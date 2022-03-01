HARRISBURG — The Warwick boys basketball team kept its Cinderella postseason run going in Tuesday's District Three Class 6A semifinals.

The No. 7-seed Warriors got key moments at varying spots from all five starters and their sixth man, shot red hot from the perimeter to build a double-digit lead by halftime, committed just six turnovers and and fought off No. 3 Central Dauphin for a 74-57 victory.

Warwick (20-5) advances to a district final for the first time since 1984.

“We’re just embracing that you’re going to be the underdog on paper every game, taking it for what it’s worth, and being us,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “Us is playing hard, trusting your teammates and just be Warwick. Tonight we were us. And when we’re us we’re pretty good.”

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champion Warriors made seven of 10 3-point attempts in the first half, three of them from sixth man Chase Krall in the second quarter.

Warwick led 19-16 after the first quarter and later closed the second quarter on a 17-6 run to take a 38-26 advantage into intermission.

The host Rams (16-5) came in with the height advantage in 6-foot, 8-inch senior Donovan Hill, the team’s leading-scorer and a recruit of NCAA Division I Niagara. But Warwick 5-10 senior Ryan Fink, a D-III Lebanon Valley football recruit, made life difficult for Hill (four points, five rebounds). Fink also tallied 14 points, three rebounds and three steals.

“You have to be a dog,” Fink said of defending Hill. “Be physical. …be the guy who is the pest and just get under the person’s skin.”

Hill went to the floor with what appeared to be a left ankle injury at the 1:55 mark of the first quarter, and later re-emerged at the 6:30 mark of the second quarter.

With Warwick switching to a 2-3 zone defense, Hill mostly stayed on the perimeter the rest of the night, often driving the lane and feeding to an open teammate.

“We knew we could go into a zone a little bit and make them take more outside shots,” Christensen said.

CD scored the first seven points of the third quarter to cut its deficit to 38-33.

“They did a good job trapping us,” Christensen said. “We got a little off-balance. We got ourselves re-grouped and started swinging the ball.”

Warwick closed the last four minutes of the frame on a 8-2 spurt to take a 48-37 advantage into the fourth quarter. Warriors’ sophomore guard Trevor Evans (16 points, five rebounds) scored eight of his team’s final 10 points of the third quarter.

Hill fouled out with 4:10 remaining when he was whistled for a flagrant foul after he appeared to hit the jaw of Warwick’s Tate Landis (16 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists) on a battle for a rebound under the basket.

CD pulled to within 55-47 when Warwick's Carter Horst, who was mired in foul trouble all night, hit clutch 3-pointer with 2:51 left to put the Warriors back up by double-digits.

Warwick made eight of its final 10 free-throws to seal the victory.

Up next is a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center, where Warwick will face top-seeded Reading (24-3) in Saturday’s District 3-6A championship game, scheduled for a 7:45p.m. tip.

“We’re up against a very good team Saturday night,” Fink said. “We’ll have to do the underdog role again.”

BOX SCORE