The calendar says mid-December.

But when Manheim Central welcomed Twin Valley for a nonleague girls basketball game Monday night, it sure felt like late February.

There were no trophies up for grabs, and there was no playoff bracket involved. But the Barons — making their season debut in their new home digs — and the Raiders battled tooth and nail.

After four quarters and an extra four minutes of overtime, Twin Valley, which trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter, survived.

Anna Kaplan split the middle and scored on a driving layup to beat the OT horn, and the Raiders eked out a riveting 51-49 victory over the Barons at Doe Run Elementary School — Central’s new hoops home for at least this winter with the high school undergoing construction.

“It was opening night for us, so to be in a dogfight like that was a good thing,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said. “This will test us as a team as to how we respond from some adversity. All of our goals are still in front of us. This is one game out of 22. We’re going to fix some things and we’re going to get better.”

Central took a seemingly safe 37-25 lead on Rachel Nolt’s steal and breakaway layup with 1:55 to go in the third quarter, and the Barons still looked large and in charge up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

But Twin Valley (2-1) punched back with a 14-2 run, and the rampaging Raiders tied the game at 42-42 with 25 seconds to play in regulation on Natali Foster’s clutch wing 3-pointer.

Undaunted, Central junior Maddie Knier — who joined the 800-point club earlier in the game — took the ensuing inbound pass, drove the length of the floor and banked in a short shot, giving the Barons a 44-42 lead with 14 ticks showing.

Twin Valley forced OT when Foster coaxed in both ends of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds to go for a 44-44 tie. Foster scored 19 points, all in the second half and in OT, as the Barons took a 27-18 lead at the break behind Knier’s 13 points.

Kaplan gave the Raiders a 47-44 edge two minutes into the OT session with a steal and a layup. But Nolt, who popped in 13 points, scored off the bounce, and Central took a 48-47 lead when Knier, who bucketed a game-high 24 points, hit a pair of foul shots with 35 seconds to go in OT.

Later, after Foster scored on a driving layup, Nolt hit the second of two free throws and Central tied it up at 49-49 with 12 seconds left.

Cue Kaplan’s mad dash and game-winning layup, as Twin Valley capped its rally from 12 points down late in the third quarter, to a terrific, come-from-behind OT win on the road.

“We’ll learn from this and we’ll grow from this,” Hayes said. “We had plenty of chances to win, so give a lot of credit to them. We let them hang around and they took advantage of it. Basketball is a game of runs, and they made the runs in the second half.”

