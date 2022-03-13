ROYERSFORD - Columbia’s 76-73 loss to Devon Prep in a PIAA Class 3A second round boys basketball playoff game on Sunday night likely won’t go down on paper as anything monumental. But for those within the program, it’ll likely be felt for years to come.

After all, Devon Prep had taken down District 3-6A champion Reading earlier in the season. Albeit, a short-handed Reading team that at the time was missing three rotational players.

But Devon Prep lived up to the hype from the start Sunday at Spring-Ford Area High School in Montgomery County.

The third seed from District 12, or Philadelphia Catholic League, Devon Prep (16-7) blazed out to a 24-15 lead in the first quarter, with all five of starters scoring points. Both teams played lightning-quick, pushing the ball in transition at all times in the opening frame.

“I didn’t think we were flat but our transition defense was bad in the first quarter,” Columbia sixth-year coach Kerry Glover said. “Once we got control of that, outside of that we did a pretty good job.”

Then came Columbia’s glorious second quarter in which the District 3-3A champion Crimson Tide held Devon Prep to four points on 1-of-6 shooting, forced DP into four turnovers, and outscored them 23-3 over the final 7:23 of the frame to take a 38-28 lead into halftime. Twenty of those 23 points came from guards Kerry Glover (30 points) and Robert Footman (20 points, seven rebounds).

“It was fun,” coach Glover said. “It was fun just to see that. To see the smiles on their faces, celebrating with one another. That’s what it’s about.”

Devon Prep went on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 47-46, with all 11 points coming from sharpshooter Lucas Orchard, who knocked down all three of his triples in the spurt. DP, also nicknamed Tide, finished with 12 3-pointers by the end.

“We just overcommitted a little bit too much on our help-side defense,” Glover said. “ It’s one of those where a guy has four or feet five of space, hits one shot and then they get some confidence.”

Devon Prep led 50-49 going into the final frame and pushed its advantage to 74-62 with 35.4 seconds left before Columbia scored 11 of the game’s final 13 points. Three DP players finished in double-figures scoring, including Argel “IV” Pettit (29 points).

Seniors Glover, Footman and J’Von Collazo (11 points) accounted for all but 12 of the team’s points. Overall, they steered a Columbia bunch that won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five crown and captured a district title for the first time since 1994. The Tide won a state playoff game for the first time since 2015 before Sunday’s season-ending loss, finishing 22-4.

“I’ve been coaching my son, J’Von and Footman since third grade,” Glover said. “This was darn near a decade of coaching those guys. This group was so much more. …they had so much more resolve, feel and love for the game.”

The trio of Glover, Footman and Collazo helped set the bar. Meanwhile, six other players who saw major minutes Sunday will return next year.

“I just told them, ‘There’s no excuse to not return better,’” Glover said. “‘You should want to return better and fill that void.’”

