and Luka Vranich (8.7 ppg). …Burton was a Class 5A all-state selection as a freshman last season. Vranich, a 6-2 senior, is the team’s leading rebounder. Vranich, Wert (6-1 junior) and Luke Hines (6-3 sophomore) can be sizable defenders in the post when called upon. …Parido (golf), Vranich (cross country) and Wagner (football) were all members of fall sports teams that made deep postseason runs.

Section Five champion Columbia (19-2) vs. Section Two champion Warwick (15-4), AT team with higher District Three power rating, 7 p.m.

This is the third L-L playoff meeting between Columbia and Warwick. Columbia won the first one to win the 1990 L-L championship, 52-50. Warwick won the last meeting, 71-65, in the 2020 quarterfinals.

Warwick notes:

Trivia: Warwick is making the program’s 14th league playoff appearance. The first nine of those came from 1981 to 1991. There was a stretch from 1992 to 2018 that Warwick appeared in L-L playoffs just once. So seventh-year Warriors’ skipper Chris Christensen has steered this program back to consistent prominence, with Warwick making its fourth consecutive league playoff appearance. …the Warriors are 14-10 all-time in the league playoffs, 4-3 under Christensen. They have four league championships in the trophy case: 1981 1987, 1988.

By the numbers: Warwick is averaging 6.2 made 3-pointers a game. The Warriors average 61.3 points per game and are holding opponents to 46.5 points per game.

Top players: Warwick’s top scorers are Tate Landis (18.3 ppg, 33 3-pointers), Avery Sapp (9.1 ppg), Ryan Fink (8.5 ppg), Carter Horst (8 ppg), Trevor Evans (8 ppg). Sapp, Fink, Horst and Evans have a combined 64 3-pointers. ……Landis is a NCAA Division III York College basketball recruit. He's also the grandson of former Warwick coach Dave Althouse and son of former Warwick/York College standout Jeff Landis. ...Fink is a Lebanon Valley College football recruit. Freshman note: Warwick freshman Caleb Johnson (4.8 ppg) and Columbia freshman Dominic Diaz-Ellis (5.3 ppg) both see big minutes off the bench, and are likely two guys we’ll be talking about a bunch two or three years from now.

Columbia notes:

Trivia: Columbia is making its 16th L-L tournament appearance, fourth consecutive appearance, and fifth appearance in six seasons. The Tide last won a league playoff game in 2008. Columbia has two L-L League titles in its trophy chase: 1989, 1990 (Prior to the inception of the L-L League, Columbia won 11 Lancaster County Scholastic League championships: 1925, 1932, 1942, 1944, 1948, 1954, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1963). …The Tide are 10-13 all-time in the L-L playoffs. They’re looking for their first league playoff win under sixth-year coach Kerry Glover.

By the numbers: The Tide are averaging a league-leading 70.3 ppg and holding opponents to 47.2 ppg.

Top players: Columbia starting five is senior guard Kerry Glover (14.9 ppg), senior guard/forward Robert Footman (13.6 ppg, 29 3-pointers), senior guard J’Von Collazo (13.1 ppg, 34 3-pointers), sophomore guard Brelon Miller (8.7 ppg) and sophomore forward Aiden Miller (2.7 ppg). …Footman is a Millersville University football recruit. Brelon Miller is the son of Solanco legend Johnny Miller. Senior guard Kerry Glover is at 1,164 career points, ninth-most in the program’s 104-year history.

Section One co-champion Hempfield (16-4) at Section Four champion Elco (13-8), 7 p.m.

This is just the second meeting in the L-L playoffs between these teams. The last came in the 1992 league quarterfinals, a Hempfield win, 95-43.

Hempfield notes:

Trivia: Hempfield is making its 23rd L-L playoff appearance all-time, its fifth under coach Danny Walck, who is making his 10th L-L playoff appearance as a head coach in the L-L overall (he steered Lancaster Catholic to four L-L playoff berths in the 1990s and Warwick in 2007). Walck is 7-8 all-time as head coach in the league playoffs. …Hempfield is 33-15 all-time in the league playoffs. The Black Knights have seven L-L championships in their trophy case: 1984, 1992, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2010, 2011. They reached the L-L final last season.

By the numbers: Hempfield is averaging 53.8 points per game and holding opponents to 45.3 points per game.

Top players: Miguel Pena (13.4 ppg, 51 3-pointers), Cole Overbaugh (10.8 ppg), Ben Troyer (9.1 ppg), Parker Wolfe (7.1 ppg), Michael Hester (6.7 ppg, 23 3-pointers).

Elco notes:

Trivia: Elco is making its 12th L-L playoff appearance, its third under 11th-year coach Brad Conners. The Raiders won a section crown for the first time since 1992, when Conners was a Raiders’ hoopster. …Elco is still in search of the program’s first league playoff victory.

By the numbers: Elco is averaging 51.4 points per game and holding opponents to 46.1 points per game.

Top players: Starting five is senior forward Corey Attivo (14 ppg), senior guard/forward Luke Williams (11.9 ppg), senior guard/forward Rheece Shuey (10.8 ppg, 22 3-pointers), sophomore guard Dallas George (8.5 ppg), senior guard Cole Thomas (2.8 ppg). …Attivo is a 6-8 senior forward being recruited by about a half-dozen teams in the NCAA Division III Middle Atlantic Conference. He is the son of Elco assistant Scott Attivo, a former Steel-High standout. George is the son of Northern Lebanon coach Chris George, who was also part of that 1992 Elco squad. …Williams is a Bloomsburg University football recruit.

