The recent rumor that Ty Burton would return to Lampeter-Strasburg for his senior year and final high school basketball season is (probably) incorrect, Burton said last week.

“I don’t believe so, no,’’ Burton said by phone Tuesday, when asked if he was transferring back to L-S from IMG Academy in Florida. “Nothing is final, but as of now I definitely am going to be (at IMG).’’

That doesn’t mean that his junior year has been easy. It means the challenges have been worth it.

Burton was last seen in a local gym leading L-S to a 28-1 season that included the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship and the District Three Class 5A title. The enduring image of that 2021-22 season is probably of Burton making a last-second three-pointer to beat Hempfield 50-47 in an electric L-L championship game.

When the season was over, Burton called those Pioneers, “The greatest team I’ve ever been on.’’

Burton was 5A all-state as a freshman and sophomore, and picked up a scholarship offer from Division One Manhattan. He also got recruiting interest from IMG, an elite athletic academy in Bradenton, Fla., where Burton had spent eighth grade.

Despite having been there before, Burton’s early days at IMG weren’t easy.

“My first few months, I felt kind of lost,’’ he said. “It was difficult to find my way at first. A part of me at first was still like, did I make the right move?’’

It got easier once basketball practice started, but not easy.

As his team got together for early scrimmages, Burton told the web site City of Basketball Love, “My coach was like, ‘If you’re gonna play, you gotta play defense.’ That just kind of startled me. I was like, ‘Wait, you recruited me for your team.’ ’’

IMG has five high school varsity-age teams. The National team plays the powerhouse national circuit and faces other elite basketball magnet schools. That team reached the semifinals of the Geico Nationals tournament and finished in the top 10 in all the national rankings.

Burton played for the No. 2 IMG team, called Varsity Blue. That team went 18-9 and ended the season with a win against an elite opponent, Red Rock Academy of Las Vegas, in the Big Shots Prep National Championships in Rockhill, S.C.

Burton wasn’t starting at the beginning of the year. By the end he was, and averaging about 13 points and five assists in 29 minutes per game.

“I had to work my way up,’’ he said. “I earned every minute I got.

“My game didn’t change much. It’s just that instead of doing it in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, I’m doing it against some of the top talent in the nation.’’

He’s still 5-10, and that still matters a lot in this sport. He is about 15 pounds heavier, and much stronger, than a year ago.

“It's not as easy to back me down,’’ he said of his defense. “I can handle mismatches, take a lot of charges, … definitely a big improvement I had to make on the defensive side.’’

College recruiting, which of course is the purpose of all this, has picked up. Burton said he’s had interest from about 16 D-1 schools, including Lehigh, St. Francis, Radford, Columbia, Navy, High Point, Penn, Lipscomb, Elon, Coastal Carolina, Robert Morris and George Mason.

He said he’d like to play for the National team next year, but he’s not necessarily married to the idea. Uncertainty is built in at a place like IMG. If you were recruited, you can be recruited over.

Hence the word “probably,’’ in parenthesis, at the beginning of this piece.

“It's IMG Academy,’’ Burton said. “They could bring in a five-star tomorrow.’’